As a mom of three boys and the Founder and CEO of Kora Organics, Miranda Kerr is working more than just one full-time job, all of the time. Between playtime and video calls for work meetings, it's safe to say that the moments Kerr can take for herself are ones that she can indulge in, no matter which way she can squeeze them in. She told Shop TODAY it all starts with her self-care routine.

How does she make time for it all? She starts her days at around 5:30 a.m., which gives her just about an hour until her little ones wake up. Kerr tells Shop TODAY

"That's pretty much the only time I get to myself in the morning, so what I like to do is make sure that I have a little bit of time to myself — whether that be a 20-minute meditation, a couple of stretches and doing my skin care routine in the shower," Kerr told us. Once her kids wake up around 6:30 a.m., it's "all systems go."

Kerr let us in on her self-care routine that she start every day with, from her multi-step skin care routine to her family breakfast. She also shared a few of the essentials that she's been relying on while staying at home, along with some of the ways she has been keeping busy at home with her kids over the last few months.

Miranda Kerr's morning beauty routine

The key to her morning routine starts before she even steps foot in the shower, when Kerr dry brushes her body to help exfoliate and regenerate her skin.

"One thing I do before I get in the shower is use a dry body brush because the dry body brush stimulates your circulation and blood flow and it really just wakes you up if you're feeling sluggish and it's really good for your body," she told Shop TODAY. "So dry body brushing all over is a really wonderful habit that I've been doing for many years now to just wake myself up and energize."

Kerr's go-to is this body brush from Aromatherapy Associates, a beauty bestseller with bristles made from Cactus Sisal that help to remove dead skin.

When it comes time to step in the shower early in the morning, the first thing she reaches for is her exfoliating mask, which she says helps to wake her up in the mornings.

"When I get in the shower I have my turmeric two-in-one brightening and exfoliating mask which I just use as an exfoliant," she said. "I use it pretty much every day because I'm addicted."

The mask is formulated with key ingredients such as turmeric, aspen bark, rosehip oil and peppermint, the latter of which Kerr says keeps her hooked thanks to its aromatherapeutic qualities.

"It's so invigorating when you're in the shower so I just use it very gently every day and it gives you that burst of energy, which I love.

To keep her skin bright and firm, Kerr follows up her shower routine with the Kora Organics vitamin C serum and antioxidant-rich face oil.

What comes next is a can't-miss step in any beauty routine. While the winter months might make it easy to ditch sunscreen, Kerr makes sure to keep her skin protected. She loves the brand Isdin, which makes two mineral sunscreens that work to repair the skin and provide for a more even complexion.

As for her body, she lathers on the Kora Organics Enriched Body Lotion to keep her skin soft and smooth.

Most of us may have found a bit of a retreat in our stay-at-home skin care routines, but haven't deemed a full face of makeup as an essential for quite some time; and on days she doesn't have to, neither does Kerr.

After her skin care routine is complete, she puts on just a little bit of makeup to face the day and any work calls that might pop up.

She prefers this cover-up from RMS beauty in the shade 22.5, which is lightweight yet buildable.

"It's like a foundation but it's almost like a concealer-foundation," Kerr told us. "It's very dewy, it's one of my all-time favorites. It covers your skin in a really natural way."

While her beauty routine focuses on skin care, she also emphasizes the importance of feeling good on the inside too. Starting her day with fresh celery juice is another must.

"I make celery juice every morning for myself and for my family and it's been a life-changer," she said. "It's really great for you."

Kerr is a fan of the Omega Cold Press Juicer, which uses a combination of speeds in order to reduce the amount of oxygen that the foods are exposed to; this allows for a higher retention of nutrients, according to the brand. Once the juice has been prepared, the machine can easily be cleaned in the sink or in the dishwasher.

Her work-from-home wardrobe

Though her schedule dictates her outfits on most days, like many of us, Kerr has also been living in loungewear.

"Sometimes I feel like if I actually put on my leggings and my clothes to do yoga in, and then, if I don't have an email or a call or something, then I can do a few stretches or, actually I do like to take the kids for a walk, so I do tend to wear leggings a lot!" she said, noting that she tries to get in a little exercise when she can.

Kerr also has been living in leggings from athleisure brands such as Beyond Yoga, P.e. nation and Beach Riot while at home, but told Shop TODAY that her go-to pair of Brandy Melville sweatpants have also been a stay-at-home favorite that she can easily pair with a crop top.

As an active mom, the 37-year-old says squeezing quick workouts into her self-care routine, whenever she has the time, is important.

"I've been doing my workouts obviously from home, with like Melissa Wood, Sculpt Society, Belly Beautiful and the new one I am trying out is the pilates class," Kerr said. "Those are things you can just do at home yourself, anywhere, which I really like to just pop on when you get a spare minute."

Another way she combines breaking a sweat and keeping her little ones occupied? Dance parties. She says turning some music on and dancing around the house with them helps them get some of their energy out too. Though, she dished that some of the presents they'll be getting this year might keep them occupied too — trucks for her two-year-old, Hart, wooden instruments for her one-year-old Myles and since her nine-year-old, Flynn, is into Percy Jackson books he'll likely be unwrapping a few this year.

Her daily essentials

Getting through the day also involves a few other wellness essentials that have made all the difference for Kerr. Not only are some of Kerr's favorites practical, but they just might make the perfect gift for anyone who has been working from home over the last few months.

Kerr owns one of the larger Theragun devices but told us that this smaller version has made all the difference. It's designed to be portable, so you can enjoy a small massage at home or on-the-go. It can run for up to 150 minutes on a single charge, meaning you can use it multiple times on all three speeds before you have to recharge.

"That's been my lifesaver," she said. "The mini one is genius."

This reusable water bottle definitely stands out from the rest. Inside are amethyst, rose quartz and clear quartz crystals encased in a glass gem pod, making it feel more like a work of art than a way to keep hydrated. While the gems don't touch the water, they are meant to be a chakra-balancing blend, according to the brand.

Kerr has also been spending a majority of her days on her computer while she works, so a pair of chic and functional glasses from Diff Eyewear has proven essential.

"I have been using blue light glasses," she said. "We're spending so much more time on the screen now."

