Bras are one of the most critical undergarments for a woman's outfit. For starters, they support, enhance and make your attire look put together. However, when it comes to cleaning and caring for a bra, it's a piece that tends to be neglected.

If you're like me, you own at least one favorite pair that you wear on a regular rotation. When it comes time to wash it, though, you either push back laundry day to later in the week or have to succumb to wearing an uncomfortable underwire strapless bra from yesteryear.

Instead of going nipple-free or aching in discomfort throughout the day, Shop TODAY brought a few experts to weigh in on bra care and laundry hacks, plus must-have products to keep your lingerie out of the drawer of forgotten garments.

How often you should wash your bras?

According to Jené Luciani, author of "The Bra Book", you should wash your bra after every wear. "The sweat, the dirt and the oil in our skin break down the elasticity of the bra fabric, especially if it is microfiber," she said.

However, other bra experts suggest that your bra's washing rotation depends on different factors. "Generally, we recommend washing your bra after three wears, but it depends on the length of wear, amount of activity and perspiration," mentions CUUP's director of fit, Tania Garcia.

The condition of your skin also can impact your bra washing rotation. "For individuals with oily-prone skin or those who sweat more than the average person, you will need to wash the bras more frequently than those who don't have either of those factors," added style expert Naina Singla.

What is the best way to wash your bras?

Like any delicate garment, bras also require extra love and care. There are several methods when it comes to washing a bra but, according to Garcia, the best and easiest process is adding a gentle detergent to a sink full of water and washing it by hand. "Water temperature depends on [a] bra’s material — make sure to check the care instructions," she added.

After, you'll want to lather the bra for five minutes and let it soak in the soapy water for 20 minutes. Then, drain and rinse it off with clean water and lay it flat to dry.

How to wash your bras in the washing machine

Sometimes, our busy schedules get in the way of laundry day and washing bras by hand takes dedication. If you do want to machine-wash them, Singla recommends making sure "to fasten the hooks on each bra and put them on a delicate or hand-wash cycle using cold water and avoid using the spin cycle."

"It's useful to place most types of bras in a mesh bag, so it creates a barrier between them and other items in the washing machine. If bras are mixed in with other clothing, they can get damaged by friction and they can snag, get tangled and tear," she mentioned.

If you want to be extra careful, Luciani also suggests removing the pads and putting the bras in a garment bag that zips up.

How to dry your bras

According to Luciani, you should never dry your bras in a dryer. "The heat from the dryer is literally kryptonite for the bra. It will break down the material of the bra much faster."

"Always hang dry bras, as the heat from the dryer will shrink the bra and could also damage the elasticity of the straps as well," added Gatherall founder, Louise Lai.

How often should you buy new bras?

The lifespan of a bra depends on how many times you wear it, how it's cared for and how stretchy it is. According to Lai, you should switch our old bras for new ones when the band and straps have been stretched out.

"You should start with the furthest hook and move them inward as the bra stretches out over time. Once you are down to the last hook, that is when you should change the bra," she said.

Another way to keep track of bra usage is to choose your birthday as a deadline. Luciani suggests changing your bras once a year and stocking up on your favorite style.

If you are wearing it more often or not keeping track, Garcia recommends replacing it when:

The band feels stretched out and unsupportive. You are wearing the band on the tightest hook and it’s riding up on your back above your standard band placement.

You are wearing the band on the tightest hook and it’s riding up on your back above your standard band placement. The cups are gaping or no longer supporting as they should be.

or no longer supporting as they should be. The wire is poking or digging due to over-worn materials.

due to over-worn materials. If you feel that your body, style or fit preferences have changed. (Some women like to purchase a second bra size to account for fluctuation and alternate between sizes.)

Laundry products to shop

Start protecting your lingerie with these mesh bags from Muchfun. The laundry bags are designed to wash delicate clothes and feature breathable mesh construction and anti-rust zippers with auto-lock to prevent the bag from opening while on the washing machine. With 16,000+ verified five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers rated it five stars for its sturdy design.

If you're worried about crushing your cups, use this mesh bag featuring frame protection and mesh fabric. The laundry bag is designed to maintain the shape of your bra while spinning inside the washing machine, to avoid damage and crush.

"These are big and made very well. I like them because your padded bras fit nicely and are not tight at all," said one verified reviewer.

After hand-washing your bra, you can hang and air dry it with this rack organizer. The hanger is made from a wooden texture and comes with 20 polished stainless steel swivel hooks that easily hang 10 items. This is a great way to avoid squishing your bras and is a space-saver when you don't have the area to lay them flat.

This biodegradable and hypoallergenic formula combines plant-based stain lifters to remove dirt and keep colors bright. Customers love this product for its non-allergy scent and some agree that this has worked great for people with sensitive skin.

"Works very well, gentle on the clothes and I feel confident washing my baby’s linens using the product," said one buyer.

The fine mesh of these bags will protect your most delicate lingerie. These laundry bags are rust-resistant, smooth and super sturdy, according to the brand. Aside from keeping your delicates safe, you can use these bags for travel use. You can keep socks, bras and underwear in one place.

"The zipper stays closed and the mesh fabric looks like it will hold up through many loads," said one Amazon shopper.

Protect your lace and silk bras with this cotton mesh laundry bag from Lunya. This handy accessory is designed to keep your most luxurious garments intact without damaging the threads of the fabric.

According to the brand, this is the No. 1 laundry detergent recommended by dermatologists. The unscented and hypoallergenic formula is made for sensitive skin and is safe to use in any washing machine including high efficiency. Customers rave about this product for its sensitivity factor to protect clothes and in preventing skin irritation.

The plant-based, grime-fighting formula makes this laundry soap an efficient dirt remover. The soap is made with saponified 100 percent coconut oil, natural fragrance from essential oils, baking soda and vegetable glycerin to work its magic on the dirtiest clothes. Also, the laundry soap comes in different scents such as patchouli, sea salt, lavender, sweet orange and more.

To extend the lifetime of your garments, this bestselling laundry rack is foldable and efficient. The rack is sturdy enough and can support up to 32 pounds. Whether you're drying clothes or intimates, this is a great home organizer to save energy and space while air drying your clothes.

If you're worried about skin sensitivity, this laundry detergent will deep clean your underwear without any additional scent. The detergent clears the toughest of stains and is formulated with Pro-Pure technology that is gentle on the skin. Also, this formula is hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested to avoid any skin irritations.

