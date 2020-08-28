Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr sends touching message to him and Katy Perry

As congratulations have poured in for Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry after the birth of their daughter, Bloom's ex-wife has been among those offering sweet words for the couple.

Miranda Kerr, who shares son, Flynn, 9, with Bloom, commented on the proud dad's Instagram post on Thursday that announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom with a picture of her parents holding her tiny hand.

"💖🙏🏻🌈 I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈" Kerr wrote.

Kerr, 37, was among many to offer their congrats to the parents, who originally announced the news through UNICEF on the organization's website and Instagram account.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom told UNICEF.

The couple also received kind words from the likes of Justin Theroux, Josh Brolin, and music mogul David Geffen.

Orlando Bloom and ex-wife Miranda Kerr are parents of a 9-year-old son, Flynn. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Bloom and Kerr split up in 2013 after getting married in 2010, one month after they were engaged. Perry and Bloom began dating on and off starting in 2016 before he proposed to her on Valentine's Day last year in dramatic fashion on a helicopter ride.

Perry then made her own dramatic announcement of her pregnancy via the music video release for her song "Never Worn White" in March.

"I am excited," Perry said in an Instagram Live video after the music video was released. "We're excited and happy, and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's ... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."