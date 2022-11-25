What are Sam’s Club’s Black Friday hours? Here's when you can shop

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc., is a holiday shopping destination for millions of Americans.

But before you update your holiday toy shopping list for youngsters and figure out what to get the father figure in your life (psst, our vote is something from this list of practical gifts for the man who has everything), it’s a good idea to acquaint yourself with Sam’s Club Black Friday hours.

Ahead, we’ll give you a lay of the land, so you can score the very best deals throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

What are Sam's Club's Black Friday hours?

While Sam’s Club is closed on Thanksgiving, you can rest assured that the retailer is open and ready to pass along some serious savings to you come Black Friday.

Sam's Club locations will follow their normal hours on Black Friday. Check the store locator to look up specific store hours for a location near you.

On Black Friday, it's possible that stores may reach their capacity or have long lines. Aim to arrive during off-peak hours, whether it's early in the day or late in the evening.

Something else to note: From Nov. 20 through Dec. 25, Sam’s Club is extending their hours and will be open on Sundays until 8 p.m.

How long do the Black Friday deals last?

The retailer’s Thanks-Savings event runs from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 27. Some offers may only last on Black Friday, but you'll have a chance to score great deals all Thanksgiving weekend long.

But that's not all: The Cyber Savings event begins Sunday, Nov. 27 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30, which means customers will have one full week of deals.