Finding festive St. Patrick's Day home decorations that aren't cheesy can sometimes be quite the task. In an effort to help you out before the lucky holiday, we've rounded up the best St. Patrick's Day decor and party supplies to turn your place into a leprechaun wonderland.
Whether you're throwing a virtual happy hour or an intimate family gathering, we've got you covered for however you're celebrating St. Patty's Day.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
- St. Patrick's Day home decorations
- St. Patrick's Day wreaths
- St. Patrick's Day party supplies
- St. Patrick's Day baking
St. Patrick’s Day home decorations
1. Aloft Candle Co. Light for Luck Candle
While you may not be able to eat these Lucky Charms, this soy candle is magically delicious for the eyes. It also provides a sweet, pleasant citrus and marshmallow aroma.
2. Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Throw Pillow Covers
Give your home the luck of the Irish with these shamrock-themed throw pillows. They're the perfect way to spruce up your living room without going overboard.
3. Vintage Wall Art of Ireland, Cliffs of Moher
This vintage-style travel poster of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland would make a great addition to any wall in your home. You can totally keep this out year-round too.
4. Pavilia Emerald Green Fleece Throw Blanket with Pom Pom Fringe
This cozy throw blanket with decorative fringe would go great with your favorite St. Patrick's Day-themed pillows. You can casually toss it over the edge of your couch or neatly fold it for a cleaned-up look. P.S. This is another item you could use well after St. Patrick's Day.
5. Williams Sonoma Four Leaf Clover Mug
If you love St. Patrick's Day and a nice cup of coffee, this mug looks like the perfect addition to your cupboard.
6. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Together Clover Patch Kitchen Towel
These green shamrock dish towels are perfect for adding a subtle St. Patrick's Day touch to your kitchen. Try displaying them over the handle of your oven or take them out for special occasions.
7. Shamrock Ring Holder
This elegant shamrock ring holder would make a perfect gift if you have a special someone in your life who loves representing their Irish heritage.
8. Nickel Designs Shamrock Doormat
Make people smile as soon as they get to your house with this simple but festive St. Patrick's Day doormat.
St. Patrick’s Day wreaths
1. Shamrock Wall Wreath
Another way you can add a festive feel to your home is by hanging a St. Patrick's Day-themed wreath. This shamrock clustered wall wreath would look great alongside a welcome sign.
2. St. Patrick's Day Hoop Wreath
This St. Patrick's Day hoop wreath has over 500 positive reviews on Etsy. Many reviewers say it's "simple yet elegant" and "even prettier and sweeter in person."
3. DeLaTerreNaturals Preserved Eucalyptus Wreath
This aromatic eucalyptus leaf wreath would be great for St. Patrick's Day and the rest of the spring season.
St Patrick’s Day party supplies
1. St. Patty's Vintage Online Invitations
If you're throwing a virtual St. Patrick's Day party, you'll certainly need to send out invitations! These are easy to customize to match your unique style.
2. Over and Back Splash Side Plates
Get ready to serve up your corned beef and cabbage! These side plates are adorned with an emerald green splatter design, adding an artsy edge to your St. Patty's Day celebration.
3. Luigi Bormioli Birrateque Craft Beer Stout Glasses
What better time to savor a frothy, full-bodied glass of Guinness than St. Patrick's Day? This stout glass was specifically designed to accentuate the dark beer's richness and complexity.
4. 40 Count St. Patrick's Day Latex Balloons Confetti Balloons Set
A party isn't complete without balloons! This 40-count set includes dark green, lime green, white and green confetti balloons that are bound to make any celebration festive.
5. St. Patricks Day Accessories Set
Set these fun accessories out and let your friends have their own personal photo shoot. Who doesn't love green bowties and shamrock headbands?
6. St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Party Hanging Ornaments Garland
Get extra festive and make a fun backdrop for you and all your guests to enjoy the perfect selfie spot.
7. Shamrock Burlap Banner
If you're looking for a more subdued aesthetic, this burlap banner is equally festive.
St. Patrick’s Day baking
1. Stodola USA Four Leaf Clover Embossed Rolling Pin
Add a festive, professional touch to your cookies with this embossed rolling pin adorned with lucky shamrocks.
2. Williams Sonoma St. Patrick's Day Spatulas
These William Sonoma St. Patrick's Day spatulas will add a bit of color to your kitchen and will last you for years on end.
3. St. Patrick's Day Sprinkles
Decorate your shamrock cake or cupcakes to perfection with this fun blend of sprinkles. The mix includes gold sugar crystals, jimmies and shamrocks.
4. Festive St. Patrick's Day Cupcake Toppers
Add a little more pizzazz to your cupcakes with these adorable St. Patrick's Day cupcake toppers. The set includes 24 assorted food picks with three different designs including a sparkly green shamrock and phrases like "kiss me" and "lucky" in a gold script typeface.
5. St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Cookie Cutters
Surprise your youngsters with some homemade cookies in the shape of the lucky holiday's most prominent elements. You can use these non-stick cookie cutters for cookies, chocolates and cakes.
