14 very, very last-minute gifts you can still get today

It's Dec. 24, so you might have waited until the very, very last minute to cross off the remaining gifts on your list. Or maybe you didn't have a chance to start shopping until now. There's no need to panic.

While it's too late to have anything shipped to your door, you can take advantage of curbside pickup options and virtual gifts to avoid any further delays. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY bright and early this morning to give you some extremely last-minute gift ideas that you can have under the tree by tomorrow morning. Although they're last-minute picks, you might be surprised by how thoughtful they still are.

Keep reading for some inspiration for everyone on your list, including pets.

Christmas gifts you can still get in time

DIY beauty basket gifts

This mini roller won't break the bank and can help depuff tired skin. They can use it alone or massage facial oils into their skin using the roller.

Post used this loofah as a bow on the basket for a cute finishing touch! Plus, it's something they can actually use to exfoliate their dry winter skin.

Who couldn't use a new set of makeup brushes? Toss this in the basket along with other affordable makeup products to complete your gift.

CVS photo gifts

You can place an order for same-day pickup and grab them a gift they can actually use.

A holiday puzzle is a great way to spend Christmas day, but you can make it even more special by customizing a puzzle with a picture from a special moment in their life. Post says it's perfect for the newly engaged couple, or for the grandparents with a new grandchild in their life. You can snap a photo right off of Instagram or Facebook and have it printed out over 252 pieces in one day.

They probably already have family photos all over the fridge, but with these, they'll never have to worry about them falling off.

Pet stockings

If you're short on ideas for the pet parent, gifting them something for their pet is a thoughtful route to go. It's easy to head out to the store to toss a few treats and toys into a stocking for the furry friend in your life.

These plush toys are fun for the dog who loves a squeaky toy (and what dog doesn't?)

How adorable is this cat-inspired stocking? It will function as more than a gift holder — they'll be able to use it for years to come as holiday decor, too.

The dog deserves some special treats, too! These peanut butter chunk-flavored cookies are wheat, corn and soy free and boast a small ingredient list.

Consider this a 2-in-1 gift. The stocking comes stuffed with six toys that are filled with polyfill and catnip.

Gift card carousel

Up the presentation of your gift cards to wow your giftee. Find trinkets and goodies that correlate to the gift card for a special touch.

Post says you can amp up this cookie-inspired gift card with a baking sheet and some homemade cookies if you're in a pinch.

Consider sending the hot sauce connoisseur in your life a gift card from Fuego Box, or a physical bottle of hot sauce with a subscription service. If you want to place it under the tree, grab a bottle of hot sauce from your local grocery store and tie the gift card to it with a bow. Voila!

Post says this is the gift that keeps on giving. The foodie in your life will be greeted by 3-4 expert-curated cheeses each month, so they'll always have something to look forward to. You can print out the club's welcome letter right at home, so you have a physical gift to present them with on Christmas day. For an extra touch, pair it with a cheese board and their favorite bottle of wine.

Small business spa day

Head out to the local salon or nail spot to get them a gift card for a spa day. Jazz it up with a few bottles of nail polish or some hair ties for a thoughtful touch.

Gifts that give back

Help the people you love help others, or help them give to themselves with these sweet gifts.

It only takes a few small steps to give a gift that will have a big impact. Once you select your recipient, the amount you want to gift and your desired delivery date, they'll be able to make a donation to the charity of their choice as soon as it arrives; 100 percent of the face value goes to charity, or you can print it out and place it in a gift box.

After the year we've had, everyone can appreciate a chance to relax and unwind. With a yearly subscription, your giftee can access over 850 videos from world-renowned mindfulness and meditation teachers who specialize in relaxation and transformation. Post says she uses it every day and loves that the price breaks down to less than a penny per day. You can print out the gift certificate or have it delivered straight to their email inbox.

