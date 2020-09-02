Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are still a few days before Labor Day weekend begins, but plenty of brands have already started their holiday discounts! Amazon has quietly launched its Big Labor Day Sale event this week and it's filled with impressive deals across the whole site.

Whether you're looking for mattress deals or finally ready to upgrade to Apple AirPods, we've got plenty of deals listed below that are great for anyone and every budget.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Amazon Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales

Amazon Labor Day Kitchen Sales

Amazon Labor Day Mattress Sales

Amazon Labor Day Electronics Sales

Amazon Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales

If you’re sick of your bedroom décor but don’t want to revamp your entire space, a new lamp is a great way to minimally upgrade the room. This Amazon Brand marble and brass detailed lamp is both modern and simple.

This velvet shell chair is another fun way to revamp your space. While we totally love this emerald shade, it’s also available in blush pink and teal.

Are you a plant mom? If so, you won’t be able to resist this gorgeous stoneware planter that comes with a wood stand. It comes in small, medium and large sizes to suit any and all of your favorite plants.

A quality vacuum is an investment that you won’t regret. This one from Tineco is cordless, lightweight and great for carpets, hardwood floors and pet-friendly homes. Plus, its currently discounted by $30 and has over 3,000 verified Amazon reviews.

This set of four silver geode prints would look great in any home.

Who doesn’t love a nice candle? This Lemon Lavender scent from Yankee Candle is over 50% off and will add a dash of comfort no matter where you place it in your house.

If you want a vacuum that does all the work for you, consider the Ecovacs Deebot robotic vacuum. It has up to 110 minutes of run time, works great on hard floors and carpet, and is even compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Fall is the perfect time to spruce up your bathroom with a new shower curtain. This one from Lush Decor is colorful, bohemian-themed and durable.

If you’re in the market for a new futon, this one from DHP is a great option. The 6-inch mattress offers plenty of support and the tan microfiber cover would go great with a variety of different décor.

For those looking for a large and colorful rug, you can’t beat the price of this one from the Artistic Weavers Store.

Amazon Labor Day Kitchen Sales

Corelle's products are all made of Vitrelle glass, which is known for its strength and durability. This set of six soup and cereal bowls come in a blue swirl design.

This Comfee Toaster Oven can bake, broil and toast to satisfy all of your daily cooking needs. It’s compact for smaller kitchens, easy to control with a precise timer and simple to clean.

This Amazon Brand Stoneware Canister set comes with specifically labeled containers for flour, sugar and coffee, so you can keep your kitchen in tip-top shape!

If you’re a fan of hard-boiled eggs, then this rapid egg cooker from Dash might be what your kitchen is missing. It can fit up to 12 eggs at once and prevents them from overcooking thanks to the timer.

Get into the holiday spirit early this year and bake some festive donuts using this discounted donut baking pan from Wilton.

Say goodbye to lukewarm beverages with this vacuum-insulated mug from Zojirushi. It can fit 20 ounces of liquid and comes in 20 different colors.

Make sure you’re cooking safely with a durable pair of oven mitts. This set from All-Clad textiles is made of silicone-treated heavyweight cotton twill. They’re also machine-washable and available in 10 different shades to perfectly match your kitchen.

This Goodful stainless-steel bowl will definitely come in handy for the holiday baking season. It comes with three interchangeable grater inserts (fine, coarse and slicing), has a non-slip bottom and a seal-tight lid.

In the market for a French press coffee maker? This is the time to splurge! This option from Bodum makes 12 ounces of coffee, has over 3,800 verified Amazon reviews and is currently over 30% off.

If you really want to up your coffee game, consider this luxurious Keurig coffee maker that makes regular coffee, lattes and cappuccinos. It comes with a dishwasher-safe milk frother and is currently on sale for $30 less than usual.

This set of three wooden cutting boards from Farberware is a great value if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen. They’re stylish, functional and moisture-resistant.

Amazon Labor Day Mattress Sales

Early September is a great time to buy a mattress thanks to all the awesome Labor Day mattress deals. This Sealy mattress is 14 inches, offers extra support thanks to the cooling gel memory foam and is designed with moisture- and allergen-protective material.

Leesa’s Original Mattress is designed with three premium foam layers: A top layer of breathable foam, a second layer of memory foam that relieves back, hip and shoulder pressure, and a final signature core layer that provides support for all body types and sleep positions.

If it’s time for a new mattress but you don’t want to break the bank, consider this Lucid full-size mattress. It’s currently on sale for less than $350 and has over 1,500 verified Amazon reviews.

Amazon Labor Day Electronics Sales

You can get $50 off Beat’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for a limited time. The Bluetooth enabled headphones provide up to nine hours of listening time, are sweat-resistant and come in eight different colors.

If you’re in the market for a large TV, you can’t go wrong with this 65-inch Sony 4K model. It displays a lifelike picture that’s perfect for your favorite movies or Sunday Night Football.

You can save up to $300 on your next laptop purchase thanks to this deal on the Apple Macbook Pro. This new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro comes in space gray, has over 512 GB of storage and a touch bar to make working or learning from home easier than ever before.

The FitBit Charge 3 Activity Tracker Watch will help you stay on top of your fitness goals this holiday season. It tracks your workouts, heart rate, calorie burn and more.

Ditch the cord or upgrade your old wireless earbuds with these discounted Apple AirPods. They pair effortlessly with other Apple devices and they're currently on sale for one of their lowest prices ever.

If you like to have the most upgraded technology at your fingertips, Apple’s AirPod Pros are also on sale this Labor Day. The new style has noise-canceling capabilities and easily connects to your Bluetooth.

Amazon Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales

A crisp, button-down shirt is always great to have in your closet. This style from Kenneth Cole would look great on any guy and would pair well with denim or khaki pants.

Keep your face protected with this unisex sun hat from Columbia. It's made with UPF 50+ sun protection technology and comes in 20 different colors.

Now's the time to prep your winter wardrobe and invest in a new winter coat. This women's winter jacket is waterproof, breathable and will keep your body warm all winter long.

These mule heels from Clarks are a great warm-weather staple that would look great with a flowy summer dress or even your favorite pair of denim jeans in the fall.

This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is lightweight, durable and comes in a variety of colorful patterns that will work for any style.

Every closet should include a basic shift dress that you can wear anywhere. This one from Lark & Roe comes in 15 different designs that are great for fall.

A comfortable and fashionable rain jacket is an absolute must-have for the fall. This Calvin Klein raincoat is chic, versatile and made in navy blue, black and light pink.

If you've owned your running shoes for more than a few years, then it might be time to get yourself a new pair. The Adidas SL20 Running Shoes were created to keep your feet comfortable for long periods of time.

These men's pants made by Columbia are an Amazon No. 1 bestseller that are sun-protective with tight-woven construction. They're stretchy, comfortable and come in four different colors.

It's never too early to get ready for sweater weather! This chunky cardigan from Amazon would pair well with your go-to leggings or jeans during the crisp fall weather that's soon to come.

