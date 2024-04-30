IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We got you an exclusive deal on Scarlett Johansson’s skin care line —  including a luxe bundle — for 25% off

I found the perfect spring top that’s flowy and flattering

I regret not getting more colors!
Courtesy of Shannon Garlin
By Shannon Garlin

My winter versus summer outfits are pretty much night and day. As soon as the weather warms up, I ditch my all-black wardrobe and break out the colors and florals (groundbreaking, right?). 

I tend to gravitate towards dresses and jumpsuits in the spring/summer, but upon further inspection of my wardrobe, I realized it's seriously lacking in the cute, versatile top area. So, I tried this flowy, boho-style top that caught my eye on Amazon, and it checked all my boxes when it comes to style, fit and comfort.

Biucly Shewin Floral Boho Top

Colorways: 25 | Sizes: S-XXL | Fabric: 100% polyester

Why I like this top

The fabric is lightweight and comfortable

The fabric is made of 100% polyester and feels really lightweight and soft, which will be ideal during the upcoming hotter months. The design is really flowy, so you don’t have to worry about it sticking to your skin and showing sweat stains.  

The overall style of this shirt is really flattering and flirty; it has ruffle sleeves that flatter my arms, and it's a good length. I also like the string embellishments at the collar; I imagine you can tie them, but I leave them undone for some laidback flare.

Since the top is meant to fit loose and oversized, I find that it looks best tucked in or French-tucked into high-waisted pants. I’ve been really into wide-leg "mom" jeans lately, so I paired it with a similar style and loved the overall boho-esque look. I was nervous the 'fit would feel too baggy all around, but the high-waist band pulled the outfit together. I felt very ‘70s chic!

On the Amazon landing page images, I saw the model styled her top with jean shorts. I can’t wait until the weather gets really warm because I will be doing the same thing. But if the tucked-in look isn’t your style, the top is longer in the back, so you could probably wear it untucked with skinny jeans or jeggings and still feel covered.

What to consider

I chose the white and blue floral top — and love it — but it is a bit see-through. Finding a solution was simple: I wore a white camisole underneath (I could have even gotten away with wearing a bandeau or nude bra if I wanted to). However, the top does come in other darker colors and patterns, so you can avoid that issue entirely by opting for those shades. Another thing to note is that the brand says to line dry.

The brand also offers the top in a long-sleeve style in tons of colors. Since I love the short-sleeve option so much, I'm thinking (absolutely positive) I need to grab one of those, too.

Anrabess Open Front Cardigan

Add a warmer layer to any outfit with this cardigan that comes in sizes XS-XL. Plus, it has pockets!

$46.99

$55.99

Amazon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch

These soft high-rise leggings are editor-approved for everything from workouts to errands.

$69.00

$98.00

Lululemon

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings for Women

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings for Women

$35.99

$47.99

Amazon

Bondi 8

Keep comfortable during the colder months with these fleece-lined leggings.

$165.00

Hoka

Democracy Ab Solution High Rise Jean in Deep Black

Shop TODAY editors love these sneakers for their soft, thick insoles.

$68.00

Amazon

Prevent Pain Lower Body Protective Insoles

Stretchy and slimming, these high-rise jeans are great for everyday use.

$14.97

Amazon

$14.97

Walmart

$17.99

Dr. Scholl's

ShaperX Bodysuit for Women

Designed with a stretchy fabric, this shaping bodysuit is designed to enhance your natural shape.

$33.59

$47.99

Amazon

ANRABESS Women&#039;s Casual Long Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck High Low Hem Sweater Pullover Knit Jumper A87hei-XS Black

Anrabess Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck

Avoid having to constantly replace ripped tights with this resilient, rip-resistant pair.

$45.99

$60.99

Amazon

New Balance 608v5 Trainers

New Balance 608v5 Trainers

Roomy yet stylish, this sweater is perfect for everyday wear.

$56.95

$74.99

Amazon

$74.99

L.L.Bean

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.