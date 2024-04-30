I found the perfect spring top that’s flowy and flattering

Colorways: 25 | Sizes: S-XXL | Fabric: 100% polyester

Why I like this top

The fabric is lightweight and comfortable

The fabric is made of 100% polyester and feels really lightweight and soft, which will be ideal during the upcoming hotter months. The design is really flowy, so you don’t have to worry about it sticking to your skin and showing sweat stains.

The overall style of this shirt is really flattering and flirty; it has ruffle sleeves that flatter my arms, and it's a good length. I also like the string embellishments at the collar; I imagine you can tie them, but I leave them undone for some laidback flare.

Since the top is meant to fit loose and oversized, I find that it looks best tucked in or French-tucked into high-waisted pants. I’ve been really into wide-leg "mom" jeans lately, so I paired it with a similar style and loved the overall boho-esque look. I was nervous the 'fit would feel too baggy all around, but the high-waist band pulled the outfit together. I felt very ‘70s chic!

On the Amazon landing page images, I saw the model styled her top with jean shorts. I can’t wait until the weather gets really warm because I will be doing the same thing. But if the tucked-in look isn’t your style, the top is longer in the back, so you could probably wear it untucked with skinny jeans or jeggings and still feel covered.

What to consider

I chose the white and blue floral top — and love it — but it is a bit see-through. Finding a solution was simple: I wore a white camisole underneath (I could have even gotten away with wearing a bandeau or nude bra if I wanted to). However, the top does come in other darker colors and patterns, so you can avoid that issue entirely by opting for those shades. Another thing to note is that the brand says to line dry.

The brand also offers the top in a long-sleeve style in tons of colors. Since I love the short-sleeve option so much, I'm thinking (absolutely positive) I need to grab one of those, too.