Here's how to score 50% off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is in full effect, making it the perfect time to stock up on your fall favorites! Whether you're looking to bring some glam to Zoom meetings or simply want to take advantage of major discounts on top-rated beauty and skin care items, the sale event has something for everyone.

As its name suggests, the bi-annual sale is a full 21 days' worth of deals on products for nearly every beauty need. Each day features 50% off deals on at least two products, ranging from flawless foundations and anti-aging creams to full-coverage concealers and lightweight moisturizers. There are also exclusive sales for Ulta Diamond and Platinum members, who can receive free shipping on all purchases made throughout the event.

While the sale officially kicked off on Sunday, we rounded up each of the best remaining deals through the end of the event. Since the items are only discounted for 24 hours, you might want to set a reminder so that you don't miss out on any deals before they disappear.

Keep reading for all of the makeup and skin care products that you can snag for half the price through Sept. 19.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

This mineral finishing powder is designed to minimize the appearance of fine lines and pores. The versatile powder also helps to absorb oil, keeping your skin matte all day without drying it out. It can be applied over foundation or worn alone on bare skin for a smooth look.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Foot peel treatments can help slough off dead skin and keep your feet feeling soft and smooth. This formula from Patchology is on sale for just $10 and uses a blend of AHAs and BHAs that deeply exfoliate the skin over the course of a few days. In the days following a foot peel treatment, Dr. Pimple Popper recommends keeping socks on to avoid cleaning up dead skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Thursday, Sept. 3

Looking for an easier way to incorporate eyeshadow into your makeup routine without all of the brushes and primers? This liquid eyeshadow can be applied to the eyelids in one swift glide, and then set using just your fingers. Each of the eyeshadow's 12 colors will be on sale for $12 on Sept. 3.

You can snag these other 50% off deals as well:

Friday, Sept. 4

If your goal for your lashes is volume, this mascara with more than 4,000 reviews from Ulta customers might be worth keeping on your radar. The smudge-proof formula is available in both a black and brown shade that is heavily pigmented to coat each individual lash. While this mascara typically costs $25, it will be on sale for just $12.50 on Friday.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Saturday, Sept. 5

This Shop TODAY-approved concealer will be on sale over the weekend for 50% off. Formulated with mango seed and shea butter, the concealer is designed to nourish and brighten skin at the same time. "Like many people, this concealer has become a staple in my makeup collection because it covers dark circles and spots really well, and basically blurs out any imperfections on your face," Shop TODAY's commerce editorial assistant Camryn La Sala said.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Sunday, Sept. 6

More than 1,500 reviewers are raving over this foundation from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The weightless formula includes hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E, which helps to nourish and calm the skin. Since the formula is light and buildable, it allows users to customize their coverage in the areas they need it most.

You can snag these other 50% off deals as well:

Monday, Sept. 7

To keep your skin bright as the months get colder, you can take advantage of the discount on this anti-aging cream from Estee Lauder. The moisturizer can be applied twice daily to target signs of aging and dullness, among other skin concerns. Ingredients such as glycerin and moringa fruit extract help to hydrate the skin and leave users with a visibly firmer complexion.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tinted moisturizers are an easy way to achieve a natural-looking glow with a weightless feel. This hydrating formula is available in 11 different shades that are infused with SPF 23 and enhanced with hyaluronic acid to moisturize and protect the skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Wednesday, Sept. 9

You can snag this mineral BB cream for just $25 on the 11th day of the sale. The waterproof cream is formulated with SPF 25, making it perfect for these last few days of summer. It is available in 10 different shades that help to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

You can snag these other 50% off deals as well:

Thursday, Sept. 10

This cream has amassed more than 650 reviews praising its fresh feeling and plumping effect on the under-eye area. Standout ingredients such as squalene and avocado nourish the skin, while color-correcting pigments help minimize the appearance of darkness. On Sept. 10, you can add this eye cream to your cart for just $20.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Friday, Sept. 11

With more than 970 reviews, this skin care favorite will be marked down from $78 to just $39 for one day only. This "skin-rejuvenating" cream is formulated with SPF 30 and also includes powerful anti-aging ingredients that work to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and pores.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Saturday, Sept. 12

Much like its eye cream counterpart, this moisturizer with more than 3,800 reviews from Ulta customers is designed to deliver moisture and brighten the skin while targeting signs of aging. Standout ingredients such as peptides and ceramides are meant to provide complexion-boosting benefits that leave skin feeling firmer and looking smoother.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Sunday, Sept. 13

If you're looking to engage in budget-friendly self-care, these cooling eye gels will be on sale for less than $20 on Sept. 13. The formula is infused with Icelandic glacial water that works together with peptides and botanicals to reduce puffiness and tone the skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Monday, Sept. 14

If eye makeup has become the new focal point of your makeup routine, investing in an eyeliner that can stand up to whatever the day brings might be worth considering. This long-lasting formula can provide a light, thin line to complete your look, or can be worn alone for a dramatic cat-eye.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Tuesday, Sept. 15

This nourishing and moisturizing formula can be applied twice daily to exfoliated skin. It easily absorbs into the skin to help fight signs of aging and increase firmness. As part of the 21 Days of Beauty event, you can snag this treatment with more than 2,000 reviews for just $40.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Wednesday, Sept. 16

This two-step exfoliator uses a blend of AHAs and PHAs to rejuvenate the skin and even out your complexion. The first step of the treatment is the activator pad, which primes the skin for the neutralizing second step. The exfoliating treatment can be followed with a moisturizer to reveal soft and smooth skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Thursday, Sept. 17

Need a boost of hydration before the winter months? This water-gel from Dermalogica will definitely do the trick. The lightweight formula includes a soothing dose of cactus pear extract and can be applied twice daily to sensitive skin.

You can snag these other 50% off deals as well:

Friday, Sept. 18

If you're looking to achieve fuller brows, this kit has everything you'll need for a natural look. It includes the Mini Brow Definer, Mini-Mini Dipbrow Gel, Mini Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil and Mini Clear Brow Gel for eyebrows that can stand up to whatever the day brings. It's available in four different shades to match brows of all colors and will be on sale for less than $20 on Sept. 18.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Saturday, Sept. 19

This full-coverage moisturizer from It Cosmetics has amassed more than 1,700 reviews from Ulta customers. It is available in a dozen shades ranging from Fair to Deep and will be on sale for just $20 on the last day of the 21 Days of Beauty event.

The following products will also be 50% off on the last day of the sale:

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!