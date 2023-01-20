This Sam's Club membership deal ends soon: Score one for $25 now

The start of the new year has come and gone, but that doesn't mean those hard-to-beat holiday sales and end-of-year deals have to go with it. Now that the most expensive time of year is through, saving a few dollars wherever we can makes a big difference, whether it's on household necessities or end-of-season sales on your favorite brands. At Sam's Club, the savings can be found all year round, and one of the best discounts still running is actually on the membership itself.

Right now, you can score the first year of a classic Sam's Club membership for 50% off the sticker price. That means that for $25, you can shop the retailer's selection of products in stores and online and gain access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, fuel discounts and cash back. This membership deal ends on Jan. 31, so grab it now to secure exclusive prices for the entire year!

Sam's Club membership benefits

Wondering if a Sam's Club membership is worth it? Here's a closer look at some of the perks you can take advantage of by joining.

Access to members-only sale events: Sam's Club regularly runs "instant savings" events with exclusive discounts for members, and the retailer has several planned for the upcoming year. Right now, there is one going on that ends on Jan. 22.

Fuel discounts: High gas prices have nothing on you! Save when you fill up your car at select locations.

High gas prices have nothing on you! Save when you fill up your car at select locations. Complimentary membership: Once you join, a household member can sign up for free.

Sam's Club Plus membership benefits

Sam's Club also offers its premium Plus membership for $110 per year. While this membership isn't currently discounted, it does offer several perks in addition to those listed above.

Free shipping and curbside pickup : Plus members don't have to pay for shipping for most purchases made online or in the Sam's Club app. They can also take advantage of free curbside pickup, which has a $4 fee for Club members.

: Plus members don't have to pay for shipping for most purchases made online or in the Sam's Club app. They can also take advantage of free curbside pickup, which has a $4 fee for Club members. Cash back: Plus members can earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases (with a cap at $500 per year).

Plus members can earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases (with a cap at $500 per year). Pharmacy and optical savings: Looking to save on prescriptions? Sam's Club says it offers Plus members more than 600 generic brands starting at $4. Plus members can also score free shipping on contact lenses and save 20% on a new pair of eyeglasses.

Sam's Club deals to shop now

The retailer's January Instant Saving's Event runs through Jan. 22 and includes the deals below.

CeraVe is a fan-favorite brand, and one that Shop TODAY editors personally love as well. The moisturizing cream is designed for normal to dry skin, and is approved by the National Eczema Association as a potential relief for itchy, flaking skin. With a Sam's Club membership, you can save an additional $3 online now.

Still going strong on those resolutions? Upgrade your home cooking necessities with a brand new cookware set. This one from Ninja comes with 14 kitchen must-haves, from saucepans to utensils. According to the brand, they are designed to be nonstick for easy clean up, and the stainless steel helps with even cooking.

Save $5 on this Tide Pod bundle now with a Sam's Club membership. Just throw two into each load before washing — they make those tiresome laundry days that much easier!

Save $30 on these JBL headphones with the membership! They're great for those with an active lifestyle, as they are designed with up to 16 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

This Ninja blender is not only $20 off, but also comes with two single-serve cups for your on-the-go smoothie. It has three different settings based on your needs: Smoothie, ice crush and extract. While smoothie and ice crush are self explanatory in regards to functions, the extraction button is designed to liquify fruits and veggies, according to the brand.