15 baby must-haves to shop this Black Friday — starting at $10

With Black Friday officially underway, many are stocking up on deals on their everyday necessities. This couldn’t be more true than for the new parents or those close to somebody who just had their bundle of joy. From diapers to onesies and pacifiers, there are many products on sale right now that you can scoop up.

For those who are expecting or the grandparents ready to take on babysitting duties, having an ample supply or a second of something can be extremely handy and Black Friday is a great time to stock up. With a lot of great options to make the diaper-changing shift a stink-free one or to get from place to place without hassle, here are some of our picks for great deals for a new parent and their little one.

Diaper and wipe deals | Baby bath deals | Baby car seat and stroller deals | Baby home deals | New parent deals

Black Friday diaper and wipe deals

Great for newborns, these diapers are created with a mindful belly button cutout design to allow the umbilical cord to heal. With a wetness indicator, this diaper lets you know if the little one has gone without them notifying you, according to the brand.

Unscented and hypoallergenic, these wipes are great for sensitive skin because they only utilize two hydrating ingredients: purified water and a drop of fruit extract.

According to the brand, these diapers provide up to 12 hours of protection — day or night! Luvs Triple Leakguards also help prevent leaks with fast-absorbing material.

Black Friday baby bath deals

Snuggle up after bath time in this cozy and cute towel. Machine-washable and soft, according to the brand, it's a towel that can fit kids up to five years old.

A replacement for a washcloth, this silicone brush lets you wash off dry skin with ease. The silicone suction on the back means it won't be lost amongst their beloved bath toys.

Bath time may be fun for the baby, but it can be a pain for the adults who are left kneeling over the tub. An organizing and padded elbow rest pad can be just the trick to make it fun for all.

Black Friday baby car seat and stroller deals

This car seat has over 5,000 five-star reviews and is a favorite for its lightweight design and because it is easy to install. With SnugRide performance to provide safety and four reclining options, this pick is safe and comfortable for babies up to 35 pounds.

For parents on the move, this two-in-one option is on deal for under $200. Providing a safe rear-facing car seat for babies up to 35 pounds that can then sit comfortably on top of the foldable stroller, this system is a favorite with one verified reviewer because “the bassinet/toddler seat is easy to remove and place onto the stroller.”

A car seat that grows with you, this option seats babies up to 40 pounds to face the rear and once they reach up to 65 pounds they can face forward. With two removable dishwasher-safe cup holders, it can make transportation more comfortable.

Black Friday baby home deals

Keep the baby sleeping comfortably with this foldable crib. One verified reviewer noted that they like it because “It sits lower than most other bassinets. This is great because I can keep it in the kitchen or bedroom while I am doing chores and getting ready and baby is able to see me the entire time and see what is going on!”

Nobody wants dry skin and in the winter months, it's hard to avoid. This Fridababy humidifier runs for up to 12 hours and has a color-changing nightlight, too.

To sleep like a baby might mean getting a night's rest in a bassinet with calming motion. This option sits by the bedside to keep the baby close as it grows.

Black Friday new parent deals

For those who want to keep a close eye on the baby, an at-home security camera can provide them the relief they need. With 360-degree rotation, two-way audio and night vision, parents can always be there without being there.

Nobody likes diapers, but this chic diaper genie can make the experience less messy. With hands-free convenience, Double Air-Tite clamps and a deodorizing carbon filter this genie locks in the stink and keeps the house smelling clean.

Taking care of a baby means your hands are never empty, but this diaper bag can help keep things organized. With a diaper mat and a water-resistant exterior, it allows for a more seamless experience any time you’re out of the house.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.