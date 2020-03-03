Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Finding festive St. Patricks Day home decorations that aren't cheesy can sometimes be quite the task. In an effort to help you out before the lucky holiday, we've rounded up the best St. Patrick's day home decor and party items to turn your place into a leprechaun wonderland.

Whether you're throwing a boozy party or a fun family gathering, we've got you covered!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

St. Patrick’s Day home decorations

Give your home the luck of the Irish with these shamrock-themed throw pillows. They're the perfect way to spruce up your living room without going overboard.

This Vintage-style travel poster of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland would make a great addition to any wall in your home. You can totally keep this out year-round too.

This cozy throw blanket with decorative fringe would go great with your favorite St. Patrick's Day-themed pillows. You can casually toss it over the edge of your couch or neatly fold it for a cleaned-up look. This is another item you could use well after St. Patrick's Day.

If you love St. Patrick's Day and a nice cup of coffee, this mug looks like the perfect addition to your cupboard.

These green shamrock dish towels are perfect for adding a subtle St. Patrick's Day touch to your kitchen. Try displaying them over the handle of your oven or take them out for special occasions.

This elegant shamrock ring holder would make a perfect gift if you have a special someone in your life who loves representing their Irish heritage.

Make people smile as soon as they get to your house with this simple but festive St. Patrick's Day doormat.

St. Patrick’s Day wreaths

Another way you can add a festive feel to your home is by hanging a St. Patrick's Day-themed wreath. This shamrock clustered wall wreath would look great alongside a welcome sign.

This St. Patrick's Day welcome farm wreath has an impressive 4.8-star rating and over 350 positive reviews on Etsy. Many reviewers say it's more than worth the $44 price tag for its "great quality" and "lovely texture."

This green leaf wreath would be great for St. Patrick's Day and the rest of the spring season. Even better? It costs less than $25!

St Patrick’s Day party decorations

If you're throwing a St. Patrick's Day party, you'll certainly need to send out invitations! These are easy to customize and come with a set of envelopes.

Get ready to serve up your corned beef and cabbage! This fun and convenient shamrock plate and silverware set should make clean up super easy.

A party isn't complete without balloons! This 40-count set includes dark green, lime green, white and green confetti balloons that are bound to make any celebration festive.

Set these fun accessories out and let your friends have their own personal photo shoot. Who doesn't love green bowties and shamrock headbands?

Get extra festive and make a fun backdrop for you and all your guests to enjoy the perfect selfie spot.

If you're not totally into Shamrocks, this felt ball garland from Etsy is both affordable and versatile.

St. Patrick’s Day baking

These William Sonoma St. Patrick's Day spatulas will add a bit of color to your kitchen and will last you for years on end.

Decorate your shamrock cake or cupcakes to perfection with this fun blend of sprinkles. The mix includes gold sugar crystals, jimmies, and shamrocks.

Add a little more pizzazz to your cupcakes with these adorable St. Patrick's Day cupcake toppers. The set includes 36 assorted food picks with four different designs including a pot of gold, a Leprechaun's top hat, a golden horseshoe and a sparkly green shamrock.

Greet your guests with some homemade cookies in the shape of the lucky holiday's most prominent elements. You can use these non-stick cookie cutters for cookies, chocolates and cakes.

