14 surprising fashion finds you can shop at Sam's Club right now — all under $25

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Clocks have jumped forward and spring flowers are beginning to bloom. In addition to spring cleaning, this time of year calls for a wardrobe refresh, particularly if you're feeling uninspired by the same old outfits you've been wearing the last few seasons. But where to look for on-trend spring fashion that won’t break the bank? This year we’re shopping at — drumroll, please — none other than Sam’s Club.

If you're a Sam's Club member, you likely already associate the retailer with fuel discounts and great deals on bulk groceries. What many people don't know is that it's also a great place to find low prices on name-brand fashion — we're talking Dolce Vita sandals, Calvin Klein loungewear, Gap dresses and more. We scoured the apparel section and rounded up 14 Sam's Club fashion finds worth shopping right now, including flattering jeans, spring dresses, white sneakers, comfortable sandals and more. The best part? They're all under $25!

Keep scrolling to shop all 14 surprising Sam's Club fashion finds.

Sam's Club fashion and shoes under $25

You may find yourself wearing this skirt all spring and summer long. From Vince Camuto, this pleated midi skirt comes in five colors and patterns, from solid black to floral. Add a low-cut sneaker and denim jacket for a fresh look that's right on trend.

A pair of comfortable sandals that you can throw on with pretty much any outfit is a spring fashion essential. Look no further than DV by Dolce Vita’s Nilo Sandal. The platform base and cushioned sole offer comfort and support, while the faux-leather straps will elevate your favorite casual looks.

The best jeans are stylish, flattering and comfortable, and this pair is designed to check all of those boxes. With that trendy high-waist look and a cropped length that's perfect for spring, these jeans are versatile enough to pair with a low heel for dinner out or sneakers for a baseball game. Reviewers love that the material has a bit of stretch. “I have a hard time shopping for jeans because if they fit my thighs, they won't fit my waist and vice versa,” one reviewer wrote. “These are very stretchy, flattering and comfortable!”

Bike shorts are one of those ‘80s fashion comebacks that we are particularly thankful for — and, yes, you really can score this pair for less than $10. With a high waistline, midsection compression and moisture-wicking material, these shorts are great for everything from working out to running errands. They even have side pockets for your phone or keys.

White sneakers are another spring wardrobe staple, and this pair is just about as cute as it gets. With pastel accents and a hip court-side style, these sneakers have a little more pizazz than your typical white athletic shoe. They slip on and off easily, according to the brand, and the cushioned insole ensures you’ll be walking comfortably.

This time of year, there can still be a nip in the air that makes for chilly mornings and evenings. This soft, lightweight loungewear set will give you a little warmth without being too stifling. This is the sort of lounge set you’ll be living in every weekend.

These shorts from Gap are another warm-weather essential that goes with everything. They can be dressed up for backyard hangs or afternoon outings, but they’re comfy enough to wear around the house, too. Snag the strawberry hue for a pop of color or go dark gray for a goes-with-everything neutral.

T-shirt dresses were a brilliant invention. They have the ease of your favorite shirt, but they’re ideal for when pants don’t sound very fun. This one from Gap comes in a soft, stretchy cotton blend that hits at the knee. We're fans of this olive tie-dye hue, but it also comes in heather grey, navy and pink.

Springtime is all about layers. When the day starts out sunny and ends in a rainstorm, it’s key to have layers to add or subtract. These Member’s Mark tunic-style tanks can be the foundation of your look. Wear under a hoodie for cooler days or by themselves when the sun comes out.

We loved this flattering minimalist top from Calvin Klein — and the fact that it's less than $13. The waffle knit makes this long-sleeve tee a little cozier, and the playful color selection updates it for spring.

Finally: a comfy tee that's literally designed to wear with leggings. Snag a couple of these affordable shirts in different colors, and you’ll be set all spring and summer long.

Leggings are always it. As much as we might try to diversify our outfits with jeans and skirts, we gravitate toward our favorite leggings over and over again. This pair has that high-rise waistband we’re always after, as well as four-way stretch fabric built for squats or lifting grocery bags. And at less than $10, you may want to go ahead and snag a few colors.

With a spunky graffiti print, drawstring waistband and interior lining, these activewear shorts will be your go-to bottoms for everything from workouts to errands. Reviewers love the flattering cut and roomy pockets. “I buy another pair or two every spring,” one writes.

There may not be many cooler days ahead of us, but it’s always useful to have a lightweight wrap in the back of your car for unexpectedly chilly nights. This cozy wrap sweater is a versatile layering piece in baby-soft terry. With a roomy fit and spacious pockets, this wrap is ideal for throwing on whenever.

