Score these top-rated Crocs for under $20 on Cyber Monday

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year lived up to its reputation with some amazing discounts on clothes, toys, tech and more.

But the deals aren't over just yet. There are still massive sales going on for Cyber Monday and we searched for the best shoe deals we could find so you can get the most bang for your buck.

Keep reading to find shoes that'll keep the family walking in style at a price that won't break the bank.

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals here.

Ugg Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Rack has great deals on Ugg styles for the whole family. With styles like slippers, boots and more, you're sure to find something to take you through the winter.

These suede slippers are a must-have for the chillier months. Pair with a slim-fitting jogger and sweatshirt to maximize comfort.

These Bailey boots give a twist to the classic boot, featuring three bows on the back. Stay warm while looking super stylish!

These classic looking boots typically come to mind when people think of UGG boots. They currently come in four different colors. Nordstrom Rack also has the entire Koolaburra line on sale for 25% off!

Sorel Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Take your pick of over 100 items available in this Sorel Cyber Monday sale. Now's the perfect time to stock up on those snow boots!

These bestselling boots exist right at the intersection of cozy and cute. Pair this with jeans and a top (like this $17 Amazon slouchy top) for a night out! They come in eight different color combinations.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Never underestimate the power of a short winter boot! These boots will keep you warm and on trend. Pair with a cuffed jean and a flannel to reach peak winter potential!

Snowstorms can sometimes hit hard — and fast. Be prepared with these Caribou Boots that feature a Sherpa snow cuff and removable felt on the inner boot. The best part is that you can wash the interior separately and keep your boots smelling fresh.

Crocs Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

One of Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals includes savings of 50% on Crocs! Make it a family affair and get matching pairs for everyone on your list.

Save 56% on these unisex Crocs that are both water-friendly, easy to clean and quick to dry. You can choose from nine different colors.

Get matching crocs for your kiddos in five different colors!

If you're wanting a little more coziness for the colder months, you'll want to check out these lined crocs. The toasty lining is made of fleece and will keep your toes warm even when the weather is temperamental.

New Balance Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Save 30% on New Balance with Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. Whether you're looking for a classic shoe or a more modern looking style, there are seemingly endless options to choose from.

These trainers have a more sleek, modern look that to them that is very much in style right now. They also feature a Memory Sole insert for additional comfort.

These classic New Balance sneakers are in the staple style of the brand. Choose from over 40 looks for your new go-to sneaker.

Nike Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Nike is currently running a flash sale for Cyber Monday. You can save 25% off select styles with the code CYBER.

Add a little fun to your run with these flyknit sneakers. Inside, there are tiny foam beads that conform to your feet to make your run more comfortable. If you're not a fan of any of the pre-designed looks, don't fret! You can also customize this shoe with Nike iD to make it emphasize your unique style.

Throw it back to the original Nike shoe with these Cortezes! Pair them with jeans and a t-shirt or even a t-shirt dress (like this Amazon t-shirt dress) to give your trendy outfit a classic touch.

Adidas Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

For Cyber Monday, you can score 30% off sitewide (including some sale items!) at Adidas. Just use code CYBER at checkout.

These Cloudfoam slip-on sneakers are perfect for any activity from running errands to working out! They are easy to wear, lightweight and go with pretty much everything. They were originally marked down to $49 but during the Cyber Monday sale, you can get them for just $34.

Slides are a necessity for any wardrobe. They're versatile and easy on your feet — and perfect to slip into post-workout. While they were originally marked down to $18, you can get them during this sale for $12!

For more Cyber Monday 2019 content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!