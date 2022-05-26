IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Your ultimate guide to the best summer beach reads

Best-selling authors Isaac Fitzgerald and Jasmine Guillory join TODAY with a batch of can’t-miss summer reads. The books include “Scoundrel” by Sarah Weinman, “Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen and many more.May 26, 2022

