Watch two deserving dads get a head-to-toe Father's Day makeover

Lifestyle expert Tommy Didario shares how he styled them with show-stopping pieces.
Illustration of a before after makeover for two dads on broadcast
TODAY Illustration / Courtesy Angelo Angelopulos / Courtesy Jimmy Pinkard
By Kathryne McCann

If your dad recycles the same three outfits, it might be time to revamp his style. Sometimes he needs a little nudge in the right direction when it comes to staying on trend, so why not lend a helping hand and give him a makeover this Father's Day? Help him look and feel his best to say "thank you" for all he does.

Lifestyle expert Tommy Didario joined Hoda & Jenna to share how he gave two deserving dads — Angelo Angelopulos from California and Jimmy Pinkard from South Carolina — makeovers ahead of Father's Day. From an affordable wedding-ready ensemble to a complete date night look, read on to shop the latest trends in men's fashion.

Angelo

Vera Wang Black Notch Lapel Tux

This Vera Wang black tuxedo is perfect for special occasions, which is why Didario styled this look on Angelo for his daughter's wedding. Didario suggests a fitted tux to achieve a clean and chic look. To complete the old Hollywood style, a bowtie is the perfect touch that brings it all together. This entire look is less than $200, and if you only need it once, Men's Warehouse offers a rental program that includes luxury brands at affordable prices.

Jimmy

Nautica Burgundy Modern Fit Sport Coat

Feel confident and look sharp in this rich burgundy sport coat. Jimmy's wife wanted him to look put-together for a date night, so Didario styled him in a modern-fit stand-alone jacket.

Joseph Abboud Navy Jacquard Stripe Modern Fit T-Shirt

This classic striped T-shirt is a men's fashion staple. Wear it with a nice pair of jeans to create a more casual outfit, or throw on a blazer for an instant hip and put-together look.

Joseph Abboud Tan Chambray Slim Fit Suit Separates Dress Pants

If you are looking for the perfect pair of pants for a summer night out, linen dress pants are an amazing go-to option. Not only is the slim fit flattering, but the fabric will help keep you cool in the heat. These tan pants will fit effortlessly into your current wardrobe and elevate your style.

Awearness Kenneth Cole Kite Flex Bordeaux Cap Toe Oxfords

When crafting an outfit, it is important to remember not to neglect your footwear. These oxfords are a menswear classic your closet needs. The soft leather paired with a cushioned insole will allow you to be fashionable and comfortable all day long.

Joseph Abboud Navy Floral & Paisley Pocket Square

If you are looking to upgrade your style, it comes down to the small details. This navy floral pocket square is a great subtle way to show off your personal flair.

