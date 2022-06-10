This retailer has a surprising selection of Father's Day gifts — starting at $10

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's Day is right around the corner on June 19, and if you're looking for some last-minute gift ideas, we've got you covered. You might not immediately think of Sam's Club as a place to shop for gifts, but the retailer has a huge collection of outdoor accessories, electronics, clothing, shoes and more items for the dad in your life.

In addition to Sam's Club's affordable private label brand, Member's Mark, Sam's Club members can shop popular brands such as Eddie Bauer, Steve Madden and Nautica, often at surprisingly low prices. Below, we've rounded up 20 of our favorite finds, starting at just $10.

Whether you're shopping for a grill master, cocktail aficionado, aspiring fitness guru or homebody, you're bound to find a great gift on this list. And with great deals — there's a charcoal grill under $150 and stylish swim trunks under $13 — these Sam's Club Father's Day gifts will help you treat Dad without breaking the bank.

Father's Day gifts from Sam's Club

From fishing to hiking to relaxing at the beach, this Eddie Bauer shirt is made for all of your summer activities. It's made of moisture-wicking fabric with a breathable mesh back detail, and provides UV protection for spending days in the sun, according to the brand.

Men's flip flops can be majorly lacking in style sometimes, but this pair from Nautica is definitely an exception. Made of handsome brown imitation leather and with a supportive insole, these sandals are perfect for beach walks. Reviewers love that they're sturdy and made to last while checking in at under $15.

For beach getaways or relaxing poolside, a nice pair of swim trunks is a must. This pair, available in a bunch of fun prints that feature pineapples, bananas, flamingos and more, has a seven-inch inseam, compression liner and UPF 50 sun protection.

Comfier than loafers but more put-together than running sneakers, these faux-leather slip-ons from designer footwear brand Steve Madden can be worn with pretty much anything. Not only are they versatile, but they're also designed to be incredibly comfortable thanks to a padded collar that's meant to reduce blisters.

We like to think of grill tools as toys for grown-ups, and this gorgeous wood-handled set makes a great gift for the grill master in your life. It comes with an extra-long spatula, tongs, a grill brush and a carving fork so he can whip up steaks and burgers with ease.

Entertain in style with this elevated beverage tub, complete with a tray shelf for extra storage and a bottle opener. The coated metal tub keeps your drinks cold, and both the tub and tray are removable for extra flexibility.

The dad in your life deserves to sit back and relax in style. This portable rocking chair — which has more than 1,200 five-star reviews — helps him do exactly that. It's made of breathable mesh with a drink holder and secure latch for portability.

Polos are a dad staple for golf courses, dinner courses and beyond. At under $8 per shirt and available in 10 different color combinations, this two-pack of cotton blend polos is a steal.

Available in seven different colors up to a size 44, these flat-front shorts are stylish yet comfortable enough to wear all day long. They're made of breathable cotton, and have four pockets to store keys, wallets and more with ease.

For the outdoorsy type, a cozy, lightweight camping blanket is a must. This gorgeous teal option has a shell made of 100 percent recycled materials, a water-repellent finish and is machine-washable. Plus, it even comes with a cape clip to wear it on the go!

Keep his whiskey cold even when the temperature's hot! This four-pack of insulated beverage holders, available in black and brown wood grain, is insulated with stainless steel to keep drinks cold — whether he's a rocks or neat man.

Sam's Club customers rave about these athletic shorts, which have more than 50 five-star reviews. This testimony from one happy reviewer says it all: "My husband bought a pair and then loved them so much that he went back and bought all colors!! He says they are the most comfortable shorts he's owned."

If you're not sure what to get the dad in your life for Father's Day, a gift basket full of his favorite snacks is always a safe choice. This basket, packaged on a keepsake reusable wood cutting board, comes with all kinds of goodies including peanut brittle, Genoa salami, salted and roasted pistachios, old fashioned root beer and cookies, plus a cheese knife.

Does Dad love a good bottle of Cab but struggle with a traditional corkscrew? (Don't we all?) Get him this electric corkscrew that opens his favorite bottle of wine in seven seconds or less with a touch of a button, according to the brand.

If you suspect he'll love the Eddie Bauer woven tech shirt above, get him shorts made from the same breathable, UV-proof, sweat-wicking material. These shorts feature a drawstring waist, a zippered pocket and four-way stretch fabric, and they go up to size 3XL.

Whether he's trying to get in shape for the summer or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, a Fitbit will help him achieve his wellness goals. The Fitbit Inspire features heart rate, activity and sleep tracking, as well as being swim-proof up to 50 meters and having a 10-day battery life. This bundle is a great deal, including a Fitbit with two different interchangeable bands and a year's subscription to Fitbit Premium for under $70.

Summer means more time spent outside, and this chair duo is the perfect addition to any patio. These chairs are anti-gravity, meaning that you can recline without fear of tipping over, and can hold up to 350 pounds, according to the brand.

You don't have to break the bank to get dad an extravagant gift — this grill from Sam's Club is under $150! It has everything he needs to get cooking: over 500 square inches of grilling space, steel wheels for easy transport, a built in thermometer and so much more. Happy grilling!

Timeless and understated, leather watches are a classic for a reason. This 42mm brown and gold pick from Citizen is water-resistant up to 100 meters and has a five-year warranty all for under $150.

Let him listen to his favorite albums, podcasts and audiobooks without the pesky wires. The popular audio brand Beats infuses these noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds with their signature high-quality sound and up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!