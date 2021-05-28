Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you became a bookworm while staying at home, finding picks for your summer reading list might feel like a bit of a challenge. Regardless of whether you've been keeping up with Read with Jenna's book club picks or keep an eye out for Shop TODAY's recommendations, you still might be stumped on choosing the perfect book to lay out on the beach with. Luckily, Hoda & Jenna are making it easy to start.

Lily King, author of "Writers & Lovers," a March 2020 Read With Jenna pick; R. Eric Thomas, author of "Here for It," an August 2020 Read With Jenna pick; and Lauren Fox, author of "Send for Me," a February 2021 Read with Jenna pick, joined in from home to share their recommendations for a good summer read. These expert-recommended picks are nothing short of enthralling and range from memoirs to lighter reads that you'll want to sit and devour in just one sitting.

Keep reading for the six expert-approved books worth adding to your reading list this season.

Lily King's picks

King likes to soak up the sun on the beach when she reads, and she chose fast-paced novels that keep things engaging and interesting.

The protagonist of this novel starts out working at a tech company in California — but the story doesn't focus just on work. It's a story of struggle, fear, love and so much more, King said. It's 320 pages of a coming-of-age novel that you won't be able to put down.

Set in Maine, a state where many people retreat to for a vacation, is the story of one woman who is anything but at peace. Her husband is in the hospital after an incident at work, her two children are falling from reach and all she can try to do is hold it together.

R. Eric Thomas's picks

Thomas prefers books that can "stimulate my mind the most" or are simply fun to read either on vacation or at the beach when one can really be "at peace."

This memoir by Brian Broome debuted last week and is already on everyone's radar. It centers on Broome's life as a gay black Midwestern man that uses a Gwendolyn Brooks poem to tell a story of love, community and finding oneself, according to Thomas.

This book is set to be released in early June and tells the story of two women that meet on the Subway — in different decades. A story of romance infused with "fun, verve and wit," it is one you'll want to get your hands on this summer.

Lauren Fox's picks

Fox doesn't read based on the seasons — so she prefers an immersive read whenever possible. These picks are all novels she read shortly after their debut that she would recommend to anyone.

This book is also based off of a poem, this time by Yeats. Though it came out in 2006, Fox couldn't help but recommend this pick that tells of motherhood and childhood from alternating points of view. Fox describes it as "atmospheric and ethereal."

Casale's debut novel from 2018, this read is another story about growing older. It digs below the surface to portray the most intimate moments of a life lived by women and is shaped by humor, as Fox describes it as "funny and sharp."

