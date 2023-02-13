The savings have started! Shop early Presidents Day deals from Nordstrom, Amazon and more

It's hard to believe it's already February, which means it's almost time to kick off the first major shopping weekend of the year — Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20! During this three-day weekend, you can expect major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target to offer impressive markdowns across categories.

Whether you're looking to stick to the resolutions you made at the beginning of the year, score a new TV or upgrade some home essentials, we are already starting to see some deals trickle in on tech, home, fashion and more. From Apple AirPods to an 85-inch TV, we have you covered on the latest deals leading up to Presidents Day weekend sales. The best part? We found some impressive discounts that are up to 78% off!

Here's what you can shop ahead of Presidents Day weekend. You can keep scrolling to see all 34 deals or shop this article by retailer and click the links below.

Amazon | Walmart | Target | Nordstrom | Kohl's | Best Buy | Bed Bath & Beyond | Wayfair | Overstock

Early Amazon Presidents Day deals

If you're tired of trying to figure out how to fit all your devices in one small wall outlet, this outlet extender will provide you with plenty of spots to connect all your gadgets. It has five AC outlets and four spots for USB cords. The best part? You can get it now for 40% off.

If you've been keeping up with your New Year's fitness goals, you might want to think about investing in a personal massage gun. According to the brand, this gadget provides a number of benefits that include relieving muscle pain and tension and can massage deep into the tissue. And right now you can save a whopping 78% off!

When you have this milk frother in your kitchen, you'll be able to whip up cafe-style lattes, cappuccinos and more at home (so you can save yourself the $7). According to the brand, it can transform milk into delicious foam in as little as 15 seconds.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, you can save 40% off an Amazon Fire Stick. Coming with an Alexa voice-controlled remote, the brand says you can enjoy endless and fast streaming of your favorite shows, movies and more.

According to the brand, the Alexa-enabled Fire Tablet really does it all: Streaming, reading e-books, video calls, setting alarms and more. You don't want to miss out on grabbing the latest version at 48% off!

If you missed out on any Apple sales during the holiday season, don't worry! You can grab these 2nd-generation AirPods Pro for 20% off. They're said to feature up to 30 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation.

You can save $150 on this No.1 bestselling smart TV. According to the brand, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite platforms straight from the TV. Plus you can enjoy an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make finding your favorite shows that much easier.

According to the brand, these premium sheets feature moisture-wicking and breathable fabric that is meant to keep you cool all night long. And reviewers agree, it has almost 8,000 five-star ratings! Grab this high-quality sheet set for under $30.

This professional salon-quality hair straightener features ceramic plates that are meant to provide a shiny and frizz-free 'do, says the brand. You can score this popular straightener for under $55!

Early Walmart Presidents Day deals

This sound bar will help you feel like you're completely immersed in the TV show or movie you're watching with its superior sound quality. Don't miss it at this price — it's currently under $40!

Whether you're staying indoors more to stay warm or looking to upgrade your current setup, this time of year brings incredible deals on TVs. According to the brand, this Vizio option features ultra 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision bright mode — for under $300!

Let this robot vacuum do the dirty work for you, while saving 44%! According to the brand, this Shark robot can learn every inch of your home and can sense stairs, ledges and furniture — so you don't have to worry about any damage.

The groundhog sensed six more weeks of winter, which means you might want to hang on to your warm jackets a little longer or add a few extra to your rotation. And this sherpa find from Lee is the perfect transition coat to take you into spring, and it's only $15!

Early Target Presidents Day deals

If you can't get enough of the early Presidents Day TV deals, neither can we! This 32-inch find is under $200 and makes the perfect addition to a bedroom and office.

Right now, you can save $75 on the Apple Watch 7. From tracking your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to answering messages, you can stay on track with your fitness and lifestyle goals all from your wrist.

This espresso machine will have you channeling your inner barista in no time. The smart machine can brew both coffee and espresso, so you can whip standard brews, lattes, iced coffees and more.

Early Nordstrom Presidents Day deals

Through Feb. 20, Nordstrom is hosting its big winter sale, so you can score up to 50% off must-haves for your home, closet and more, like this top. Perfect for layering, the long-sleeved top has a cozy turtleneck design and trendy ribbed details, making it the ultimate winter wardrobe staple.

Levi's for less than $50? Yes, please! This pair features a defined waist and straight legs, for a cool, yet casual look that can be paired with anything from your favorite tee to a business-ready button-down.

Rare deal alert! It's not every day that we see Hoka One One's popular running shoes go on sale, so we suggest grabbing this deal while you can. The podiatrist-approved sneakers are designed to support you on runs, walks and more, thanks to their comfortable design and plush sole.

Early Kohl's Presidents Day deals

You can never have too many cozy cardigans; they're the perfect layering pieces for fall, chilly offices and everyday lounging. That's why you'll want to grab this one in every color — it's less than $20!

Coming in black or tan and white, this classic winter boot is 50% off. According to the brand, it features a padded inner foot sole and a durable traction sole, making it perfect for wet wintry grounds.

These trendy straight-leg jeans are less than $20 — yes, you read that correctly! Featuring a flattering high waist, it comes in five different washes, from black to light blue.

Save 50% off on this highly-rated full-coverage foundation. The brand says it's perfect for all skin types and will last up to 12 hours of wear.

Whether you're shopping for Galentine's Day or in need of a new makeup brush set, you get nine brushes and a case for $35 with this Sephora Collection. And this set has everything you need to achieve your desired look: A concealer brush, blush brushes, a foundation brush and more.

Early Best Buy Presidents Day deals

Best Buy is offering major deals this month on popular TV brands, like this 55-inch LG. It has an average 4.4-star rating, with many reviewers raving about the clear picture quality.

If you want the ultimate cinematic experience, this massive 75-inch TV is currently $200 off. According to the brand, this smart TV is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay.

Early Bed Bath & Beyond Presidents Day deals

Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting a big Beyond Cooking Event ahead of the holiday weekend, so it's the perfect time to give your kitchen a refresh. And this Dutch oven is bound to become one of your new favorite dinnertime tools. The cast iron pot is designed to be oven-safe up to 450 F (or 500 F, if you choose one with a stainless steel knob), so you can seamlessly transfer it from the stove to the oven — and then straight to the table for serving.

Upgrade your smoothie-game with this powerful Ninja blender. It can also blend more than your favorite breakfast beverage, the brand says the blades are powerful enough to cut through ice. Plus, it comes with a dough blade for bread, cookie dough and more.

If you're been pining after KitchenAid's beloved stand mixer, take this as a sign that it's finally time to make the purchase. While it's definitely an investment (though less so right now), the brand says that the mixer was built to last, so it will be a staple in your kitchen for years to come.

Early Wayfair Presidents Day deals

Wayfair is currently having "The BIG Furniture Sale" where you can score tons of deals on home essentials, like this mid-century modern dresser. According to the brand, it's made of solid pine wood and has deep drawers for optimal storage.

Right now, you can score this sleek, three-piece sectional for under $550. If you plan on hosting guests, it turns into a sleeper sofa and even has a place for storage within the chaise, says the brand.

A new area rug can be the perfect touch for a living room refresh. You'll save up to 50% off this Andover Mills option, which comes in four different shades and a variety of sizes and shapes.

Early Overstock Presidents Day deals

During Overstock's Presidents Day Sale, the brand is marking down items across the board by up to 70%, so you can score bedding for as little as $19, kitchen appliances for $40 and more impressive deals. This mattress, which is currently on sale, is designed to have a medium-firm feel and contour to your curves while still supporting your joints.

Tired of being woken up by the sun on days when you're trying to sleep in? Keep the sunlight out with the help of these blackout curtains. Not only are they said to keep out unwanted light, but they're also designed to block heat and cold to help regulate the temperature of your room.