Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, which means it's time to take advantage of all those awesome Labor Day sales and deals.

This holiday weekend is a great time to save big on all of those not-so-cheap items you've had your eye on all summer. Many retailers wait all year long to discount their products on Labor Day weekend, so it makes sense to take advantage of these huge sales on appliances, furniture and even mattresses.

Many retailers like Amazon, Casper and Mattress Firm have already started their sales — so you don't have to wait until the long weekend to score a discount!

Ahead, shop some of the best mattress sales happening this Labor Day.

This 12-inch mattress by Lucid has over 1,700 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. It features a 2-inch layer of ventilated gel memory foam to create a cooler sleep experience by regulating body temperature and increasing circulation.

This option from Wayfair is made with three layers of hypoallergenic gel memory foam to create its medium firmness. It also includes a low-motion transfer which is great for those who toss and turn. Plus, this mattress is protected by a 10-year warranty, so you can drift off with peace of mind.

The Beautyrest 12-inch medium-firm mattress is currently 66% off while supplies last through Sept. 20. This mattress provides flexible support where it’s needed, isolates motion and offers comfort throughout the night with special technology and cooling foam.

The Slumber Solutions 14-inch gel memory foam mattress has over 15,000 reviews from Overstock shoppers and is currently on sale for a fraction of the original price. This mattress relieves pressure points and minimizes motion with its layered construction while the 2 inches of gel foam keeps you cool all night long.

Leesa Sleep is offering up to $400 in savings! Right now, you can get up to $300 off the brand’s award-winning "Hybrid" mattress. It’s made with both premium foam and pocket springs for comfort and advanced support.

You can save up to $200 on Layla mattresses until Sept. 7. The Layla Memory Foam Queen Mattress is made with a copper-infused memory foam that cradles and supports you at night — perfect for any type of sleeper.

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on select mattresses, plus up to $200 on select adjustable bases from Temper-Pedic and 20% off on Tempur-toppers.

Enjoy 20% off on everything at Bear Mattress with the code LD20 for a limited time. Plus, you'll receive two free cloud pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase. The brand’s original mattress has three layers of comfort: cooling graphite-gel memory foam, responsive transition foam and high-density support foam.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Casper is offering 10% off your entire order until Sept. 3 with the code COMFORT. The “Original” Casper mattress is listed as its most popular option and has thousands of five-star reviews. It features three layers of foam, which are all designed to support your body while aligning your spine.

Nectar Sleep is giving away a free mattress protector, a sheet set and a premium pillow set with every mattress purchase — that's $399 worth of products!

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has over 20,000 reviews and is made with five layers that help with heat, pressure, balance and softness.

This brand is offering $100 off all purchases and two free Dream Pillows with the promo code LDS100. For orders of $1,750 or more, Helix Sleep shoppers can save $200 with the code LDS200 and if you spend $1,250 or more, you'll save $150 with the code LDS150. Deals last until Sept. 7.

The brand’s popular Midnight mattress has a medium feel that’s not too firm and not too soft. It’s also designed with memory foam that’s ideal for side sleepers and those who toss and turn at night.

If you try to live an organic lifestyle, you'll love this Birch Living mattress. It's made with 100% organic cotton and comes with a natural cotton cover to promote breathability and airflow.

Birch Living is known for its organic cotton, non-toxic and natural latex mattresses. Until Sept. 7, take $200 off any mattress with the code LDS200.

Zoma Sleep is offering $150 off all hybrid and memory foam mattresses with the code LD150. You can also score 30% off adjustable beds and 20% off pillows with the code LD20.

The basic Zoma mattress is designed with premium materials to relieve pain, respond to your movements and help you stay cool all night.

For a limited time, Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off select mattresses from its top-rated brands. Customers can also get a free adjustable base with a queen mattress purchase of $699 or more when using the code ELEVATE at checkout.

The Sleepy’s Basic 8.25-inch Firm Innerspring Mattress will help you enjoy the simple pleasure of a great night’s sleep at the perfect price point. The 440 coils work together to evenly distribute your weight and support your entire body throughout the night while the quilted foam topper gives you extra comfort.

Take up to $350 off mattress bundles and 20% off weighted blankets from Purple through Sept. 15.

The Purple Queen Mattress is currently discounted by $100 and uses the brand’s “Purple Grid” to eliminate pressure points and allow airflow for a comfortable and cool night's sleep.

The Plush Beds Organic Latex Botanical Bliss Mattress is handcrafted with GOLS certified organic latex, cotton and wool. It’s recommended by orthopedic specialists and chiropractors for its luxurious comfort and superior support. The best part? You can save upwards of $1,200 right now!

Save up to $400 on iComfort mattresses from Serta. The standard iComfort mattress is made with extra-supportive and breathable construction to keep even the warmest sleepers cool.

For those looking for a great quality mattress at a reasonable price point, consider Allswell. The brand is offering a 15% discount on its Luxe and Supreme mattresses until Sept. 8 with the code PERFECTROOM.

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress is packed with premium features. It includes individually wrapped coils, high-density foam, copper gel-infused memory foam and signature quilting for a cooling sensation.

Cocoon by Sealy is offering 25% off any “Chill” mattress, plus free pillows and sheets until Sept. 2.

The brand’s Chill Mattress is made with a premium stretch-knit cover that’s infused with a proprietary phase-change material, which absorbs and dissipates heat for a refreshing, cool-to-the-touch surface.

Until Sept. 7, you can save big at Eight Sleep and snag The Pod Pro mattress for $150 off, plus a 20% discount on accessories. This mattress includes high-tech features like ambient sensors that measure room temperature, humidity and local weather to react intelligently. It even has a feature to gently wake you up without sound using a chest level vibration — while cooling or warming the bed minutes before your alarm.

Enjoy $200 off any order over $1,000 at Saatva before midnight on Sept. 7. The brand’s award-winning classic mattress comes in three different comfort levels: plush-soft, luxury-firm and firm. The pillow top delivers cushioning support for your back, hips and shoulders, plus optimal spine support for proper alignment.

Tuft & Needle is offering 10% off its entire website until Sept. 7. The T&N Original Mattress is 10-inches tall with two layers of foam, made for sleepers of all kinds who want a simple but comfortable mattress.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!