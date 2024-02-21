This bestselling Spanx style racked up a 5K person waitlist — and it’s finally back!

We love it when a fashion brand drops new styles for us to obsess over, but this one almost flew under our radar! (And since that would have been awful for us, we're making sure you know about it ASAP.)

If you didn't know, now you do: Spanx launched brand-new items from the Perfect Collection and AirEssentials lines. So what does that mean for you? We're talking premium fabrics, hidden shaping technology and tops, bottoms and dresses that are the perfect blend of comfortable and flattering. From tees that double as bodysuits to track pants you can literally take from the gym to the office, there's something for everyone in these collections.

And if that wasn't enough, Spanx also announced that its bestselling Stretch Twill pants and short are finally back. If you were one of the 5,000 people put on the waitlist for this drop, consider your patience rewarded.

Check out our favorite options from all three collections below, plus a few sale items we couldn't help but add (because who ignores deals up to 70% off?).

Spanx styles to shop

Get ahead of your spring wardrobe shopping and grab a pair (or three) of these Stretch Twill shorts, which are not only designed to feel good, but to also "flatter all over," says the brand.

According to Spanx, this boatneck top can look good paired with your choice of jean, pant or even skirt. It comes in three colors, each designed with a snap gusset for an easier on-and-off changing experience.

With this simple, yet genius, tee, you'll get the perfect tuck every time — all thanks to the attached core-shaping panty hidden below. The top comes in classic black and white shade, making it the perfect basic to match with all your 'fits.

If you love a pull-on pant, it really doesn't get any better than this design. It features hidden tummy shaping, functional pockets (in the front and back) and "buttery-soft" fabric you'll likely want to wear all day.

"Ultra drapey," "light as air fabric," "maximum softness" — when a brand describes a top in this way, how can you even resist?

But take note, according to the brand, it's a relaxed fit and some reviewers say this item runs a little large, so keep that in mind before ordering.

OK, we see why this Stretch Twill design had such a big waitlist! Along with core-shaping technology and four-way stretch, our favorite part of these pants has to be the elongating seam running down the front. Trés chic!

"Such a cute update to the track suit," raves one five-star reviewer. "The fit was perfect and the length just right. I love the AirEssentials fabric, and these pieces take it a little past your normal workout gear."

(And if you want to make it a set, make sure to grab the matching jacket before it sells out!)

At first glance, you might see just a chic pair of pants that you'd love to wear from the office to happy hour. What you may not know is that this jean has the design to offer long-lasting comfort — a pull-up waist, core-shaping technology and premium stretch denim this brand is known and loved for.

Now that we've seen this jean jacket, there's no way we'll find a better laying piece to carry us into spring. Between the stretchy denim and the tie waist (to create a customized fit!), we are already sold. Now we just need the matching shorts to complete the look!

Talk about a retro moment! From the flared leg to the blast-to-the-past pocket design, we're loving everything about this 70s-inspired jean.

Is it fair to say vests are back in style? Because this asymmetrical option might just singlehandedly bring back the trend. We can't get over the structured fit, gold-button detailing and "smoothing" ponte fabric.

Spanx style on sale

It's not every day you see these Spanx shaping shorts for 70% off. The brand promises a silky feel, firm compression and "booty boosting" support.

A long-sleeve basic is a must-have as we turn the corner to spring. Spanx calls it the "perfect base layer," because of its boddy-skimming design and soft, seamless fabric.

We love a simple-yet-chic layering piece — especially one that is on sale for 40% off!

Available in regular, petite and long leg sizes, this pant truly might be as "perfect" as its name suggests.

You read that correctly — no, that isn't real leather. Instead, you're getting the stunning look without the stiffness it normally comes with. This pull-up pair features a much more flexible fabric and even includes functional pockets.