If your child is attending classes virtually this year, then you’re probably trying to create the most comfortable and productive at-home learning environment. One of the easiest ways to make sure your student is ready to work for hours on end is with a durable desk chair. While there are plenty of expensive options on the market, you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to make sure your child is comfy while they learn at home.

Ahead, find a list of top-rated desk chairs under $100. You might just want to pick up one for yourself while you're at it!

For a simple and classic option, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon No. 1 bestselling desk chair. It has upholstered bonded leather with a padded seat and back for all-day comfort.

This desk chair is another popular option from AmazonBasics. Its swivel base is fully adjustable and comes in black, brown and white faux leather upholstery. Plus, it has over 4,700 verified Amazon reviews.

This ergonomic desk chair from BestOffice is made for long-lasting comfort and available in black, white, green and orange. It can be easily adjusted and the locking mechanism keeps the back upright to help relieve the stress of working for long hours.

This desk chair is designed with a flexible, high-density sponge cushion that offers extra lumbar support to make you feel comfortable for long periods of time. It comes in black, gray and white.

This Boss Office Products Store desk chair is a homeschooling expert’s essential when it comes to creating a productive and comfortable learning environment for your child. Its armless design and adjustable height make it a great choice for any age group.

This AmazonBasics chair is another popular option for an at-home classroom. It has a five-legged base with durable casters for smooth rolling and easy mobility. You can order it in black, brown and white.

This desk chair from Staples has over 1,800 reviews and is currently 34% off! It’s modern, sleek and practical thanks to its ergonomic seating.

If you have a very small child, consider this budget-friendly stackable school chair that comes in blue, green and red.

This flexible seating stool is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller that's specifically designed for ages 6 and 7. It encourages active sitting and allows your child’s knees, hips and back to find comfortable and ever-changing positions. It comes in nine different colors and is available in various sizes for additional ages.

For an extra fun option, consider this balance ball chair made by Gaiam. It’s an Amazon No. 1 bestselling product with almost 700 verified Amazon reviews. You can snag this fun desk chair in green, blue, gray, pink or orange.

