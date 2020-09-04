Looking for the best Labor Day sales? We found over 50 to check out

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Labor Day weekend is all about soaking up the last few moments of summer, spending time with family and perhaps most exciting of all — shopping for all the best deals! If the thought of sorting through all those sales sounds way too overwhelming, don't worry, we did all the hard work for you!
This holiday weekend, brands are cutting down prices on the items you've been yearning to buy all summer long, whether that be a new mattress or a new desk chair.
The Shop TODAY team has rounded up the best Labor Day sales of 2020 in one spot. From Amazon to Old Navy, we searched high and low for all the best deals on everything from appliances and furniture to clothing and accessories.
The list below has deals by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:
- What to buy this Labor Day
- Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales
- Labor Day Mattress Sales
- Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales
- Labor Day Appliance Sales
- Labor Day Grill Sales
- Labor Day Electronic Sales
What to buy this Labor Day
NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shares some of the top Labor Day deals to look for this holiday weekend.
1. Amazon
Amazon is offering a wide range of tech deals for Labor Day weekend, including a discount on the Apple AirPod Pros and the Ring doorbell.
Ring Video Doorbell
Apple AirPods Pro
2. HP
Save up to 60% on select products from HP jus time for back-to-school, including laptops as low as $399.
HP Laptop
3. Apple
When you buy an Apple laptop or iPad, you can receive a new pair of Apple AirPod Pros and get 20% off Apple Care for a limited time.
iPad 10.2-inch
4. Best Buy
Best Buy is slashing prices on Smart TVs, starting at just $99. Dell and Surface laptops are also up to $300 off during the retailer's Labor Day sale.
5. Staples
Staples is offering up to 50% off office chairs, which is perfect if your kids are doing virtual learning or your home office could use an upgrade.
Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair
6. Walmart
Shoppers can save big on furniture at Walmart, including discounts on patio furniture, beds, tables, rugs and more, says Ruhle.
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
7. Macy's
You can score up to 60% off sitewide at Macy's this holiday weekend. From home office furniture to bedding, customers can score an extra 10% to 20% off with promo code WKND.
Lumisource Sigma Desk
8. Wayfair
Look for deals of up to 70% off patio sets, bedroom furniture, area rugs, storage solutions and more through Sept. 7.
Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
9. Overstock
Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of items and an extra 15% off select furniture and mattresses.
Linenspa Essentials 5 Inch ActiveRelief Gel Memory Foam Mattress
10. Old Navy
The Gap-owned retailer is slashing prices by up to 60% on everything online and in-store, with styles starting at just $6.
Old Navy Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings for Women
11. REI
Outdoor gear and clothing at REI is up to 40% off. REI Outlet is offering 20% off online only, along with an additional 20 percent off one REI Outlet item when you use promo code LABORDAY20.
The North Face HyperLayer FlashDry Hoodie
12. Nike
Score up to 40% off Nike workout clothes and sneakers for men and women, plus accessories and equipment.
Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's French Terry Crew
13. Nordstrom
The retailer's Anniversary Sale is over, but it added thousands of items to it's Clear the Rack sale section, with savings of up to 60% across all categories.
Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales
1. Home Depot
Shoppers can save up 30% off select furniture, décor and kitchenware at Home Depot for a limited time.
StyleWell Upholstered Dining Chair Set
If you're looking to revamp your dining room, these upholstered chairs are the perfect way to get the job done. They come in a gray fabric with a modern slope design and plush cushioning.
2. Kirkland's
Kirkland’s will celebrate Labor Day with up to 50% off the entire store, plus an additional 25% off the entire transaction and 15% off on all furniture.
3. Frontgate
Get your home ready for fall with up to 30% off and free shipping at Frontgate for a limited time.
4. Rugs USA
The popular rug retailer is offering up to 75% off on select rugs in a variety of different patterns, designs and sizes.
5. Rugs.com
Now's the perfect time to upgrade your space with a carpet or tapestry from Rugs.com. The website is offering up to 80% off select rugs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.
Rugs.com 9' x 12' Caspian Rug
We totally love this neutral gray rug from Rugs.com. It goes with a variety of different furniture and would look great in any room in your home.
6. Down Cotton
The bedding brand is offering 30% off sitewide with promo code DCLABOR30. Shoppers can score a set of the bestselling Egyptian cotton sheets for under $100.
7. Etsy
From Sept. 4 through Sept. 9, Etsy customers will get a head start on fall home décor shopping with participating sellers offering discounts of 20% off or more.
8. JC Penney
JC Penney is offering up to 60% off mattresses, furniture and home goods. Shoppers can use the promo code HOORAY3 for an additional 30% off select items.
Linenspa Signature Collection 6" Innerspring Mattress in a Box (Queen)
Labor Day Mattress Sales
1. Leesa Sleep
Leesa Sleep is offering up to $400 in savings! You can get its "Original" mattress for up to $200 off, up to $300 off the "Hybrid" mattress and up to $400 off the "Legend" mattress. The brand even discounted the newest "Studio" mattress by $100.
2. Temper-Pedic
Save up to $500 on select mattress sets, including 30% off on the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% off on Tempur-toppers.
Temper-Pedic "Tempur-Cloud" Mattress
If you're in the market to buy a new mattress, you can't go wrong with this one from Temper-Pedic. This cloud-like mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for a personalized and comfortable night of sleep.
3. Bear Mattress
Enjoy 20% off on everything at Bear Mattress with the code LD20 for a limited time. Plus, you'll receive two free cloud pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase.
4. Avocado Mattress
If you're interested in buying a mattress made of completely organic materials, check out Avocado Mattress. Until Sept. 8, the brand is offering $200 off all of its mattresses with the code LABORDAY200. You can also get $150 off bed frames with the code BED150.
Those who work in education, law enforcement, the military and healthcare industry will also receive an additional $50 off their order.
5. Casper
Casper is offering 15% off their mattresses and 10% off everything else until Sept. 7. Save big on some of the brand's most popular mattresses, including the highly-rated "Original" mattress — which has thousands of five-star reviews.
Casper "Original" Mattress
Casper's original mattress is made with three supportive layers of foam and has almost 20,000 positive reviews on its website.
6. Nectar Sleep
Nectar Sleep is giving away a free mattress protector, a sheet set and a premium pillow set with every mattress purchase — that's $399 worth of products!
7. Helix Sleep
This brand is offering $100 off all purchases and two free Dream Pillows with the promo code LDS100. For orders of $1,750 or more, Helix Sleep shoppers can save $200 with the code LDS200.If you spend $1,250 or more, you'll save $150 with the code LDS150. Deals last until Sept. 7.
8. Birch Living
Birch Living is known for its organic cotton, non-toxic and natural latex mattresses. Until Sept. 7, take $200 off any mattress with the code LDS200.
Birch Natural Mattress
If you try to live an organic lifestyle, you'll love this Birch Living mattress. It's made with 100% organic cotton and comes with a natural cotton cover to promote breathability and airflow.
9. Zoma Sleep
Zoma Sleep is offering $150 off all hybrid and memory foam mattresses with the code LD150. You can also score30% off adjustable beds and 20% of pillows with the code LD20.
10. Mattress Firm
For a limited time, Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off select mattresses from its top-rated brands. Customers can also get a free adjustable base with a queen mattress purchase of $699 or more when using the code ELEVATE at checkout.
11. Purple
You can take up to $350 off mattress bundles and 20% off weighted blankets from Purple through Sept. 15.
Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales
1. Sunglass Hut
Upgrade your sunglasses collection! Sunglass Hut is offering $60 off any second pair from all of its brands through Sept. 7.
2. Anthropologie
For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy an extra 25% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories.
3. Amazon
Now is the perfect time to save big on flirty fall dresses, boots, leggings and more.
Belongsci Women's V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
This V-neck bell sleeve shift dress is perfect for the beginning of fall — or it could even be paired with your go-to tights to wear throughout the winter! It comes in over 20 different colors and has over 2,700 verified five-star Amazon reviews.
4. Kate Spade
Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with the code HEATINGUP until Sept. 8.
5. Baublebar
Baublebar's "End Of Summer" Sale has trendy jewelry deals all under $20.
6. J. Crew
J. Crew is offering 35% off select fall clothing. Now is a great time to stock up on cable-knit sweaters, sweater-tanks, blazers and more.
7. Dolce Vita
Stock up on next year's summer shoes with Dolce Vita's "End of Summer Sale." You can snag up to 75% off sandals, heels, espadrilles, sneakers and more.
8. Macy's
Macy's is offering up to 60% off sitewide on women's clothing, men's clothing, kid's clothing, shoes, handbags and more for a limited time.
Sun and Stone Men's Abe Plaid Shirt
A flannel shirt is a basic that every man should have in his closet. This one from Sun and Stone comes in two different patterns and is currently 50% off!
9. Express
Express is offering up to 50% off items like jeans, blouses, shoes, dresses, shirts and more for both women and men.
10. Ted Baker
Ted Baker is offering an additional 20% off sale styles until Sept. 13
Labor Day Appliance Sales
1. Home Depot
You can take up to 40% off select small kitchen appliances for a limited time at Home Depot.
2. Amazon
Don't miss out on the great appliance savings over at Amazon. Discounted items include blenders, refrigerators, popcorn makers and more.
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
This Ninja blender is a total game changer in the kitchen. The unique device can crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds, making it perfect for whipping up large batches of frozen drinks and smoothies.
3. Lowes
Until Sept. 16, shoppers can take up to 35% off select appliances at Lowes, including deals on refrigerators, ovens, washer and dryers, freezers and more.
4. Dyson
Celebrate Labor Day by saving $150 on Dyson's V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum through Sept. 12.
Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum
Dyson has some of the highest-rated vacuums on the market, and the brand is offering a rare sale on one of its most popular devices! The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum has over 1,700 reviews and an impressive five-star rating on the brand's website. The cordless vacuum can deep clean carpets and is extra gentle on hard floors.
5. Wayfair
Now is the time to save big at Wayfair on appliances like mini-fridges, baking mixers, toaster ovens, portable washing machines and more.
Labor Day Grill Sales
1. Amazon
Whether you're looking for gas, propane or pellet grills, Amazon has plenty of models on sale at great prices right now.
Blackstone 28 inch Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle Station
This Blackstone Gas Griddle is great for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can easily whip up eggs, pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, steak, potatoes and more — all in one durable grill.
2. Home Depot
Get up to 20% off on charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, pellet grills and more.
3. Overstock
You can take advantage of great deals on a variety of different grills and fire pits from Overstock this holiday weekend.
4. Walmart
Walmart is offering up to $150 off on select gas grills, outdoor griddles, charcoal grills, pellet grills and combo grills.
5. Lowe's
Looking to upgrade your outdoor space without breaking the bank. Luckily for you, Lowe's has grills starting as low as $149 this weekend.
Napoleon Four Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill
The Napoleon Four Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill comes with quality burners, folding side shelves for extra space and even a bonus smoker box. You can use it to sear, smoke, sizzle, bake, grill and roast all of your favorite foods!
Labor Day Electronic Sales
1. Amazon
Amazon is offering a wide range of tech deals for Labor Day weekend, including a discount on the Apple AirPod Pros and the new Ring doorbell.
2. Microsoft
Pre-order a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device.
3. GoPro
You can save $100 when you buy the Hero8 Black, which includes a 32GB SD card and free shipping.
GoPro Hero8 Black
The GoPro Hero8 Black has extra-smooth stabilization to get the perfect shot, a built-in mount and an extra-wide screen to get the best view of whatever you’re doing.
4. HoMedics
HoMedics is offering 25% off site-wide, including air purifiers, UV sanitizers and humidifiers through Sept. 8.
Homedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer
