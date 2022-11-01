Enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win sheets, towels and more from Brooklinen

As temperatures dip, we're all about the coziest forms of self care, from snuggling up in bed with a classic holiday movie to soaking in a bubble bath for a DIY spa day.

The Internet-loved brand Brooklinen has plenty of essentials to help you do just that, including 480-thread count sheets and plush robes and towels made of 100 percent Turkish cotton. And right now through Nov. 22, you can enter for a chance to win a bundle with some of the brand's most popular items.

For this exclusive sweepstakes, TODAY readers have the chance to win Brooklinen's bestselling Luxe Core Sheet Set (which has more than 16,000 five-star reviews) in size king or queen, the Super Plush Bath Towel Bundle (which includes two bath towels and two hand towels) and the Super-Plush Robe.

Only three lucky winners will be selected. The sweepstakes ends Nov. 22, so don't wait to sign up!