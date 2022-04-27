Better than a bouquet: 23 plants that are perfect to send for Mother's Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you don't want to opt for the traditional Mother's Day bouquet this year (or, you've gifted them more years than you can count), potted plants are another classic route you can take this Mother's Day.

Whether she has a budding garden or is eager to add more greenery to her living space, these florals and faunas are sure to please and are equally as pretty as any arrangement — and they last longer, too. From roses and lilies to orchids and succulents, we've rounded up some of the best Mother's Day plants to gift this year for the (plant) mom in your life.

P.S. Since Mother's Day is right around the corner, we suggest ordering your blooms soon to ensure a timely arrival on her doorstep.

Mother's Day plants from UrbanStems

For an exclusive 20 percent off plus a free vase at UrbanStems, just enter the code TODAY20 at checkout.

Simple yet sophisticated, this hanging plant will make a great accent piece in any space that could use some greenery. Not only do they help purify the air in your home, but they can also absorb odor, making them a great fit for sticking in the kitchen.

The Cathy is one of UrbanStems' most iconic plants thanks to the unique planter. The pot comes in three different colors reflective of different skin tones and the curling leaves of the xerographica air plant will only help to make this plant a centerpiece in any room.

For the mom who loves to cook, this set will be a welcomed addition to the kitchen. Though the rosemary plant is simply for decoration, the tomato-scented candle and tea towel will be useful additions to this chef-inspired bundle.

Another two-in-one, "The Gloss" includes purple African violets and lipstick-shaped chocolates (which, in our opinion, is better than an actual gloss).

Mother's Day plants from Costa Farms

This gift-wrapped peace lily not only features an adorable Mother's Day plant stake, but you can also include a personalized gift message at checkout for a sweet note. Aside from being a natural air purifier, the peace lily is also easy to care for as long as the soil is kept moist.

Bromeliads are like the gift that keeps on giving. The main flower comes in an assortment of colors, ranging from pink to yellow; but once the main flower begins to wilt, baby buds will appear around the base of the plant, waiting to shoot up.

Mother's Day plants from 1-800-Flowers

Ooh la la! To complement the dainty campanula buds, this plant arrives in a vintage-inspired vase with a lotion to keep her skin soft. Whether she chooses to keep it in the adorable planter or use it as a piece of decor on the porch, it's a gift she can definitely upcycle.

Tastefully assembled, this lily plant rests in a rustic wooden planter and can even be upgraded with a keepsake plaque.

From the elegant antique planter to the crisp white buds, this topiary makes a statement all on its own. It arrives ready to bloom and will last for years in their home.

Bring the love to her doorstep with this heart-shaped bamboo arrangement. Not only does the plant come with a beautiful keepsake, but it's a great element to add some vibrance to her home decor.

Mother's Day plants from The Sill

The plant-obsessed mom will love the Monstera Deliciosa not just for its leafy look, but for how easy it is to take care of. It can thrive in indirect medium sunlight and only needs to be watered every one to two weeks.

Though the anthurium doesn't grow actual flowers, its bright leaves are still pretty enough to gift. The low-maintenance plant has blooms that pop up every so often and will thrive for up to eight weeks.

Exquisite and delicate, this orchid is a pet-friendly plant. It requires little care and can live and thrive in its planter for up to two years.

Mother's Day plants from Harry & David

This adorable succulent arrangement will ship in as little as two days! The duo planter features a bee-inspired design and two succulents that she can add to her plant collection.

Instead of roses, gift her this resistant flower. These flowers can last from 2-3 weeks and begin sprouting in approximately 4-6 weeks. It comes in a lovely wood container to match her country-inspired decor.

For the mom that loves to collect mugs, this gift will charm her day. The arrangement comes with a mix of succulents and the mug features a sweet floral design. She can place the plants in a different planter and keep her cup for her morning brew.

Mother's Day plants from Bloomscape

Does her place lack enough natural light? This plant will thrive in almost any environment. The plant boasts beautiful shades of purple and green that will add a hint of tropical vibes to her space.

Add a splash of color to her living room with the red prayer plant. This species is great for indoors and outdoors when placed in a sunny spot. The plant features a beautiful dark green design and feather-like centers.

Who can resist the calming scent of lavender? If your recipient doesn't have a green thumb, don't worry — this tree won't need to be replanted.

This bright pink plant is native to Brazil and brings all of the tropical vibes. The no-fuss plant is pet-friendly and can also help remove pollutants from the air.

Mother's Day plants from The Bouqs Co.

This leafy pothos is grown in Florida and is described by the brand as "super easygoing." This plant wont need to be spoiled in order to thrive and comes in an adorable vase.

For this plant, a husband and wife team in Los Osos, California, will choose the perfect seasonal orchid for the lucky lady in your life. Colors can vary.

This snake plant looks exceptionally sleek in a gold planter, which the brand says the color combination helps promote focus and boost memory. The low-maintenance plant also purifies the air and reduces allergens, making it a multitasker by definition.

