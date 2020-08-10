15 kid-friendly desks under $100 that are perfect for homeschooling

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

School is almost back in session! The back-to-school season might look a bit different this year since many schools are moving online in the fall, so setting your child up with a productive learning space at home is essential.

If you're looking to help your child focus while learning at home, it might be time to set them up with a reliable desk that can act as their own personal school space. Shop TODAY spoke with education experts, including the National Education Association (NEA), to find out how to limit distractions and get your child into school mode.

"Create a space for students to work online at home that is designated for that purpose alone," a representative for the NEA told us. "When they sit at that table or desk, then that will help get them into the mode of learning."

The NEA also advised that if you have more than one child, have them work in separate rooms to help them maintain focus.

Dr. Sally Augustin, a design psychologist for Design With Science, recommends drowning out excess sounds with the use of white noise and nature sounds. She also suggests choosing furniture with visible wood grain as a way to create a familiar school-like environment.

"Seeing wood grain is very important — wood grain can be present on about half of surfaces visible," Augustin said. "Use something such as oak, where grain is visible, not ebony, where it's not."

Augustin also suggests incorporating views of nature by placing your child near a window or putting scenic photos around them.

If you're looking to upgrade your child's learning space, we found some bestselling desks that have tons of rave reviews. Better yet, they're all under $100!

Desks for children

This could be your all-in-one school space! The L-shaped design provides enough room for both work and arts and crafts. Don't worry about messes either, the desk was designed to be both waterproof and scratch-proof. The open-concept shelves are perfect for storing school supplies as well.

Designed with a compact style in mind, this desk was created to fit in almost any space. It comes with three square shelves on the side so that you can avoid clutter and keep all of your child's school supplies in one area.

Whether your student is reading or working on a paper, this multipurpose desk was made to fit most needs. Better yet, it's designed to be easily assembled and disassembled without any tools thinks to its twist-and-tube system.

Less is usually better, and this desk is both functional and minimalist. Manufactured with a sled-style metal framework, it even comes with two drawers to store papers, pencils, pens and other school supplies.

Tackle schoolwork with the help of this spacious desk. Designed with adjustable shelves to meet your needs, this desk includes multiple layers of storage for easy access.

Made to fit in almost any space, this desk will provide your child with a simple place to study and do their daily assignements. The surprisingly spacious base has enough room to fit a laptop and several books.

If space is an issue, then this desk may be the solution. Designed for both kids and small spaces, this desk measures at 32 inches wide and comes with two shelves for organization.

Bring a rustic style into your home with this wood desk. Made of plastic and wood, this desk comes in a dark taupe shade and features a single drawer for storage.

This is currently Amazon's bestseller for kids' desks. It features two shelves on the side for easy storage of their school supplies.

If you're short on space, this sleek desk can be folded into a compact, space-saving design. It features a metal frame that locks into place once the desk is unfolded and ready for use.

This desk proves that choosing a space-saving and affordable desk doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. It features a sleek design and a sturdy base that is perfect for holding a laptop and textbooks.

This no-frills desk will keep them focused and ready to learn. It currently has a 4.8-star rating, with Wayfair customers writing that it's durable and easy to assemble.

You can make schooling possible in any room of your house with the help of this portable desk. The desk's height can be adjusted and the table can tilt to fit your child's needs. The four wheels make it easier to move around, so homeschooling can happen almost anywhere!

For days when your child wants to lounge on the couch, this desk will keep them both productive and comfortable. The portability of the desk allows you to bring it with you to almost any room in the house. The built-in side drawer is perfect for storing pens and pencils, and is even magnetic to prevent slippage.

This portable desk will provide them with a sturdy platform no matter where they choose to sit. Whether they're close by you or in the other room, this desk can be placed on the floor, a chair or even be used outside. The brand recommends using this for children ages 6 and up.

