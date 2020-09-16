Skipping a shampoo? 15 products to refresh hair in between washes

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's nothing quite like that squeaky-clean feeling you get right after washing your hair, but let's be honest, most of us don't have time to shampoo every single day. Whether you're trying to stretch out a blowout or want to extend the life of your color, it's not a bad thing to skip a shampoo day every now and then.

Making your locks look fabulous in between washing isn't always easy, so Shop TODAY consulted top hairstylists to get their picks for products you can use to give your hair a boost when you're not up for shampooing it. From sprays and mists to creams and dry shampoo, these are the products they're digging right now.

Sprays and mists

"The best thing for second-day hair is to really do a good blow dry or heat styling the first day, and use products that won’t weigh your hair down but will hold the style," said Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon in New York. "But curl reset sprays are perfect for when curls lose their bounce."

John Frieda's moisturizing curl reset spray combines the nourishing power of açai and avocado dry oil to infuse some bounce and shine into curls that have lost their mojo. The spray works to hydrate, add shine, nix frizz and fight humidity for up to 24 hours.

Curls, coils and tight textures thrive on moisture, and this little gem has plenty of it. The aloe vera, coconut oil and avocado oil in this hydrating mist work together to nourish locks and keep your hair going in between shampoo days.

"It reactivates all the goodness from wash day. Spraying a bit of this hydrating mist and reforming the curls on the ends will define just enough to make your hair the envy of all who see you," celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries told us.

This wave spray adds hold and protects hair fibers and keratin from damage with the help of rice protein. The versatile formula is perfect for adding beachy waves to a range of hair types and is free of both parabens and sulfates.

"This product is great for enhancing hair that may need reviving after not washing for days," celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti said.

Dry curls are lackluster curls, and they can often lose a bit of hydration after shampoo day. This refreshing spray adds a boost to flat curls and helps define their natural pattern (thanks to nourishing botanicals) while also adding some much-needed moisture (with the help of shea butter). Luckily, it won't leave behind any crunchy residue.

"I love it because it revives curls that can flatten out while you sleep and is great with moisture and frizz control," Brown told us. "It’s quick and easy to use and it smells great."

If you're planning on skipping a shampoo day in an effort to maintain your color a bit longer, it's smart to stock up on some hair refreshers to help your locks look fab when that second-day slump rolls around. Aveda's Hair and Scalp Refresher is ideal for curly hair, but it can work its magic on all hair and scalp types with the help of styling polymers that revive locks and tame frizz for up to 72 hours.

"You can spray this micellar water all over, or just on your scalp. It cleanses, deodorizes and allows your scalp to breathe again," celebrity hairstylist Matilde Campos said.

Creams, oils and mousse

When you're using a hot tool in between shampoo days, your ends can often feel a bit fried. Luckily, an oil or style cream can keep them from looking like a scarecrow.

"One thing to keep in mind is not to overdo it," Campos said. "Start small and build up as you go. I usually like to start with a small dot and rub it into my hands like lotion until it almost disappears, that way my hair will not become overly oily or dense."

This protective oil treatment is full of pure argan oil and helps smooth the hair's cuticle, all while eliminating frizz. It also adds some shine to dull second-day strands.

We often focus on pumping up our roots on the second day after shampooing, but ends need some love too! Nine Zero One hairstylist Jill Buck swears by this styling cream to combat frizz and lend hair a soft, natural look without relying on heat. The affordable styling product helps encourage frizz-free air drying and shields strands from humidity for up to 24 hours.

"I apply it on second-day hair by flipping locks upside down, working the product into the palm of my hands and scrunching it into the middle and ends," she said.

Coily and tight textures, rejoice! Rejuvenating your textured hair has never been easier thanks to this cream that's formulated with nourishing cacay oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil. The creamy formula lends some love to a range of styles, including locs, Bantu knots and twist-outs.

"It gives curly hair incredible moisture, shine and is great for re-twisting and setting curls using rollers or defuser,” celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy said.

Tempted to touch up your style with a hot tool? Don't forget to add a base product first! This lightweight, vegan styling oil shields all types of hair from thermal tool damage, protects your color, fights frizz and nourishes hair with the help of grapeseed oil.

"It can also offer relief to second-day split ends. But only apply it on the tips of the hair and avoid touching the scalp to prevent greasiness," said Bianca Hillier, colorist at Andy Lecompte Salon in Los Angeles.

Sure, it's a bit of a splurge, but if you're feeling a bit indulgent, this cult-favorite brand makes a pretty mean mousse. With the help of acacia gum, the foam adds texture and defines curls without giving them that dreaded "crunch" so many mousses leave behind.

"This lightweight mousse will give you bohemian envy," Hillier said. "It molds and shapes curls and waves to create a beautiful beachy texture. This product is great on straight, wavy or curly hair. I like to load this up day after day for an even more tousled vibe."

Dry shampoos

"Dry shampoos help preserve your color, prevent over-washing and make your morning routine easier. They can also help you get one to two more days out of a fabulous blowout," celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Colombini told Shop TODAY.

The mane master recommends this budget-friendly dry shampoo that's formulated with three refined clays to sop up any excess oil at the root. It also works its magic without leaving behind any nasty residue.

Loretta Wollner, a celebrity hairstylist who has been featured on "The Real Housewives of New York City," swears by this rose-scented dry shampoo that's formulated with aluminum-free baking soda, organic arrowroot and kaolin clay to absorb extra oil at your roots. The vegan, aerosol-free dry shampoo is full of plant-based, organic ingredients and is also naturally scented with essential oils.

"It's great for unwashed, lifeless hair," she said. "You can use dry shampoo to lengthen the time in between washes, to absorb sweat after workouts or to just refresh hair for a 'fresh-styled look' without the hassle of getting hair wet and blow drying it."

Looking for a true multitasker? This dry shampoo mops up grease, adds texture and refreshes your style. Rice starch helps keep locks in place and the spray is free of both parabens and silicones.

"This dry shampoo not only smells amazing but it's also your next-day go-to. It cleans oily scalps and keeps hair looking fresh," Hillier said. "It's great for all hair textures and can be used on dry hair, even on your third or fourth day of unwashed hair."

Whenever you're using dry shampoo, make sure to hold the can 8 to 10 inches away from your head to avoid adding too much product to your roots, then work it in with your fingertips. This one from Joico combines the power of rice starch and bentonite clay to absorb oil and add a touch of volume.

"The spray is white, which is great for refreshing both blond and brunette hair, and it just needs to be combed in for great results," Buck said. "This is great on all textures, just be mindful not to use too much on fine hair."

Conscious about the ingredients in your products? You won't find talc, aluminum, parabens or phthalates in this vegan dry shampoo. The effective spray refreshes second-day hair with rice starch and also helps cool scalps.

"It works great for curly hair to restore shine and softness. It's also excellent for prepping hair for the reapplication of curl cream or gels," Bergamy said.

