Even with the luck of the Irish, it can sometimes be hard to find the perfect St. Patrick's Day clothing to wear while celebrating. In an effort to help you find the perfect outfit, we've rounded up some of the most stylish options for you to wear year after year.
From the best graphic T-shirts to fashionable shamrock patterned clothing, there's bound to be at least one item on our list that will work with your wardrobe!
To shop this article by category, click on each link below:
- Best St. Patrick's Day sweatshirts
- Best St. Patrick's Day T-shirts
- Best St. Patrick's Day skirts and pants
- Best St. Patrick's Day accessories
Best St. Patrick's Day sweatshirts
1. Loft Shamrock Sweatshirt
Whether you're just hanging out with some friends or attending a themed party, this cozy shamrock sweatshirt is perfect for so many occasions!
2. Vizor Clover Leaf Off Shoulder Sweatshirt Shamrock Sweater
For a brighter vibe, you could go for this fun green off-the-shoulder sweatshirt. This would look great with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and your favorite white sneakers.
Best St. Patrick's Day T-shirts
1. Gnpolo St. Patrick's Day Shirt
If you're looking to be super casual on St. Patrick's Day, this unisex T-shirt may be the perfect fit for you! The brand also sells similar shirts with things like "0% Irish, 100% Awesome" and "ShamROCK" written on them.
2. Abollria Women's Green Button Down Plaid Flannel Shirt
While you could certainly wear this plaid button-down shirt for the Irish holiday, it would also make a great spring staple for your wardrobe.
3. Tee Luv Lucky Charms T-Shirt
This Lucky Charms cereal shirt is a classic! Pair this with your go-to leggings and some brown knee-high boots and you'll look like a rockstar at your St. Patrick's Day party.
Best St. Patrick's Day skirts and pants
1. Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Skirt Suit
If you're extra proud of your Irish heritage, rock this skirt suit at work and show your coworkers just how excited you are for St. Patrick's Day.
2. HDE Shamrock Midi Skater Skirt
This is another fun way to show your St. Patrick's Day pride at work. You could pair this midi skater skirt with whatever blouse you're loving these days and a pair of basic black heels. This skirt comes in a dozen different patterns, including blue stars and rainbow stripes.
3. Party City Adult Shiny Shamrock Leggings
If you're planning on attending a parade, these shamrock leggings would look great alone or paired with a fun green tutu.
Best St. Patrick's Day accessories
1. Anthropologie Dark Green Lauren Knotted Headband
If you happen to be having a bad hair day on St. Patrick's Day, this headband may solve that problem. This is also a great way to add a subtle amount of green in your outfit without going overboard.
2. Target "Llama Be Irish Today" St. Patrick's Day Crew Socks
Another low-key way you can accessorize for the Irish holiday is by wearing these "Llama Be Irish Today" crew socks with your favorite shoes!
