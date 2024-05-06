I chased my toddler around a theme park for 12 hours — these tees kept me cool and comfy

When it comes to clothing these days, comfort is the name of the game. At 21 weeks pregnant, and having a two-year-old toddler at home, I have no time (or energy) to coordinate outfits. I usually start with a pair of simple black leggings, but with the arrival of warmer weather, it's become a struggle to find comfortable, breathable tops to pair with them. As someone who runs tons of errands, tries to fit in workouts as much as possible and has a body that's changing daily, I really needed a quick and easy fix.

Then I came across a trio of workout tee’s on Amazon, which are advertised to have maximum stretch and a comfortable polyester-spandex fabric blend. And just in time, too — I had the perfect opportunity coming up to give them a wear test: a 10-day trip to Orlando, Florida, the epicenter of hot temperatures and theme parks to sweat through. So, I packed the set in my suitcase and prayed I had found the solution to my fashion problem.

Spoiler alert: They delivered!

Colorways: 11 | Sizes: S-3XL Plus | Fabric: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

Why I like these T-shirts

They are breathable and cooling

When the shirts first arrived, the fabric looked slightly different than how they're featured on Amazon. The most notable detail was the collar, which showed a deeper V-neck cut. However, their performance made up for that altogether. During my first day in Florida, I wore the dark blue T-shirt for a solid 12 hours, mostly walking around in the heat. The material felt so cool and soothing on my skin (even while I baked in the hot sun). It also did a great job keeping my body temperature down, therefore, preventing sweat stains.

The best part of getting a trio of T-shirts? I had another option ready to wear the very next day! In the gray style, I watched (more liked chased) and lifted my 27-pound toddler around Disney World in 90-degree heat, and, I swear, the only thing that survived was this shirt. It didn’t stick to my body, fall off my shoulder or wrinkle like many of my other T-shirts typically do. The V-neck allowed for maximum breathability and never lost its shape, despite how many times my son pulled at it to get my attention.

When it comes to tops, I am usually a size Medium, however I opted for these in a size Large, as I anticipate my stomach continuing to grow over the summer. As far as the fit, some reviewers noted that they ran a bit longer in length than your average workout tee, and I have to agree.

Some things to consider

During our vacation, my son used my light blue shirt as a napkin for his chocolate-covered face. After one wash the stain was hard to remove, however the grey and dark blue maintained their shape and color. If you have kiddos I would recommend darker colors. The shirt also advertises to hang dry, so depending on your laundry style, note the extra step.

Whether you are a parent, fitness junkie or just looking for comfort and style this summer, I highly recommend these shirts as a summer staple for your everyday wardrobe.

