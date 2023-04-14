The Sephora Savings Event just dropped — 17 items we're shopping starting at $13

From the latest celebrity skin care drop to the lip oils everyone on TikTok can't stop raving about, the beauty industry is constantly evolving with new launches, viral finds and must-try-now products. Not only is it hard to keep up with the latest and greatest, but even when you can, staying up to date can take a toll on your wallet. But don't fret, spring is here, which can mean only one thing ... Sure, you could be thinking of rooftop gatherings, beaches or the sun! — but for beauty junkies, it's all about Sephora's seasonal sale.

That's right, the Sephora Savings Event is officially here, which means the retailer's Insider members are qualified to save big on select skin care, haircare and makeup. To be eligible, all you have to do is sign up for the (free!) program and use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Right now, access is solely available for Rouge members, but starting Tuesday, April 18, all members will have access to Savings Event deals (VIB members get 15%, Insider members get 10% off).

If you can't wait to shop until next week, all Beauty Insider members can also score 30% off select Sephora Collection products. But no matter when you get shopping during the event, all tiers will receive free shipping, with no minimum spend required!

Whether you've already filled up your cart or are patiently waiting (and excitedly creating your shopping list) for Tuesday, we're letting you in on our favorite beauty finds we think you won't be able to resist. And with savings like these, why would you? For the Rouge members, here's what's available to shop right now.

Sephora Savings Event makeup deals

If you've never heard of a moisturizing matte lipstick, it's because a good one is hard to find! But over 15,000 Sephora shoppers approve of this option, which many say feels comfortable on the lips and has a pigmented formula.

Lip oils are certainly having a moment, but this gel-to-oil lippie from Rare Beauty might take top place considering how viral it's gone on TikTok. The trending product is said to be long-wearing and nourishing and comes in eight shades.

IT Cosmetics took its Superhero mascara and gave it the ultimate upgrade — a waterproof formula. It's the perfect drop for spring and summer, as it claims to volumize and lengthen lashes for up to 24 hours — without budging.

Now's your chance to try another hot product that's been taking over a number of Instagram feeds — and on sale, no less. Users are loving this foundation for its natural finish and customizable coverage.

This cult favorite is beloved for its lash-enhancing formula, which promises to "promote the appearance of longer, thicker-looking lashes in four to six weeks." It's also made with hyaluronic acid and without parabens.

When you spend a lengthy period of time on a full face of makeup, nothing is worse than seeing it smear or transfer only minutes later. That's where this primer comes in; it's a Sephora Community Favorite and Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner that will lock in your makeup for longer.

Another primer worth looking at (especially if you have uneven skin texture) is this one from Freck Beauty. It's said to have a "gripping" formula that not only gives you longer-lasting makeup wear, but also supports the skin barrier.

Sephora Savings Even skin care deals

It's hard to believe temperatures are already rising, but that only means you need to be extra diligent with your sunscreen. Applying this broad-spectrum option every day could protect your skin even more from UV rays and without the white cast.

Oil, combination and acne-prone skin can all benefit from this multitasking cleanser. It's made to fight blemish-causing bacteria, unclog pores, exfoliate and even balance your natural oils.

Want to protect your skin but also make sure you get that summer-ready glow? Then this lotion was made for you. It's made with SPF 45 as well as a nude pearl blend for a radiant finish — plus, skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide and sea moss.

No spring break getaway planned? No problem. These natural glow drops will give you that just-returned-from-the-beach look without having to purchase a plane ticket.

You might be loving the sun's warm return, it's only a matter of time until your dry skin comes begging for moisture. Make sure you have this serum on hand to super-boost moisture and plump the skin.

Sephora Savings Even hair deals

No one wants to kick off summer with an itchy scalp. An exfoliating treatment like this one can eliminate flakes, reduce irritation and soothe skin — just use it on wet hair 10 minutes before shampooing!

Hydration might be the word of the summer, especially when it comes to your hair care. Make sure your tresses get the most moisture in every step of your routine — from shampoo to blow-drying — with this JVN four-piece set.

For the wavy and curly hair girlies, this styling spray can go a long way in keeping your locks frizz- and crunch-free. It's designed to enhance your natural curls and is even safe to use on color-treated hair.

You deserve to treat yourself with a new hair color this season! But not having the right products to maintain it could result in early fading and dullness. According to Dae, the brand's Purple Shampoo can reduce brassiness and enhance shine, all while strengthening hair and preventing breakage.

I tried Shark's FlexStyle hair tool, and in my opinion, it's a 10 out of 10. The drying system is powerful and keeps my blowout to under 10 minutes. But what I love most is how easy it is to style my hair in multiple ways!