18 of the best Labor Day deals to shop right now before they're gone

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend has finally arrived, and while it may be a reminder that summer is drawing to a close, it's also the best time to score some savings, This holiday, shoppers can expect impressive sales on every kind of product imaginable — from mattresses to electronics.

To help make navigating this weekend's sales a little bit easier, Chassie Post, Yahoo Life contributing editor, joined Hoda and Jenna to put some of the can't-miss deals on our radar.

You can take advantage of major markdowns on everything from home essentials and decor to clothing and accessories — including some TODAY-exclusive deals. Whether you're looking to make your home office a little bit cozier or need to trade in your sweats for pieces that are a bit more chic, you can find it all on sale this weekend.

Style

You can take advantage of major deals at Old Navy this Labor Day, with markdowns sitewide of up to 60% off for the whole family. No matter the fall look you'll be pulling off — blue denim or loungewear — you can find plenty of affordable fashion finds to refresh your wardrobe for the season.

There are also deals on back-to-school fashion essentials like denim jackets and graphic tees that will get their wardrobe as ready for the classroom as they are.

These high-waisted leggings are made from Old Navy's powersoft fabric, a blend of polyester and spandex that feels smooth to the touch. The moisture wicking material is chafe-resistant and while the high-waist provides a figure-flattering fit.

This Labor Day weekend, Pair Eyewear is offering 20% off of all glasses and top frames, with sale prices starting as low as $48.

Whether your little ones are heading back to school or you're in need of a pair yourself, both kid and adult styles are on sale. Don't need prescription lenses? Pair Eyewear is also offering blue light glasses that can help reduce eye strain. You can take advantage of this limited-time deal by using the code LABORDAY20 at checkout.

Whether you'll be accessorizing outfits for Zoom calls or for a return to the office, you can snag great deals on statement earrings from Shopbop for 70% off this weekend.

From unique styles and drop earrings to a simple tear drop design, you can find some pairs for as low as $13 thanks to 70% off markdowns.

You can find nearly everything on sale at Carter's for up to 50% off sitewide, including adorable Halloween costumes that are just as hard to pass up on as the deals. You can also take advantage of major savings on matching sets and wardrobe basics they can wear all year-long.

This three-piece halloween costume is available in three different sizes and seven different designs, including a little lobster and little unicorn style. Each costume is currently available for less than $25.

OshKosh B'gosh is also offering 50% off sitewide on style essential for kids up to size 14 this Labor Day.

These skinny jeans feature snap and zip closure and a stretchier material for a comfortable fit. You can save 67% off on all four styles this weekend and snag each pair for just $10.

While KidPik is offering 25% percent off sitewide this Labor Day (and also offering free sunglasses with purchases over $50), their Labor Day sales also include an exclusive offer for TODAY viewers: 50% off of their kids subscription boxes, as well as a free face mask!

Each box includes seven items of personalized clothing for both boys and girls, sizes 4 to 16, creating a minimum of three different outfits. To take advantage of this subscription box deal, be sure to use the code TODAY50 at checkout.

You can save up to 80% on select items during Bonobos' warehouse sale, running through Labor Day. The brand, which specializes in men's clothing, is also offering a TODAY-exclusive deal for the next 24 hours: 40% off of full-price items at purchase. From 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, you can use the code TODAYSHOW40 at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These 4.4-star rated jeans are available in four different washes and over 10 sizes. While they typically retail for nearly $100, they'll be on sale for just $60 ahead of Labor Day. Besides great deals on jeans perfect for fall, you can also save on button-downs and the chinos to match.

Home

While we've all been spending a little more time at home, now is the perfect time to snag great deals on appliances that make staying home easier. The Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select appliances now through Sept. 16, so you can give your home a fresh look for less. You can also take advantage of savings on select small kitchen appliances, which are also on sale for up to 40% off.

This stainless steel appliance package from Samsung includes a french door refrigerator in fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel, a top-control StormWash dishwasher, a self-cleaning single oven electric range and an over-the-range microwave that also comes in a fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel.

If your bedroom has turned into your home office, you might want to give your space a bit of a refresh. Luckily, you can score up to 65% off select furniture, bedding and kitchen appliances at Macy's now through Sept. 7 to give your living space a budget-friendly upgrade.

Martha Stewart's Whim collection features plenty of chic bedroom essentials, including this three-piece comforter set. As part of Macy's savings offerings, you can snag this comforter set for just $80.

For all of your (eventual) travel needs, Mark & Graham is offering 30% off of all sale items and 20% off everything else, from catchalls to cosmetic cases to carry-on luggage — that can all be customized. You can enjoy this discount as well as free shipping by using the code LABORDAY at checkout.

This Greek key catchall is crafted from a glazed ceramic and can be customized with your initials at an additional price. As part of Mark & Graham's Labor Day sale, you can save over $10 on this timeless piece of decor.

If you've been waiting to invest in a lap desk, now is the time to take advantage of select deals during Labor Day weekend at The Grommet.

You can enjoy 20% off of this portable lap desk that is completely adjustable, making working (or schooling) from home all the more comfortable.

This cool mini fridge is perfect for any dorm room, can hold a 12-pack of soda and is available in five different colors, all under $70. Even better? It functions on two different settings, so it can keep drinks cold, or food hot.

Trying to keep your home organized ahead of the fall? To make storage as stylish as it is functional, The Container Store is offering markdowns on tons of home office essentials, now through Sept. 7. You can save big on rolling tier carts, file crates, organizer carts, cabinets and more.

This storage kit is perfect for organizing any desk. It includes two stackable letter trays, one medium accessory tray, one silicone organizer tray and one accessory cup. As part of The Container Store's home office sale, you can save nearly $15 on this functional find.

In need of some home essentials? You can enjoy 25% off sitewide at Homedics, now through Sept. 8.

This air purifier is currently on sale for less than $100, and can filter and remove up to 99% of airborne allergens like pollen, dust, pet dander and more. It also features UV-C light technology, which can kill viruses, germs and bacteria.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and now is the perfect time to score some great deals on gifts for everyone on your list. In a deal exclusive to TODAY viewers — and the biggest discount the store has given yet — you can enjoy $40 off of custom pet portraits using the code TODAYPET, now through Sept. 8.

Noble Friends can also use the same image from the portrait ordered to customize everything from mugs to wrapping paper, which you can also enjoy for 25% off using the code TODAYPET.

For more gifts with a personalized touch, Shutterfly is also offering up to 40% off sitewide.

Custom travel mugs and tumblers are currently on sale from anywhere between 25-35% off, so whether you're looking to get ahead on some holiday shopping or treat yourself to a custom gift, you won't have to break the bank.

This weekend only, PureWine is offering wine drinkers a BOGO deal on its wine purifiers. When you buy one pack of purifiers, you can use the code FREE10 at checkout to get the second for free, now through Sept. 7.

If your weekend wind-down consists of movies and a glass of wine but you can't shake the headaches that follow, PureWine is making it possible to sip back and relax without any of the side effects. These wine purifier wands utilize two unique filtration systems that eliminate histamines and sulfates that cause wine allergies without disrupting the flavor.

HandiGuru is offering shoppers 30% off sitewide this weekend, so you can save on all three styles of the brand's innovative wristbands.

If your purse is full of near-empty bottles of hand sanitizers and lotions, HandiGuru is making it easy to keep the essentials within reach. Each bracelet comes with a squeeze bottle and applicator tip, so you can fill the wristband with sunscreen, bug repellent and more.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!