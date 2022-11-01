Get up to 50% off New Balance, SharkNinja and more with TODAY's exclusive discounts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Jillian Ortiz

November is finally here, which means we're officially gearing up for the holiday season! On top of all of the early Black Friday deals that are already underway, Shop TODAY is here to help you get even more of a head start on your holiday shopping. We've secured deals on some of the hottest brands out there, exclusively for TODAY readers.

Whether you're searching for gifts big or small for family, friends, mentors or anyone else in-between, we're here to help you find something special without breaking your budget. From New Balance to Sharper Image and Solawave, you can shop most of these exclusive discounts — up to 50% off — all the way up until Nov. 22. Did we mention that most of the deals are also sitewide?

Keep scrolling to shop the best of our 2022 Holiday Plaza deals, or, click on the links below to shop discounts by retailer.

TODAY 2022 Holiday Plaza Deals

SharperImage.com | Solawave | SharkNinja | Cariuma | Shutterfly | MZ Wallace | Bake Me A Wish! | Anyday | Minted | New Balance | Brooklinen | Williams Sonoma

SharperImage.com

Looking for a unique gift that the recipient will actually get some use out of? Through Nov. 27, you can use the code TODAY25 to take advantage of the highest discount the retailer has ever offered — 25% off — sitewide at SharperImage.com.

Sharper Image Laptop and Tablet Tray with Built-In Charger

Sharper Image Bonsai Bluetooth Speaker Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad

Sharper Image Driver Drink Dispenser

Sharper Image Towel Warmer

Sharper Image Virtual Pong

Solawave

For the beauty guru in your life, a Solawave skin care tool (or two) will not go under-appreciated. Starting today, you can use the code TODAY40 to get 40% off sitewide — including the brand's bestselling anti-aging red light tool — all the way through Nov. 22.

Solawave Bye Acne

Solawave Renew Complex Serum

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit

SharkNinja

SharkNinja has become a household name, thanks to its top-rated appliances. For the person who has a robotic vacuum or cookware set at the top of their list, we've got you covered with this deal. Through Nov. 22, you can enter the code TODAY30 at checkout to take 30% off of the products below.

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL

Shark Vertex Upright Vacuum

Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Pro Air Fry Oven

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 10-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Cariuma

Known for its sustainable (and comfortable) sneakers, Cariuma has tons of footwear that anyone would want to unwrap over the holidays. From sleek low-tops to skate-inspired high tops, you can use the code TODAY20 and snag 20% off, sitewide, through Nov. 22.

Cariuma Men's OCA Low Grey Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma Men's OCA Low Camel Suede Sneaker

Cariuma Women's IBI Sneaker

Cariuma Women's Catiba Pro Sneaker

Shutterfly

You can't go wrong with a personalized gift! From photo books to ornaments and even fleece blankets, there are endless options that you can customize to bring a smile to that special someone's face. Just use the code TODAY40 to enjoy 40% off, sitewide.

Shutterfly Holiday Cheer Tall Latte Mug

Shutterfly Photo Gallery Portrait Metal Ornament

Shutterfly Whimsy Heart Border Keepsake Puzzle

Shutterfly Soft Plaid Frame Fleece Photo Blanket

MZ Wallace

Who can resist a chic accessory? Through Nov. 22, celeb-loved brand MZ Wallace is offering Shop TODAY readers an exclusive 50% discount on one of its bestselling bags, the Sutton, when you shop through the link below (no code necessary). Its sleek look and size makes it the perfect everyday bag.

MZ Wallace Sutton Bag

Bake Me A Wish!

For friends and family you might not be able to see over the holidays, sending a sweet treat their way can still be a thoughtful gift. Whether they prefer something sweet or something even sweeter, you can grab it for 20% off when you use the code TODAY20, through Nov. 22.

Bake Me A Wish! Wonderland Bakery Box

Bake Me A Wish! Holly Jolly Strawberries

Bake Me a Wish! Country Apple Pie

Bake Me a Wish! Gluten-Free Cookie and Brownie Crate

Anyday

Know someone who hates cooking as much as they do household chores? This cookware set will help them make anything from soups to desserts, right in their microwave. Plus, the brand says they're freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe — and you can add them to your cart for 30% off when you use the code TODAY30 at checkout.

Anyday The Everyday Set

Minted

From artwork to home decor and holiday cards, you're bound to find something unique at Minted. Through Nov. 20, you can use the code TODAY20 to enjoy 20% off sitewide, excluding marketplace and fine art items.

Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art

Minted Custom Pet Portrait with Text

Minted Your Drawing as Art Print

Minted Tone on Tone Silhouette Art

New Balance

Know someone who's been asking for a new pair of sneakers (even if it's yourself)? Don't miss your chance to take 20% off select items and score free shipping from New Balance! Just use the code NBTODAY to take advantage of the discount. Some exclusions apply.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue

New Balance NB Essentials French Terry Sweatpant

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi v4

New Balance Youth Thermal Half Zip

Brooklinen

Nothing beats the feeling of crawling under a fresh set of sheets after a long day, but a new robe and towel set can up the ante. You can enter to be one of three to win a Luxe Core Sheet Set, Super-Plush Towel Bundle and Super-Plush Robe from our giveaway with Brooklinen and make someone's nighttime routine feel luxurious.

Click here to enter our sweepstakes with Brooklinen.

Williams Sonoma

Know a cuisine connoisseur? Their kitchen counter could likely use this upgrade. Enter to be one of five winners to take home a 5-Quart KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer and make their time spent in the kitchen even more enjoyable.

Click here to enter our sweepstakes with Williams Sonoma.

