Here's everything we know about Sam's Club's Black Friday sale

Ready your holiday shopping lists, because Sam’s Club is the latest retailer to roll out its Black Friday deals. The retailer has announced its Thanks-Savings and Cyber Savings events, featuring deals on home goods, tech, fashion, food and more. There's even a great deal on Sam’s Club memberships, which you can score for 50% off all season long. Keep reading for everything we know about the sales, plus early Black Friday deals to shop now.

When does Sam’s Club’s Black Friday sale start?

The retailer’s Thanks-Savings event runs from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 27. The sale is online only Thanksgiving Day, and in-store through the weekend. The Cyber Savings event begins Sunday, Nov. 27 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30, which means one full week of great deals and finds.

Even though the Thanks-Savings event doesn’t begin until Thanksgiving day, the retailer is currently running an Instant Savings event with plenty of deals to shop now. From kitchen essentials like glassware and bulk coffee to TV deals and other big-ticket electronics, you won’t want to miss these seasonal savings.

Below, we’ve rounded up 16 of the best early Black Friday deals from Sam’s Club you can shop right now. And be sure to check back in — we'll be updating this story as more deals and information become available!

Early Sam’s Club Black Friday Deals

Score a one-year Sam’s Club membership for half the price and get access to members-only sale events, plus discounts on fuel at select locations. (Read more about Sam's Club membership benefits.)

This top-rated air fryer is designed with rapid air circulation for crispier frying. It can help you air fry, broil, bake or roast all your favorite foods with ease this holiday season.

Stock up on your favorite Starbucks coffee for the holidays with this package of 72 K-cup pods. The brand says the classic French roast flavor is intense and smoky with notes of caramel, and we think it's the perfect flavor for holiday gatherings or chilly days by the fire.

Save $100 on this bestselling KitchenAid stand mixer, which has more than 7,500 five-star reviews and comes in five wintery hues. The durable stainless steel bowl and 10-speed mixer are designed for nearly any recipe. One reviewer says, “I can't believe the time it saves me.”

Gift him his new favorite fleece pullover this holiday season. This one comes in six colors, and the brand says it's designed with super-soft stretch fabric. It even has a hidden pocket so he can keep his keys and cards close while on the go. Grab a few colors while it's on sale for $11.

Shopping for Sam's Club TV deals? Save $100 on this highly rated 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, which the brand says is equipped with a variety of high-tech features like active pixel tuning and a voice-activated remote. “It's an amazing deal for the $$," one reviewer writes.

These versatile joggers are designed to be as stylish as they are functional. Made with soft cotton blend fabric, a cool relaxed fit and available in five colors, you’ll be the trendiest (and coziest!) person in the room.

Upgrade your glassware with this eight-piece crystal wine glass set. It’s designed to be dishwasher-safe and highly durable, which makes it great for holiday gatherings.

Versatile and stylish, this wooden lazy Susan is perfect for serving holiday apps, or snacks year round.

The brand says this bestselling dutch oven combines heavy-grade cast iron with traditional European-style enamel to create durable cookware that doesn’t compromise on style. It comes in 15 different colors, so there’s an option for every aesthetic.

Get two humidifiers for the sale price of one! The deluxe humidifier has up to 85 hours of run time and can emit cool or warm mist for a healthier breathing environment. It even comes with essential oil pads, so you can enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy.

Air purifiers are a popular way to help combat allergens such as dust, pollen and pet dander. The brand says this highly rated option from Shark has an anti-allergen HEPA filter with odor protection, micro fans to evenly distribute air flow, and it auto-adjusts to maintain clean air.

Snag this home security system while it's on sale for $100 off. It comes with indoor and outdoor security cameras and more. And the brand said the easy setup takes just 30 minutes — no drilling necessary.

Made with a cozy cashmere blend, this top-rated hoodie comes in four colors and can help keep you warm all season long.

With over 3,000 five-star reviews, this anti-aging moisturizer is designed to improve the look of wrinkles and your skin’s elasticity, says the brand. One reviewer calls it “consistently great.”

Help tame frizz and hydrate dry hair with this shampoo and conditioner set. The brand says the calming rosewater and vitamin B5 formula are designed to give you soft locks with a long-lasting fresh scent.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.