25 best holiday gift ideas for pregnant women in 2021

She’s not going to be a regular mom. She’s going to be a cool mom, or at least a great mom (and she deserves nothing but the best when it comes to getting started).

From multitasking clothing to modern keepsakes (and plenty of items to help her take the load off along the way), read on for a curated list of comfortable, useful, stylish items that she can enjoy for the duration of her pregnancy and, in many cases, well beyond.

To find the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 25.

Best beauty gifts for pregnant women

This magic tool from Revlon serves as a hair dryer, volumize and styler in one, leaving her with salon-worthy hair in a matter of minutes. Its compact, multi-functional design also makes for lighter traveling as an expecting and new mom.

Add to her pampering session with this innovative foot spa from HoMedics. It boasts a special Boost Power for heating up quickly and remaining warm throughout use, along with massaging bubbles and a special pedicure center for a relaxing polish. Bonus points if you throw in a playful pair of ‘Mom’ socks.

Speaking of self care, this gift box from LUSH, filled with pampering shower washes, soaps, scrubs and moisturizers, is about as indulgent as it gets. The Pink Peppermint Foot Lotion and Sleepy Shower Gel are a savior after a long day, and the Honey I Washed the Kids Soap is one of our favorites for both children and kids at heart. (More blissful sets right this way.)

If she loves her manicures, consider getting her this set of four vegan- and cruelty-free nail polishes from conscious beauty brand 786. This gift will save her money and trips to the salon (not to mention all those chemical fumes). Choose between eight different sets that range from pink and red tones to blues and earth tones.

Mutha was born out of its founder’s obsession and own challenges with finding a stretch-mark cream that actually worked. This set offers two of the brand’s hero products — Mutha Body Butter and Mutha Body Oil — featuring 100% naturally derived ingredients like shea, cocoa and mango butters at a special gift-set price. According to the brand, 5 percent of sales go to midwife and nurse education programs where maternal mortality rates are the highest. (See also: Up All Night Eye Cream and SLIP Sleep Mask.)

Best fashion gifts for pregnant women

Make her feel special with this stylish robe from Ekouaer, which triples as a maternity robe, hospital robe and nursing robe in one. It’s racked up over 1,400 reviews from customers who relied on it throughout their pregnancies and beyond (scoop it up in one or several of 25 shades and patterns).

Having to pry your sneakers is no picnic, especially when maneuvering around a baby bump. These wool loungers from Allbirds are slip-on for easy on-offs and made with renewable wool and padded materials for extra coziness and cushion. They’re also machine washable for removing stains in a cinch.

This might look like a normal, cute backpack, but it's actually a really handy diaper backpack that the expecting mother is sure to be grateful for once the baby comes. Scoop it up in one of six shades for the one who's always on the go.

If she’s heading into the office, consider this dressy slip-on from Birdies, which has a near 5-star rating from over 8,000 reviewers for its sleek style and soft footbed. The brand’s seasonal collection also offers velvet and glitter versions for dressier occasions and days when she wants to feel more festive.

These leggings have garnered a cult following for their sleek finish and super-stretchy fabric (we can attest that they are that good). Casual enough for every day yet elevated enough for work and weekend wear, they’re perfect for the woman who’s a little bit comfort, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. (More the yoga type? Opt for a pair of these.)

Consider completing her outfit with this cropped sweatshirt from Old Navy, which is the perfect length for her leggings, jeans (you name it!) and can be layered over an undershirt for added coverage when she’s further along or wants a little extra warmth.

Ensure she stays warm during her pregnancy and well beyond with this clever maternity coat from Seraphine. Available in three shades, it goes on triple duty as a maternity coat (all nine months), baby carrier (extra panel zips form a supportive pouch), and regular coat that she can bundle up in for seasons ahead. For a great gift at a lower price point, we also love the brand’s ‘Mama’ and ‘Mini’ sets.

Best food gifts for pregnant moms

These measuring cups and spoons are almost as cute as their little one will be. If the mom-to-be in your life loves baking, this handmade set is the perfect, dainty addition to their kitchen.

Better yet, put dinner on the table for her with Sunbasket’s health- and environment-conscious meal plan. You can choose from a diverse menu of kits and prepared dishes to ensure she’s stocked up for the week, or opt for a gift card so she can pick her own when the time is most convenient.

While on the subject of cooking, this multitasking air fryer from Ninja is about as convenient as it gets, offering six different features, programmable settings, two easy-to-clean baskets, and dishwasher-safe crisper plates. It’s the perfect companion to all of her cravings and a savior when it comes to whipping up delicious meals in a pinch. (We’re also fans of Ninja’s 4 Qt. Air Fryer for lighter appetites and budgets.)

Or indulge her cravings with a food subscription service to Goldbelly, which will deliver specialties from her favorite cities and categories during a period when she’ll appreciate it most. The brand also offers individual restaurant bundles, along with seasonal spreads for lightening the load during the holidays.

No one, and especially no one who is carrying, should have to spend hours on their feet scrubbing down dishes after dinner, which is why we (and hopefully she) can appreciate this nonstick, non-toxic ceramic cookware set from Caraway. It also happens to look incredibly chic sitting on the counter or stovetop.

Best unique gifts for pregnant women

Help her capture these precious moments with a journal dedicated to her maternity days. This one from My Little Bump holds memories and photos for creating a keepsake she and her children will treasure forever.

Not only will she love the thoughtful words on this candle's label but she'll also be so appreciative of the chance to burn it, sit back and relax.

This book promises to help readers navigate “the wild, weird, and wonderful journey from conception through birth and beyond.” Reviewers note its thoroughness, approachable tone and smart, practical advice (like hearing it straight from a friend).

Experts recommend that pregnant women drink about 8- to 12 oz of water per day. Support her in getting her sips in with this vacuum-insulated, flip lid tumbler. This cup is beloved by shoppers everywhere — has over 42,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Make her feel special with a necklace that can be stacked with initial charms to represent her children. A favorite among celebs, Helen Ficalora also offers novelty ‘Mom’ charms.

Give her the gift of not having to get up every 10 minutes with this voice-activated smart speaker from Google, which she can use to cue up the weather, music, lights and more. Pregnancy fog? There’s also a feature for setting timers and scheduling alarms.

Take care of the dirty work with this Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum from Shark, which does the job of a full-service, floor-to-carpet cleaner for up to two hours at a time and comes equipped with voice command controls (also available with AI laser navigation and self-emptying base). The Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum is another one of our top picks for easy, lightweight maneuvering when it comes to surfaces and hard-to-reach spots (especially great for new moms).

Help her catch some Zzz’s with this premium bedding. The brand’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set has a 5-star rating from over 9,000 reviewers, and she’ll rest easy knowing they’re made of long-staple, fair trade 100 percent organic cotton (available in eight shades).

