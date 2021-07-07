Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to denim, no brand is more iconic than Levi’s.

And right now, the company is hosting an End of Season Sale, so you can save on some of its most famous styles, from 501 Jeans to a classic Trucker Jacket. During the event, Levi's is offering an extra 50% off already discounted items, meaning you can score savings on top of savings on a number of wardrobe staples. To make things even better, the brand is offering free shipping on all orders.

The sale runs through July 11, but many sizes and styles are already selling out. Thankfully, we found 15 must-have pieces that are still available. If anything catches your eye, you'll want to act fast because there's no telling how long it'll last. Below, all the best deals to shop during the event.

Levi's denim deals

With a tapered leg and relaxed fit, these jeans will be your new go-to for everyday wear. They come in four wash options, including super light and black.

Styles from the ‘90s have made a big comeback this year and these jeans are the perfect throwback piece to add to your wardrobe. They feature a vintage wide leg style with some modern updates. Even better, they’re made with sustainability in mind.

Inspired by your dad's jeans, this comfortable pair is perfect for casual outings or nights out. They have a flattering high-rise waistband and slits at the hem, which add a fun, feminine touch.

Add some color to your denim collection with these light pink jeans. Pair them with a button-down or tank top for a casual, breezy summer look.

Levi’s 501s are the original blue jeans. But the classic style now comes in a variety of cuts and fits. This pair, for example, transforms the iconic style with a sleek, skinny leg that will flatter your frame.

For another take on the 501 Original Fit Jean, you can grab this version for less than $40 right now. The plus-size jeans feature the iconic straight fit and a raw hem at the bottom.

Flaunt your best assets in these super flattering jeans. They hug your waist and hips and come in more than 10 washes to choose from. But you’ll want to add a pair to your cart ASAP because many sizes are already sold out.

Flare and wide-leg jeans have made their way back into the mainstream. And this pair has a relaxed, wide leg and a waist-emphasizing top. They’re a part of Levi’s WellThread Collection, meaning that they’re made with recyclable fabric and sustainably produced materials.

Levi's fashion deals

A good denim jacket is a summer fashion staple. And this one from Levi’s will pair with just about anything in your closet.

Say hello to your new favorite tank. The sleek top is made from a super soft ribbed knit cotton and can be thrown over a bathing suit and worn to the beach or dressed up with accessories for a night out. The best part? It’s just $13 right now.

Upgrade your go-to button-down with this cropped, oversized version. Made from a crisp twill, it's nice enough to wear to the office, yet the addition of utility piping makes it feel a little cooler than your typical work attire.

Whether you're headed to brunch or to the pool, this classic t-shirt is a great pick. With all-over stripes and a tie at the front, it'll be a new staple piece in your summer wardrobe.

No more stressing over what to wear for a night out. Just throw on this chic romper and a pair of sneakers and you'll have a complete, stylish look.

You can't go wrong with a simple, strappy dress. And this plus-size version features adjustable straps to fit a range of body types.

Chicer than your average fanny pack, this leather belt bag ensures that you'll always have your essentials on hand. Plus, it will add a pop of color to any outfit.

