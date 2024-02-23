Lisa Barlow is many things. She's an entrepreneur, a Diet Coke fanatic and one of the undisputed fan-favorite stars of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." And if you tuned in for the show's most recent season, you will know, she's also someone who is very serious about her glam.

In fact, in an episode last year, Barlow revealed that she gets her makeup done daily (and spends around $60,000 a year on it) — and when we got the chance to speak with the reality star earlier this month, she opened up about why that is.

"Since the show, I love having my makeup done," Barlow tells Shop TODAY. "For me, it's my new necessity. It's not a want, it's not a need — it's a necessity. And I just love it. I love my makeup artist, I love our conversations."

She adds that part of it has to do with the changing makeup trends. "I’m a New York girl, we grew up and I wore mascara and a little blush, that was pretty much it. So moving out West, it’s just such a different style of glam and it’s one that I don’t know if I could even do on myself."

While some people might be shocked by the dedication to getting her makeup done every day, it's what works for her — and you shouldn't expect her routine to change any time soon. "I will have glam until I die — I'm going out with glam," Barlow says.

However, what might surprise you is that some of Barlow's go-to beauty products can actually be found at the drugstore. We asked the reality star about some of her favorite things, from the products that her makeup artist uses to the snack that she always keeps stocked in her kitchen.

Shopping Diaries: Lisa Barlow

"Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are my favorite ever," Barlow, who is partnered with the brand, says. "Every time we get on a plane, I wipe everything down with them. And you can see the color of the walls in my house, everything is very neutral and stark. And so when I touch my face, because I always have glam, it gets on the wall. So I'm constantly cleaning up, wiping them down. I'm also a germ freak, so I love that the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria. So I have them at all of our events so we can keep everything clean and people healthy."

She adds, "I love that the wipes are good on every surface, as long as it's non-porous. I actually use them to keep my sneakers clean. I love a good white kick, and I always clean the bottoms."

If you watch "“RHOSLC,” you already know that Barlow is a big fan of Diet Coke. She says her love for the beverage began when she was in college. "I came to BYU [Brigham Young University] and everybody drinks Diet Coke. So we would go to this gas station called Harts and get our 44-ounce Diet Coke. And I wasn't even allowed to drink soda [growing up], so it was all new to me ... and then it became so addictive. So I would go in there and get a chocolate chip cookie at Hart's Gas Station and fill up my 44-ounce mug. It's such a Utah thing to do."

Later, it became a tradition with her husband, John. "It's just kind of our thing, we go and get Cokes together every morning after dropping Henry off at school."

As for her ranking of the best ways to drink it, it goes, "fountain, glass [bottle], can," she says.

One snack that Barlow says she always keeps stocked in her kitchen are Slim Jims. "I always have Slim Jims," she says. "I love Slim Jims. I was addicted to them when I was pregnant with Henry."

Barlow says she's "obsessed" with these false lashes (she uses number 778), which are one of the staples that her makeup artist uses. "I love them because I have almond-shaped eyes so it kind of gives me that cat eye." Plus, she adds, "you can get those on Amazon, which is amazing."

As for drugstore makeup products that she loves, one brand's mascara tops her list. "I still love a basic Maybelline mascara. I do have my favorite luxury mascaras ... but I love a good Maybelline mascara. I love them because they're cheap. You can use them a few times, and then if you don't want to use it anymore, I don't feel bad about tossing it at that point. I just love when they're super fresh and gooey."

(While she didn't mention a specific mascara from the brand, this one is a bestseller.)

"I love a wing liner, that is my go-to," Barlow says. She listed this Tattoo Liner from KVD Beauty as one of her favorites. According to the brand, the ultra-precise brush tip allows you to get sharp lines every time.

Barlow says that No.7 is one of her go-to drugstore brands. "My niece got me onto them when she moved here from Nashville to go to BYU." She adds, "I've been using their moisturizer for my face that has peptides in it. I am a sun-worshiper. When I grew up I would put like Crisco oil on me and lay out. When I was younger, I'd be baking like fried chicken. But I feel like it helps reverse aging. It's super supple and I feel like it's great for my skin."

When it comes to getting that glow without the sun, Barlow opts for this bronzer. "The Fenty I$land Ting Bronzer I have been using for six years ... I'm obsessed with it, it's beautiful and I like to be tan."

"I know it was said that I have horrible skin this season on the show, but I actually have really good skin and I don't need a full-coverage foundation. But I do love the Nars Radiant Cream Foundation. It's full-coverage and we do a really thin amount of it."

Editor's note: The foundation Barlow mentioned is no longer in stock but we found another buildable, full-coverage option.