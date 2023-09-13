OK, Kohl's. You officially have our attention.

We'll admit that we're always on the prowl for a good sale, but when we get wind of a clearance event with items up to 85% off, that's something we need to see with our own eyes. Well, Kohl's tells no lies — the brand just dropped major discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories that happen to be perfect for fall (and some just happen to be deals even steeper than that 85% ...)

With fall fashion being top of mind, we're pretty excited about our finds — from sweater dresses and blazers to boots and handbags — and all for under $25. But you better hop on these markdowns now, because they're only around until tomorrow! Shop our favorites below.

Kohl's Clearance clothing deals

Fall basics. We all need them. We can't live without 'em! And with an under-$5 price tag, you can stock up for this season and maybe even the next.

We can't remember the last time we saw a sweater for just $5 (we're not even sure that memory exists ...), but here it is — and in three pattern options to boot!

When it comes to transitional tops that will carry you through the end-of-summer heat into the chillier temperatures, this henley takes the cake. The roll-up sleeves offer breathable coverage, but you can also layer a thicker sweater right on top if needed.

At first glance, this might look like a regular top. And while a cozy tee is definitely enough, upon closer inspection, you'll see some ruffled flair surrounding the collar, putting an elevated spin on this basic.

In a fashion world seemingly dominated by denim, staying on trend can get pricey ... except when you find boyfriend jeans for just $11 at Kohl's.

And for a quarter more, why not just "splurge" for the sculpting pair, designed to stretch and flatter your every curve?

Part sweater, part dress — this piece was made for fall. Between the olive green hue and quilt-inspired pattern, we wish it was available in other shades to stock up on.

Not having a jean jacket in your fall wardrobe is some kind of fashion faux pas, right? Maybe, maybe not — but now that we found one for less than $20, there's no reason not to have one.

We don't like playing favorites, but if we did, this deal would be it. Honestly, where else are you going to find a $25 (fully lined!) blazer??

Kohl's Clearance shoe deals

Don't be caught the first day of fall with cold feet! These plush slippers with a foam footbed look like a solution your toes will love.

Summer's end is a big bummer for most, but we have to admit, the arrival of boots season has us excited. What's more exciting is seeing this knee-high pair for 85% off.

Gone are the days of bright florals and pastels; we're making room for our velvets and darker hues. So, a ruby red pair of heels are bound to match and elevate your fall looks.

But for those who want to hold on to open-toe shoe season a little longer, we've got the pair for you — and for $21, no less.

Kohl's Clearance accessory deals

Fancy, fruity and flattering, these drop earrings will add a little fun to any outfit — or even make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

We don't care if beach season is over, wearing sunglasses is a year-round vibe. And when you find a trendy pair like these rectangular shades for nearly 80% off, you take advantage of the opportunity. We don't make the rules.

For those still living out their Barbiecore fashion fantasies, this elegant wallet in bubble pink is an accessory you'll want to add to your collection.

When you need an extra pop of color to enhance your look, the right accessory (like this baby blue crossbody) is an easy and stylish solution.

It's not every day find a Vera Wang ... well, anything, for just $20 — especially something as chic as this textured tote bag.