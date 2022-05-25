Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Are you looking for your next summer read? With the summer months nearly here, palm trees and warm rays are constantly on our minds, including finding our next addictive book. Theres nothing more we want to do than to unplug and immerse in a novel that we just can't put down.

To help you find your next beach read, New York Times-bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, who released her latest book "By the Book" in May, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her must-reads for the summer. Whether you're looking for a historical romance or a hilarious relationship dilemma, Guillory has you covered.

Keep reading to see all of the top picks to bring along with you on your next beach vacation.

Best beach reads

Herrera's historical romance novel follows a rum heiress who takes over the family business and sets sail with her two best friends for Paris. She faces hardships of being a woman in the rum business and meets a charming Earl. Above all else, the one thing she didn't want was to fall in love.

"I grinned in delight so many times while reading this gorgeous, deeply researched, and very sexy historical romance novel. If you love Paris, Scotland, rum, whisky, or romance, you'll adore this book," Guillory said.

After discovering her husband is having an affair, Georgina tries to save her marriage by suggesting they become swingers. It's not long until she enlists her friends into joining the lifestyle. Things are going according to plan — until she runs into an old flame.

"I fell in love with Georgina, her perfectly imperfect plans, and all of her friends, and had so much fun hanging out with them that I was sad when the book was over," Guillory said.

"Five college students try to pull off the heist—or heists—of the century and take you around the world with them in the process, as they try to steal precious Chinese artifacts back from the western museums that stole them," Guillory said. "This book is tense, adventurous, and thrilling; once I started it, all I wanted to do was keep reading."

"This is a story of a mother and a daughter, a family, a neighborhood, a community, and two countries," Guillory said. "There's romance, and many secrets, but most of all, there's a story that grabbed hold of me as soon as I started reading, and refused to let go. This book took me on a huge journey, and I can't stop thinking about it."

"The essays in this anthology, inspired by the late Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Helen Gurley Brown’s Sex and the Single Girl, are so relevant to life as a woman today, whether you’re single or not," said Guillory. "They’re about dating, pop culture, politics, relationships, sex (of course) and so much more, and come together in a contemplative and entertaining package."

Brown's original book sold over two million copies in May 1962. While staying true to Brown's core message, Smith and Swanson teamed up to bring the cult classic to a new generation with more modern insights. This book features 24 original essays from critically acclaimed and bestselling authors.

