Enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win Sony Linkbuds S or a wireless speaker

Stuck on what to get family or friends for the holiday season? Thinking of treating yourself but don't know how? Music never goes out of style, and right now TODAY readers have a chance to score top products from Sony.

In this exclusive sweepstakes, five grand prize winners will get their hands on a Sony XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker. With a retractable handle so you can take your tunes on the go, this speaker is water-resistant, according to the brand, with 25 hours of battery life per charge and bluetooth connectivity. It's ideal for anyone who loves to host.

Five additional winners will snag a pair of Sony Linkbuds S. The earbuds are comfortable enough to wear "around the clock," according to the brand, due to smart technology that seamlessly toggles between noise-cancelling and ambient sound settings.

Our sweepstakes ends Nov. 22, so don't delay. Enter for a chance to win!