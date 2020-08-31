Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend is all about soaking up the last few moments of summer, spending time with family and perhaps most exciting of all — shopping for all the best deals! If the thought of sorting through all those sales sounds way too overwhelming, don't worry, we did all the hard work for you!

This holiday weekend, brands are cutting down prices on the items you've been yearning to buy all summer long, whether that be a new mattress or a new desk chair.

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up the best Labor Day sales of 2020 in one spot. From Amazon to Nordstrom, we searched high and low for all the best deals on everything from appliances and furniture to clothing and accessories.

Whether you're looking for a new fall wardrobe or finally ready to upgrade your refrigerator or grill, we've got you covered with plenty of options!

The list below has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales

This Labor Day weekend, you can save big on furniture sold at Walmart, including discounts on patio furniture, beds, tables, rugs and more.

Shoppers can save up 30% off select furniture, décor and kitchenware at Home Depot for a limited time.

If you're looking to revamp your dining room, these upholstered chairs are the perfect way to get the job done. They come in a gray fabric with a modern slope back and plush cushioning.

Kirkland’s will celebrate Labor Day with up to 50% off the entire store, plus an additional 25% off the entire transaction and 15% off on all furniture.

Get your home ready for fall with up to 30% off and free shipping at Frontgate for a limited time.

The popular rug retailer is offering up to 75% on select rugs in a variety of different patterns, designs and sizes.

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your space with a carpet or tapestry from Rugs.com. The website is offering up to 80% off select rugs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

We totally love this neutral gray rug from Rugs.com. It goes with a variety of different furniture and would look great in any room in your home.

You can score up to 60% off select furniture at Macy's this holiday weekend. It's offering deals on pieces for the living room, bedroom, outdoor living space, bedroom and more.

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of items, including outdoor furniture, area rugs and an extra 15% off of select furniture from brands like Abbyson and Christopher Knight.

Whether you’re working from home or looking for the perfect desk chair for your child’s at-home classroom, this seating option from Overstock should do the trick. The Porch & Den Stringer Mid-Century Modern Desk Chair was designed with an S-curve shell to fit your spine perfectly and offer the most comfort possible. It’s available in five different colors, including white, gray, black, blue and pink.

Get up to 70% off on sofas, bed frames, dining room sets, accent chairs, office furniture, console tables, patio furniture, vanities, kid's furniture and more for a limited time only.

From Sept. 4 through Sept. 9, Etsy shoppers will get a head start on fall home décor shopping with participating sellers offering discounts of 20% off or more.

Labor Day Mattress Sales

Leesa Sleep is offering up to $400 in savings! You can get its "Original" mattress for up to $200 off, up to $300 off the "Hybrid" mattress and up to $400 off the "Legend" mattress. The brand even discounted the newest "Studio" mattress by $100.

Save up to $500 on select mattress sets, including 30% off on the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% off on Tempur-toppers.

If you're in the market to buy a new mattress, you can't go wrong with this one from Temper-Pedic. This cloud-like mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for a personalized and comfortable night of sleep.

Enjoy 20% off on everything at Bear Mattress with the code LD20 for a limited time. Plus, you'll receive two free cloud pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase.

If you're interested in buying a mattress made of completely organic materials, check out Avocado Mattress. Until Sept. 8, the brand is offering $200 off all of its mattresses with the code LABORDAY200. You can also get $150 off their bed frames with the code BED150.

Those who work in education, law enforcement, the military and healthcare industry will also receive an additional $50 off their order.

Casper is offering 10% off your entire order until Sept. 3 with the code COMFORT. Save big on even some of the brand's most popular mattresses, including the highly-rated "Original" mattress — which has thousands of five-star reviews.

Casper's original mattress is made with three supportive layers of foam and has almost 20,000 positive reviews on its website.

Nectar Sleep is giving away a free mattress protector, a sheet set and a premium pillow set with every mattress purchase — that's $399 worth of products!

This brand is offering $100 off all purchases and two free Dream Pillows with the promo code LDS100. For orders of $1,750 or more, Helix Sleep shoppers can save $200 with the code LDS200.If you spend $1,250 or more, you'll save $150 with the code LDS150. Deals last until Sept. 7.

Birch Living is known for its organic cotton, non-toxic and natural latex mattresses. Until Sept. 7, take $200 off any mattress with the code LDS200.

If you try to live an organic lifestyle, you'll love this Birch Living mattress. It's made with 100% organic cotton and comes with a natural cotton cover to promote breathability and airflow.

Zoma Sleep is offering $150 off all hybrid and memory foam mattresses with the code LD150. You can also score30% off adjustable beds and 20% of their pillows with the code LD20.

For a limited time, Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off select mattresses from its top-rated brands. Customers can also get a free adjustable base with a queen mattress purchase of $699 or more when using the code ELEVATE at checkout.

You can take up to $350 off mattress bundles and 20% off weighted blankets from Purple through Sept. 15.

Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales

Upgrade your sunglasses collection! Sunglass Hut is offering $60 off any second pair from all of its brands through Sept. 7.

REI's Labor Day sale includes tons of savings and discounts on original prices until Sept. 7. Deals include 50% off select clothing, hiking boots, fleeces, backpacks and more. Plus, you can get 30% off camping gear from Nemo, Big Agnes and others.

This North Face hoodie is great for those who like to exercise outside in the fall. It’s made with UPF 50+ sun-protective material and a special fabric that speeds up evaporative drying.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy an extra 25% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories.

Looking for some new kicks? You can take 40% off sneakers and apparel at Nike for a limited time.

Now is the perfect time to save big on flirty fall dresses, boots, leggings and more.

This V-neck bell sleeve shift dress is perfect for the beginning of fall — or it could even be paired with your go-to tights to wear throughout the winter! It comes in over 20 different colors and has over 2,700 verified five-star Amazon reviews.

Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with the code HEATINGUP until Sept. 8.

Baublebar's "End Of Summer" Sale has jewelry deals all under $20.

You can save up to 60% off on dresses, blouses, bags, shoes and more at Nordstrom, including items from brands like Tory Burch, BP, Fjällräven, Longchamp, Steve Madden and more.

The Fjällräven Räven backpack is a great back-to-school backpack that is durable and simple. It's designed with heavy-duty construction for everyday use and comes in more than 20 different colors.

J. Crew is offering 35% off select fall clothing. Now is a great time to stock up on cable-knit sweaters, sweater-tanks, blazers and more.

Stock up on next year's summer shoes with Dolce Vita's "End of Summer Sale." You can snag up to 75% off sandals, heels, espadrilles, sneakers and more.

Enjoy up to 50% off everything at Old Navy, including activewear starting at just $15, denim starting at $15, shorts as low as $12 and dress discounts starting at $20.

Macy's is offering up to 60% off on women's clothing, men's clothing, kid's clothing, shoes, handbags and more for a limited time.

A flannel shirt is a basic that every man should have in his closet. This one from Sun and Stone comes in two different patterns and is currently 50% off!

Express is discounting items like jeans, blouses, shoes, dresses, shirts and more for both women and men by up to 50% off.

Ted Baker is offering up to 60% off select styles for a limited time.

On Sept. 7 and 8, Shein is offering up to 80% off select items, 10% off orders of $29 or more, 15% off orders of $69 or more and 20% off orders of $169 or more with the code LABORDAY20. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all orders!

Labor Day Appliance Sales

You can take up to 40% off select small kitchen appliances for a limited time at Home Depot.

Don't miss out on the great appliance savings over at Amazon. Discounted items include blenders, refrigerators, popcorn makers and more.

This Ninja blender is a total game changer in the kitchen. The unique device can crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds, making it perfect for whipping up large batches of frozen drinks and smoothies.

Until Sept. 16, shoppers can take up to 35% off select appliances at Lowes, including deals on refrigerators, ovens, washer and dryers, freezers and more.

Celebrate Labor Day by saving $150 on Dyson's V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum through Sept. 12.

Dyson has some of the highest-rated vacuums on the market, and the brand is offering a rare sale on one of its most popular devices! The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum has over 1,700 reviews and an impressive five-star rating on the brand's website. The cordless vacuum can deep clean carpets and is extra gentle on hard floors.

Now is the time to save big at Wayfair on appliances like mini-fridges, baking mixers, toaster ovens, portable washing machines and more.

Labor Day Grill Sales

Whether you're looking for gas, propane or pellet grills, Amazon has plenty models on sale at great prices right now.

This Blackstone Gas Griddle is great for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can easily whip up eggs, pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese, steak, potatoes and more — all in one durable grill.

Get up to 20% off on charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, pellet grills and more.

You can take advantage of great deals on a variety of different grills and fire pits from Overstock this holiday weekend.

Walmart is offering up to $150 off on select gas grills, outdoor griddles, charcoal grills, pellet grills and combo grills.

Looking to upgrade your outdoor space without breaking the bank. Luckily for you, Lowe's has grills starting as low as $149 this weekend.

Labor Day Electronic Sales

When you buy an Apple laptop or iPad, you can receive a new pair of Apple AirPod Pros and get 20% off Apple Care for a limited time.

Amazon is offering a wide range of tech deals for Labor Day weekend, including a discount on the Apple AirPod Pros and the new Ring doorbell.

Ditch the cord or upgrade your old wireless earbuds with these discounted Apple AirPods Pro. The new style has noise-canceling capabilities and easily connects to your Bluetooth.

Save up to 60% on select products from HP, including laptops as low as $399.

Pre-order a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device.

You can save $100 when you buy the Hero8 Black, which includes a 32GB SD card and free shipping.

The GoPro Hero8 Black has extra-smooth stabilization to get the perfect shot, a built-in mount and an extra-wide screen to get the best view of whatever you’re doing.

