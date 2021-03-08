Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding festive St. Patrick's Day home decorations that aren't cheesy can sometimes be quite the task. In an effort to help you out before the lucky holiday, we've rounded up the best St. Patrick's Day decor and party supplies to turn your place into a leprechaun wonderland.

Whether you're throwing a virtual happy hour or an intimate family gathering, we've got you covered for however you're celebrating St. Patty's Day.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

St. Patrick’s Day home decorations

While you may not be able to eat these Lucky Charms, this soy candle is magically delicious for the eyes. It also provides a sweet, pleasant citrus and marshmallow aroma.

Give your home the luck of the Irish with these shamrock-themed throw pillows. They're the perfect way to spruce up your living room without going overboard.

This vintage-style travel poster of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland would make a great addition to any wall in your home. You can totally keep this out year-round too.

This cozy throw blanket with decorative fringe would go great with your favorite St. Patrick's Day-themed pillows. You can casually toss it over the edge of your couch or neatly fold it for a cleaned-up look. P.S. This is another item you could use well after St. Patrick's Day.

If you love St. Patrick's Day and a nice cup of coffee, this mug looks like the perfect addition to your cupboard.

These green shamrock dish towels are perfect for adding a subtle St. Patrick's Day touch to your kitchen. Try displaying them over the handle of your oven or take them out for special occasions.

This elegant shamrock ring holder would make a perfect gift if you have a special someone in your life who loves representing their Irish heritage.

Make people smile as soon as they get to your house with this simple but festive St. Patrick's Day doormat.

St. Patrick’s Day wreaths

Another way you can add a festive feel to your home is by hanging a St. Patrick's Day-themed wreath. This shamrock clustered wall wreath would look great alongside a welcome sign.

This St. Patrick's Day hoop wreath has over 500 positive reviews on Etsy. Many reviewers say it's "simple yet elegant" and "even prettier and sweeter in person."

This aromatic eucalyptus leaf wreath would be great for St. Patrick's Day and the rest of the spring season.

St Patrick’s Day party supplies

If you're throwing a virtual St. Patrick's Day party, you'll certainly need to send out invitations! These are easy to customize to match your unique style.

Get ready to serve up your corned beef and cabbage! These side plates are adorned with an emerald green splatter design, adding an artsy edge to your St. Patty's Day celebration.

What better time to savor a frothy, full-bodied glass of Guinness than St. Patrick's Day? This stout glass was specifically designed to accentuate the dark beer's richness and complexity.

A party isn't complete without balloons! This 40-count set includes dark green, lime green, white and green confetti balloons that are bound to make any celebration festive.

Set these fun accessories out and let your friends have their own personal photo shoot. Who doesn't love green bowties and shamrock headbands?

Get extra festive and make a fun backdrop for you and all your guests to enjoy the perfect selfie spot.

If you're looking for a more subdued aesthetic, this burlap banner is equally festive.

St. Patrick’s Day baking

Add a festive, professional touch to your cookies with this embossed rolling pin adorned with lucky shamrocks.

These William Sonoma St. Patrick's Day spatulas will add a bit of color to your kitchen and will last you for years on end.

Decorate your shamrock cake or cupcakes to perfection with this fun blend of sprinkles. The mix includes gold sugar crystals, jimmies and shamrocks.

Add a little more pizzazz to your cupcakes with these adorable St. Patrick's Day cupcake toppers. The set includes 24 assorted food picks with three different designs including a sparkly green shamrock and phrases like "kiss me" and "lucky" in a gold script typeface.

Surprise your youngsters with some homemade cookies in the shape of the lucky holiday's most prominent elements. You can use these non-stick cookie cutters for cookies, chocolates and cakes.

