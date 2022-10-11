Shop the best kitchen deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, starting at $5

The Prime Early Access Sale is here! The two-day event, created by Amazon, is offering steep discounts in every category, from fashion and beauty to furniture and tech. With the holidays on the horizon, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these sales to knock a few things off of your shopping list so you don't end up panic-shopping the week before.

Whether you're shopping for someone else or just looking to upgrade some of your older appliances, we found some of the best kitchen deals to shop from the sale. But hurry! It'll be over before you know it.

Amazon Prime air fryer deals

This affordable air fryer has eight presets for different types of food like vegetables, chicken, fish and steak. Some of the nine functions it touts are the ability to preheat, defrost, bake, crisp, cook and dehydrate. It can also operate with a wide temperature range from 150 to 450 degrees, so you can easily make anything from yogurt to wings.

If you don't have one already and are looking to get your hands on an air fryer, this No. 1 bestseller from Ninja is a no-brainer. It has a four-quart capacity — ideal for smaller households — and has the ability to heat, reheat, crisp or dehydrate. It's perfect for the person who's not familiar with air fryers and is looking for a good quality machine to get the job done.

Gone are the days of needing to get up and manually control your air fryer. With the paired app, you can just choose what you're making and it will sync the air fryer to the perfect settings so that you get the best version of your meal every time. You can also control it with voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Whether you're entertaining for the holidays or just have a big family to cook for daily, this extra large air fryer will make dinner a breeze. According to the brand, it can fit two large pizzas, two full chickens or three baking pans. It has nine other cooking functions (outside of air fry) including bake, dehydrate, roast, broil and toast.

Who needs a kitchen full of appliances when you can have this air fryer that has 11 functions and does everything from broil to defrost — and that's not even the best part! It also comes with accessories to help you make the most of your new machine, from a nonstick baking pan to a wire rack.

You probably recognize the Philips brand for their other home products like light bulbs and toothbrushes, but did you know they also make kitchen appliances? This air fryer has a three-quart capacity basket and you can use the Kitchen+ app to find the best recipes and exact settings you'll need to cook meals to perfection.

Amazon Prime kitchen deals

Like the Stasher bags on this list, stainless steel straws are an easy way to reduce plastic waste. For less than $1 per straw, you can take home ten straight stainless steel straws and two straw cleaners.

Create a cafe-worthy froth for your morning coffee with this handheld milk frother that you can score right now for less than $9.

Nothing's worse than a cold cup of coffee. This mug is perfect for the person who runs around getting the kids ready for school in the morning or the person who spends their days sitting at a desk trying to gulp down their daily cup of joe before it gets cold.

An electric can opener will quickly become the kitchen item you didn't know you needed. It can open any can, large or small, with just the touch of a button.

Once you've finished using all of your shiny new gadgets to make delicious meals galore, you'll need a way to store them. This Pyrex set has got you covered with three round containers, one rectangular container and one square container, each accompanied by a snap lid. Each lid also has built-in write and erase labels so you won't have to guess which mystery meal is in each container.

This cookie pan set will pair perfectly with a stand mixer (see our KitchenAid pick below) for the home baker in your life. It comes with pans in three different sizes to make everything from cookies to brownies to cakes. If you're on the fence, just take the word of the over 17,600 verified shoppers that gave it a five-star rating. But hurry, this deal is only available today.

This two-tiered revolving spice tower comes with 16 jars of pre-filled spices. The description offered by the brand says "spice assortments can vary but can include basil, thyme, parsley, marjoram, garlic salt, coriander, rosemary, oregano, and more." Plus, each purchase is eligible for free refills for up to five years.

Complete your housewarming gift with this cooking tool set. It comes with 33 tools and a crock to keep the taller ones organized and pleasant to look at on their counters.

For the person who's always hosting, an electric wine opener will make their jobs much easier. This one also comes with an aerating wine pourer, two vacuum stoppers and a foil cutter.

Buying disposable storage bags over and over again can add up to quite a large chunk of change over time. These silicone reusable storage bags from Stasher are the solution your wallet and — the earth — will appreciate. One Shop TODAY writer became a fan after trying them firsthand.

Dutch ovens are kitchen staples for a reason. If you need to upgrade your classic, you won't want to pass up the chance to score this one for $41. This 4.3-quart option comes in a dozen different colors.

Making your morning smoothie just got easier. This compact personal blender from Ninja comes with three to-go cups, two spout lids and one storage lid so you can make a smoothie for you and a friend, then easily stow away the leftovers. And when you're in the mood for something different, you can look to the included recipe inspiration guide.

Wake up to the scent of fresh coffee brewing every morning with this coffee maker that has several features, including the ability to program brewing ahead of time. It also hosts a large capacity glass carafe that holds 14 cups. For the people who like their morning beverage to pack a punch, there's even a strong brew button.

Buying case after case of seltzer can quickly add up. With a SodaStream, you can produce all of the fizzy water your heart desires (or as much as the two CO2 cylinders the bundle comes with can make). It also comes with two different flavors of Bubly drops so you can switch it up.

A slow cooker is a must-have kitchen appliance for fall so you can make all of the delicious soups and stews that'll warm you up from the inside out. Right now, you can score this 5.3-quart style from Calphalon for under $100. It has the ability to sear, brown, sauté and slow cook, according to its description.

Whether you're looking to refresh your current coffee maker or gift one to a new homeowner, now is a great time to grab a Keurig, especially when it's almost 50% off. This single-serve coffee maker has features like strong brew, iced coffee, plain hot water and the ability to serve cup sizes ranging from four to 12 ounces.

Investing in a microwave might be harsh on your wallet up front, but you'll have it so long that you'll get more than your money's worth out of it. Sales like this one are a great time to grab one at a discounted rate like this Toshiba model that's currently offered for $50 off. According to the brand, it can fit a whole chicken or a 12-inch pizza (though we don't recommend cooking an entire chicken in the microwave).

Pots and pans make a great housewarming gift the new homeowner is sure to appreciate (and keep as long as possible). This set from Calphalon has all of the essentials they'll need including two fry pans, a saucepan, a stockpot and a deep skillet.

Stovetop Dutch ovens are so 2021. For the person who's always looking to up their kitchen appliance game, keep them one step ahead of the competition with this electric version. This machine from Instant Pot has five different abilities: braise, slow cook, sear/sauté, cooking pan and food warmer. The cast-iron pot is removable and stovetop- and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

KitchenAid mixers are the gold standard for home bakers everywhere. This small 3.5-quart tilt-head style is perfect for the newbie who's looking to learn the basics or for the person who's been mixing and beating doughs by hand for years and is ready to take their skills to the next level. It has 10 speeds and weighs less than 15 pounds, so moving it around won't take Herculean effort.