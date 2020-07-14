Shop Today was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

Whether they’re dealing with owners returning to work, loud noises from thunderstorms or festive fireworks, many pets are experiencing anxiety this summer.

What are the signals? An increase in meowing or barking, excessive grooming and destructive behaviors, said Janelle Metiva, a certified professional dog trainer from the Best Friends Animal Society “If the dog is used to that constant attention, and it suddenly goes away, that huge, abrupt change could definitely cause some big, initial panic,” she explained.

To help pets cope and calm their nerves, Metiva suggests playing their favorite music, creating a more regular routine or using food puzzles or toys.

We searched Chewy.com to find eight food puzzles and toys that can help calm your favorite companion during stressful times. And, with free shipping on orders over $49 and a “Buy 3 get 15% off promotion” you could save money while keeping your pups and kitties happy.

Keep any pup busy during mealtimes with this BPA-free puzzle feeder bowl. With ridges throughout the dishwasher-safe bowl, dogs can spend more time enjoying their food.

Keep any cat busy with this feeder. It encourages kitties to “hunt” for their food through a fun, puzzle-like design. And, it features three portion settings for different appetites or even treats!

With the ability to hold up to ⅔ cup of food, you can use this toy to feed a cat throughout the day, or use it for playtime with treats. You can adjust how much food comes out at a time to keep kitties busy for longer periods as they hunt kibble.

Made from durable rubber, this classic toy allows you to stuff food or treats like yogurt or peanut butter, keeping dogs busy.

Looking for a highly rated chew toy hundreds of pet owners swear by? With over 1,900 reviews, and a 4.2-star rating, this chew toy can reduce stress by keeping dogs busy. It’s made with a blend of real wood and synthetic material to mimic tree bark, and even floats in water.

Covered in durable netting and filled with crinkly material, this chew toy keeps cats occupied with real, dried mint.

With an ergonomic design and real chicken flavor, most dogs won’t be able to resist this tasty chew toy. It’ll keep pups chewing away, taking their attention away from stressful situations.

Made from BPA-free nylon, this tough chew toy tastes like peanut butter to really capture a pup’s attention. The sturdy texture also helps clean teeth while they chew away, and the design makes it easy for owners to throw around during a play session.