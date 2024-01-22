Sorry in advance, but you won’t be able to resist these Madewell deals (up to 89% off)

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

There's not much that gets us more excited than a good sale — but this event Madewell has going on is simply next level. The retailer just marked down select sale items an extra 50% off, which only means we're seeing prices we thought we could only dream of. The catch? No catch. All you have to do is add the code EVENBETTER before checkout.

From statement accessories to layerable styles to carry you through the rest of this bone-chilling season, there's something for everyone to shop and fall in love with. Below we've rounded up our favorite items on deal — like a trendy $25 slip skirt and a "super" oversized top that's nearly 90% off — that you don't want to miss out on. Hurry — we make no promises we won't beat you to them ...

Not sure if your look is cutting it? When in doubt, a slicked-back hairstyle to show off a statement earring should get that job done. Trust us, this dainty gold-toned accessory is just what every 'fit needs.

Worn alone over a relaxed pair of jeans or layered on top of a light sweater, this shirt jacket is the one piece you need to round out your winter look. (According to reviewers, the top runs big, so if you want a snugger wear, make sure to size it down!)

It's all in the details when it comes to this top. Look closely and you'll find subtle ruched detailing down the middle and a beautiful abstract design featured throughout.

You really can't go wrong with pearls, but these drop earrings really should be your first choice. They're attached to a gold-plated recycled brass stud and hypoallergenic titanium posts.

This sleek bodysuit is giving off energy that is beyond "simple basic." Pair with black trousers, a black leather purse and some sunnies (in black, of course) and there's no doubt you'll feel as fierce as you look.

This top may look too simple from the front, but the back reveals an asymmetrical slit and single button closure (aka, a tulip back) that offers a subtle bit of flair.

Now you can grab Madewell's bestselling Harlow pant in a cargo version! They're made with the brand's Lenzing Ecovero and are currently 81% off in this warm mustard color.

With this winter-perfect wine red shade and unique plissé fabric, we're not shy to say how obsessed we are with this dress. Wear it loose accompanied with a long trench coat or cinch it at the waist with a belt for two cool looks.

Are we bringing pinstripes back? Well, we hope so, because these pants are too chic not to.

A fit-and-flare dress like this one is the perfect option to wear with tights and Mary Janes, especially when you need a quick outfit that take zero effort to put together, but gives off 100% style.

Who said a long and loose skirt can't work with an oversized sweater? When styled to perfect, this plissé slip skirt won't go unnoticed no matter where you wear it.

Sure, there's a lot to love about a staple LBD. But what a LBJ: little black jumpsuit. It's just as important, but in our opinion, way more versatile and functional. Plus, this ruched style is only $30!

Animal print fans, this one is for you. Brag these snakeskin-stamped booties on sale for 80% off while you still can!

If you're going to choose pinstripes, you might as well go all the way. Pair your trousers with the matching oversized blazer for a fierce workday look; or cocktail hour 'fit when paired with satin pants and pumps.