21 black-owned hair brands that work on curly, textured hair of all types

While many of us are searching for ways to support black-owned businesses, you might be surprised to know that some fan-favorite brands, like Carol’s Daughter and Cantu, aren’t actually black-owned. So, in hopes of narrowing down your search, I’m sharing some of my favorite black-owned hair brands that I will support today and beyond.

TGIN

TGIN

You’ve likely seen this natural hair brand on shelves at Walmart or Target, and it has amazing, moisture-rich products. Founder and breast cancer survivor Chris-Tia Donaldson creates each formula in small batches only using natural and organic ingredients.

Girl + Hair

Girl + Hair

Helping to educate women about continuing proper hair care underneath wigs and weave, Girl + Hair helps women sport protective styles without neglecting their strands underneath.

EDEN Bodyworks

Eden Bodyworks

Like many beloved hair care brands, these formulas were first created in a home kitchen. Founder Jasmine Lawrence was looking for an affordable solution to repair her damaged strands, and those are the same formulas you’ll find in store today.

Kinky-Curly

Kinky-Curly

When natural hair care gained popularity in the early 2000s, Kinky-Curly was among the first to hit shelves. One of their bestsellers, Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner, can be found all over YouTube because it’s the real deal when it comes to detangling knotty strands.

Camille Rose Naturals

Camille Rose

Founder Janell Stephens, a mother of five, got her start in the hair industry after researching tirelessly for natural solutions for her children’s chronic eczema. After releasing a few skin care products and a diaper cream, she began developing formulas that hydrate and nourish curly hair; and the rest is history!

Twisted Sista

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Twisted Sista

All the way from London, this textured hair brand is all about perfecting curls and coils. No matter which product you choose your curls will be more hydrated, defined and frizz-free.

TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji

Since the health of the hair starts at the scalp, it’s no surprise A-lister Taraji P. Henson focused on scalp care with her newly developed line. The best part about the collection is that everything is less than $15.

Miss Jessie’s

Miss Jessie's

An oldie but goodie, Miss Jessie’s was started by two sister stylists looking for a solution to styling wavy, curly and kinky hair. From deep conditioners to gels and creams, Miss Jessie’s is a great place to start when you're first starting to find what works for your hair type.

Hair Rules

Hair Rules

When a celebrity stylist who has blessed the heads of Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys and Rihanna creates products for curly hair, you know it’s worth a try.

Oyin Handmade

Oyin

Honey is the base of most of the products, so you know these handmade creams and gels will be amazing for hair. Oyin Handmade uses food-grade, natural ingredients to nourish, hydrate and protect naturally curly hair.

Taliah Waajid

Natural Hair

From scalp care and curl creams to braid sprays and kid’s formulas, Taliah Waajid is a one-stop-shop for any of your hair care needs.

Jane Carter

Jane Carter

This OG natural hair brand is a tried-and-true favorite. The award-worthy formulas work wonders on all textured hair types and include natural ingredients, like plant extracts and essential oils.

Uncle Funky’s Daughter

Uncle Funky

If you’re looking for chemical-free, sustainable curly hair products that help to stretch shrunken coils, look no further. The bestselling Curly Magic Curl Stimulator helps to stretch and lengthen curls while keeping them hydrated and free of frizz.

MoKnowsHair

Mo Knows Hair

Founded by YouTube guru and hairstylist Monica Stevens, this curly hair line was created with simplicity in mind. Each product is infused with botanical extracts, essential oils and butters to keep hair moisturized and strengthened.

Briogeo

Briogeo

Nancy Twine, a Wall Street businesswoman turned beauty boss, created Briogeo hair care with all cultures in mind. Whether you have straight, curly, fine or thick hair, there’s a Briogeo formula just for you.

Vernon Francois

Vernon Francois

All the way from Northern England, celebrity stylist Vernon Francois just gets textured hair. He’s responsible for many of Lupita’s showstopping looks. From hydrating sprays to smoothing oils, his line has got it all.

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is a true #CurlCrush. So, when blessed us with a curl-friendly hair line, it was a no brainer that her newest collection was a must-try.

Mane Choice

Mane Choice

Founder Courtney Adeleye started documenting her hair journey on YouTube and viewers couldn’t stop swooning over her long, luscious locks. Chances are if you’ve tuned in to the hair community on YouTube, you’ve seen channel after channel rave about the Mane Choice Healthy Hair Vitamin. That’s because it actually works.

Curls

Curls

Hands down, Curls is one of my favorite curly hair brands because the products work wonders on my 3B/3C curls. In fact, this was one of the first curly hair brands I tried on my curly hair journey so it holds a special place in my heart.

Grace Eleyae

Grace Eleyae

Grace Eleyae knows friction against fabrics cause breakage so she designed silk pillowcases, headbands, turbans and even satin-lined caps so strands are protected no matter how you style them.

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics

Former nurse and founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez uses a blend of natural herbs, minerals and amino acids in her products to help nourish the hair.