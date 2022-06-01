IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

6 best books to read this June: Thrillers, romance, more

03:39

Bestselling author John Searles joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a list of books to read this summer, including “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews and “Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliott Dark.June 1, 2022

13 books to read this summer, according to two bestselling authors

