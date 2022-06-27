Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is heating up — and apparently, so are all the sales. From early Prime Day deals on tech to markdowns on fashion favorites, this might be the best time of the year to do some retail therapy.

Spanx's end of season sale is here, too, and we caught it just in time. But don't wait too long to shop — it will be over in less than 24 hours. Right now, you can snag an extra 30% off of so many essentials (which are already marked down) when you use the code SALE at checkout. Just make sure that you really love what you add to your cart since most items are final sale.

From workout leggings to flattering bodysuits, we rounded up 16 of the best deals on shapewear, activewear and more worth shopping from Spanx's limited-time event.

Spanx end of season sale 2022

If you're sporting long sleeves, this top acts as tights for your arms — literally. It's made from hosiery to create a "second-skin" feeling, so while it won't provide any shaping effect, it can help keep your arms covered and provide lightweight layering.

From the soft straps to the lack of wires, this bralette is all about keeping things smooth. You can find it in sizes S-XL, but the sale only applies to the three different shades of pink.

Smooth in the front, free in the back. This shaping thong is breathable, quick-drying and designed so that you won't have any visible panty lines, according to the brand.

These shorts target and support your stomach, according to the brand. They're made from a lightweight material that is breathable enough for summer and are only $26 right now.

Whether you're hitting the gym or heading out for an errand run, nothing can get you through the day like a good pair of leggings.

Pair this breezy tank with the matching active leggings for an easy gym outfit. The notch detailing allows for airflow but also makes for a stylish touch on an otherwise solid tank.

Perfect for layering, this chic cami has a satin-like finish that can be dressed up or down. The straps are adjustable and the fabric is even machine-washable.

From jeans to shorts to trousers, you can pair a bodysuit with just about anything. You can snag this style for just $34 in the Clay and Pebble colors for a more classic, neutral look.

This tank top features zipper detailing, so you can choose to keep it in place or open the sides for more ventilation. It's a must-have customizable tank top that you can wear just about anywhere.

Though not quite jeggings, these jean-inspired leggings are designed with hidden tummy-shaping technology that can help keep you "smooth and comfortable," according to the brand.

It's never too early to think about your fall wardrobe! We can already picture wearing these chic leggings with a cozy sweater and a pair of booties.

Booty boost? Sign us up! Only the Plum, Bark and dark emerald colors of these leggings are on sale right now, and sizes are already selling out.

Cargo pants are trending again, and we love that this pair combines the look of the pant but are designed to fit like a looser pair of joggers. They come in an assortment of colors, including washed black, olive green and camo.

Here's your chance to grab the "perfect" pant for over 50% off. With "hidden gut check" shaping and four-way stretch, these are a pair of pull-on pants we can get behind (or, in).

Shapewear doesn't have to be a dull undergarment. This bodysuit from the Haute Contour collection provides a flattering slimming effect, but the mesh detailing doesn't compromise when it comes to style.

Dress up these jeans with a nice belt and no one will ever guess that they're pull-ons. They're designed with tummy-shaping technology and have a flattering high-rise fit.

