12 size-inclusive shapewear pieces for a flattering figure, starting at $21

Shapewear has a long-standing reputation for being uncomfortable and notoriously small. You've probably looked at a piece of shapewear at one point or another and thought: How am I going to get my body in that? The answer usually results in a lot of deep breaths, squeezing and tugging. While the end result is usually worth it, with clothes looking smoother and sleeker, it shouldn't have to be such a struggle to get there.

Fortunately for you, we've scoured the internet for size-inclusive shapewear for every body shape and type. Here are a dozen options in different styles, colors and sizes (with some even go up to 9XL!).

Size-inclusive plus-size shapewear

Lizzo's new shapewear line currently has 100 pieces across three different collections: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label. The line has everything from bras and bodysuits to shorts and leggings. This particular bra comes in six different colors and is available in sizes XS/S to 5X.

Sometimes you don't want or need a full get-up. For times when a simple pair of shapewear shorts will do the trick, these bestsellers from Shapermint are a solid choice. They're available in five colors and sizes range from XS/S to 4XL.

Quality shapewear can be pricey, so when you stumble upon a piece that's good for both you and your wallet, take advantage! This affordable slimming bodysuit is under $25 and comes in two colors and four sizes ranging from XS/S to 3XL/4XL.

This bodysuit is designed to provide high compression while lifting your butt. The straps are both adjustable and removable so you can make it work for any outfit. According to the brand, it's even suitable for postpartum daily use. It comes in beige and black in sizes up to 6XL.

This bodysuit is a popular option on the Skims site with a strong rating from over 1,300 shoppers. According to the brand's description, it holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt and provides support for your chest. They also recommend sizing up if you want a more comfortable fit for everyday wear. It comes in nine different colors and sizes ranging from XXS/XS to 4X/5X.

This front-zip suit from Queen Resilient claims to provide an instantly slimmer silhouette, a bigger butt and hips while preventing sagging around the belly and butt area. The brand offers several styles in sizes up to 9XL.

For the flip side of when you don't need full-body compression, sometimes a tank top will do the trick. This cami provides level 5 ultimate support, which translates to maximum compression with ultra breast support, according to the brand's scale. It's available in sizes 34-50.

Described as being made with targeted compression, flexible boning and mesh fabric, this brief has all of the parts that make up an ideal piece of shapewear. Available in sizes XS-3X, it comes in five colors as well as in short and thong styles.

Exclusive to Lane Bryant, this seamless open-bust thigh shaper will blend in easily underneath your clothes. It comes in sizes 14/16 to 26/28 and is available in four colors.

For full-body shaping that is suitable for shorts and shorter dresses, this option from Waisted fits the bill. It has adjustable straps, three hooks and a zipper for easy wear under all of your favorite spring and summer looks. It's offered in sizes small to 6XL.

Another bottom-only option, these shapewear shorts feature three row hooks to keep everything tucked away and a silicon leg band to prevent it from rolling out of place. It comes in black and beige in sizes XS to 5XL.

New to shapewear and don't know what to get? This kit has three basics to get you started: a bodysuit, briefs and shorts. Each piece is available in sizes S-3XL.

