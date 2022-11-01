Enter our holiday sweepstakes for a chance to win a KitchenAid stand mixer

'Tis the season for baked goods galore, and there's nothing like a shiny new kitchen appliance to get you in the spirit. If you're in the market for a tool that will take your skills to the next level, you're in luck: Right now through Nov. 22, TODAY readers have a chance to win a five-quart KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer from Williams Sonoma.

The bestselling appliance — which has nearly 27,000 five-star reviews — is a kitchen workhorse that can mix, beat, whip and more. The brand says it's big enough to help you prepare enough dough or batter to feed a crowd, yet compact enough to store right on your kitchen counter. The sleek medallion silver color doesn't hurt, either.

Only five TODAY readers will score prizes in this sweepstakes. Enter before Nov. 22 for a chance to win!