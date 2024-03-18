High-waisted trousers are trending — and our editors are obsessed with these pairs

While our love for our favorite pair of jeans — whether they be mom-style or our skinnies — will never die, they aren't appropriate for every occasion. So in those moments, we often find ourselves reaching for a stylish pair of trousers instead.

Because, if you haven't already heard, trousers aren't just for the office anymore. The pants have become a beloved choice for workdays, dinners and beyond — and the high-waisted versions are a clear favorite right now. In Nov. 2023, searches for "high-rise pants" reached an all-time high and women's high-waisted trousers have become a breakout search term, according to Google Trends.

In fact, many Shop TODAY editors are fans of the style. So we asked some of our staffers to share their favorite pairs. Plus, we included some stylist-favorite picks as well.

Best high-waisted trousers | How we chose

Best high-waisted trousers, according to editors and experts

“These became my favorite trousers as soon as I put them on for the first time!” says associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart. “They’re super comfortable and are actually long enough for my legs which is a rare find. I also love that I can wear them with sneakers, boots or heels and they always work!”

High Waist Trousers $ 33.99 Amazon What we like Versatile

Soft fabric Something to note Short for long legs

“These are my favorite pants to wear to work and they work for every season," associate editor Shannon Garlin says. "In the winter I pair it with my favorite sweaters and in the spring and summer, you can wear it with a tank or tee. Also, the fabric is super soft and lightweight; I have the beige color and am happy to report they’re opaque and not see-through.”

"With the pull-on fit, soft feel and expandable waistline, I can’t imagine anything better to wear during long days of sitting at the office" writer Danielle Murphy raves about these pants. She adds that she loves the breathability and deep pockets.

"There’s a stylish component that makes these perfect for happy hours, or even more formal gatherings held outside of the office. I’m obsessed with the self-tie belt, which not only looks super trendy, thanks to a ruffled front trim, but also flatters my waist and gives a slimming effect. I like to show this feature off with a tight tank tucked in and a blazer for a more professional look. And if the belt doesn’t suit your style, it’s completely removable."

"I seriously never want to take these pants off. Thanks to the loose fit and lightweight, silky material, they feel like pajamas, but still look so put-together with the tailoring and shine of the fabric," shares production associate Audrey Ekman. "Because of the silky fabric, they’re resistant to wrinkling, so I love to take them when I travel, too. I’m five-foot-one and have to get nearly every pair of pants I own hemmed, but the 'petite' size comes perfectly proportioned to my body."

Currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, these pants are said to be both stylish and comfortable. "I often have a problem finding pants that fit me correctly because of my curvy proportions, but these fit like a glove right out of the package," one Shop TODAY writer shared. "The quality of the fabric was really nice and offered the perfect amount of thickness; not too hot but also not see-through."

Associate editor Sierra Hoeger says that she wears these pants "multiple times a week." "I love a good, relaxing piece that can double as office appropriate, and these pants from Loft’s loungewear brand Lou & Grey do just that. The elastic waistband isn’t restrictive or tight, which is nice for tucking shirts in or remaining comfortable while sitting all day. Plus, I’ve been loving a wide leg silhouette recently because it’s also less restrictive than straight or skinny leg styles."

These pants from Everlane really do live up to their name. They're easy to style and easy to wear. I've had them for around three years and I wash them with the rest of my laundry (even though the brand recommends tumble drying on low) and they've held up exceptionally well. I have the canvas pair and they're surprisingly lightweight and breathable, so they're one of my go-tos during the summer.

"I’ll forever rave about Madewell’s Harlow pants — it’s my go-to slack for work!" shares senior editor Jess Bender. "It’s super easy to dress up or down and it’s the ideal length for my five-foot-five frame. Plus, I adore that they launched an easier, breezier linen style that’s perfect for warm days ahead."

I had my eye on these pants for a while and was finally gifted them last year — and they’ve quickly become a staple in my wardrobe. I’ve worn them for workdays as well as nights out, since they’re easy to dress up and down. As a short girl — I’m five-foot-two — I love how the high-rise fit makes my legs look longer. Plus, the short size fits my legs perfectly, without me having to roll or hem the bottoms (which is rare for me). I have the black color and I love how it goes with everything, though I will note that in certain lights, they look dark blue.

Stylist Liz Teich previously recommended these linen pants from Everlane. “For lightweight pants, you can’t go wrong with 100% linen, which is both timeless and effortlessly chic,” she says. “They’re also so breathable that they’ll keep you cool when it’s hot out.”

They come in four colors, including a classic Khaki and a blue and white striped option.

The Effortless Pant $ 148.00 Aritzia What we like Stretch fabric

Three lengths available Something to note Runs slightly large

"I bought these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers when I was doing interviews for my first 'real' job," partnerships editorial assistant Erica Marrison shares about these pants. "A friend recommended them to me because they’re professional enough to wear to work, but they still feel young and wearable outside of the office, too. For me, the major selling points were that they’re available in three different lengths (I’m tall!) and that the pleats sit nicely on the thigh (they don’t bunch or pop out the way other pleated pants sometimes do). They’ve been super comfortable, easy to wash (although I hand dry just to be safe) and they go with almost everything. While they’re pricier than other options, the cost-per-wear is hard to beat! Plus, the fabric’s light so they’re great year-round."

These wide-leg pants came recommended to us by both Teich and celebrity and personal stylist Samantha Brown.

“It’s the perfect on-trend yet classic fit, and the Lyocell fabric is both breathable and sustainable,” says Teich. She adds, “I style them with everything from sneakers and a tee, or dress it up with a cropped top or tucked-in blouse. I may or may not own them in three colors — they’re that good!”

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.