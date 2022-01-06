Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you thought that the season for sales was over, think again.

Spanx is keeping the savings going by surprising shoppers with a big End of Season Sale. Starting today, you can get an additional 30% off all sale styles with the code SALE. You can score the double discount on more than 100 items, including some of the brand's most sought-after products like its faux leather leggings and ultra-comfy Bra-llelujah! bra. The sale runs through Jan. 11, but if you see anything that catches your eye, you'll want to add it to your cart now, since some styles are already beginning to sell out.

From "undie-tectable" underwear to fan-favorite leggings, here are 14 of our favorite finds from Spanx's End of Season Sale.

Spanx says that these faux leather leggings are “a total compliment magnet” and we agree. With a chic snakeskin pattern and a shaping waistband, all eyes will be on you every time you wear them out.

Spanx’s faux leather leggings are a customer and celebrity-favorite pick. And this version has everything that shoppers love about the original (an ultra-flattering fit and luxe material) and adds two bold stripes along the side for a stylish touch. Use the code SALE to save.

You can also grab the short version of the beloved faux leather leggings during the sale. They come in three different colors and patterns, but select sizes are already selling out so you'll want to add them to your cart while you still can.

Cozy and chic, these bestselling velvet leggings are the perfect pick for the season. Thanks to the velvet material, they can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. According to the brand, they run small so you can expect some compression.

Planning on upping your fitness routine this year? These leggings are sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying to stand up to tough workouts. Even better, they’re made with Spanx’s signature sculpting performance fabric and contoured waistband so they’ll look just as great as they feel.

Style expert Lindsay Albanese once called the Spanx Bra-Llelujah Bra “the sweatpants of bras.” Made with Spanx’s dig-free Smart Stretch Straps and a soft material, the full-coverage bra doesn’t sacrifice support for comfort.

Say goodbye to panty lines for good. These briefs have elastic-free edges and a bonded waistband, so Spanx says that they’re “totally invisible” under clothes.

A bad sports bra can ruin your workout. Thankfully, this longline bra provides "just the right amount" of support and coverage, so you can focus on what really matters — conquering every sweat session. Plus, it's chlorine and saltwater resistant and is UPF 50+ rated so you can wear it straight from the gym to the pool.

These bestselling boyshorts provide a comfortable amount of shaping for your stomach and behind to help you feel your best all day long.

Made to feel like leggings but look like jeans, the Jean-Ish Ankle Leggings are basically the pants of your dreams. They're available in five fun colors and patterns and feature an interior shaping panel in the front.

Can't get enough of the retro fashion trend? These faux suede pants will bring a '70s feel to any look. A perfect choice for the workdays or nights out, they hit right at your natural waist to flatter your frame.

Skorts aren't just for tennis and golf anymore. They've made a big splash in the athleisure world over the last year, and people are now wearing them for a range of activities, from long walks to training sessions. This version from Spanx is sweat-wicking and quick-drying and has an inner short liner with pockets that can hold your phone, credit card or keys.

Whether you're heading on a big tropical getaway or simply squeezing in a workout at the gym, this shirt is a must-have. It provides UPF 50+ sun protection and has anti-microbial and anti-odor features to keep you feeling fresh, no matter what you're doing.

These wide-leg bottoms put a stylish twist on classic twill pants. They feature a four-way stretch, buttery-soft fabric, that's made to move with you so you stay comfortable throughout the day.

